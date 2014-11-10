UCI Track World Cup Day 3: Australia tops medal tally
Lucas Liss and Jolien D'hoore win omnium gold
At the conclusion of the first Track World Cup round of the 2014-15 season it was Australia who emerged on top of the medal table with three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.
Matthew Glaetzer was on the right side of two photo finishes in the men's sprint to claim the gold over former world champion Jason Kenny who beat the Australian when they last went head-to-head at the Commonwealth Games in August.
"I knew it was going to be super tough to beat Kenny because he seems to keep improving through a sprint competition," said Glaetzer. "So to beat him after he knocked me out of the Sprint in Glasgow was great, although I wasn't thinking about that aspect at the time."
In the bronze medal ride, Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata got the better of New Zealand's Sam Webster in the first two races eliminating the need for a decider.
In the men's omnium Germany's Lucas Liss won the first event of the day as he clocked a time of 0:01:01.381 in the 1km Time Trial with Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) finishing second. The Kiwi rider kept up his pace in the flying lap with a narrow victory over Elia Viviani (Italy).
In the third and final event of the omnium, the points race with its new format of points earned in the points race added to rider's existing totals, Eiya Hashimoto's (Japan) haul of 72 points wasn't enough to trouble the top three in an exciting race that saw numerous laps taken from the start of the race but was enough to win the final event.
At the conclusion of the omnium, Liss claimed the gold with 196 points with Glen O'Shea in second place on 186 and Bobby Lea in third place. The first ever medal for America in the omnium.
The women's omnium was a battle between Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) who finished one-two respectively in the 500m time trial and flying lap ensuring that the point race would decide the overall victor.
Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) emerged victorious in the final event while D'hoore snuck ahead of Mejias Garcia to finish fourth on 193 points and seal overall victory by ten points. Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) completed the podium on 166 points.
In the Women keirin it was China's Shuang Guo taking the win over compatriot Tianshi Zhong while Australia's Anna Meares was third. In the final for seventh to 12th place, Australia's Stephanie Morton bested Elena Brejniva (Russia) .
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|6
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|7
|Peter Lewis (Australia)
|8
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:01:01.381
|2
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|0:01:01.415
|3
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|0:01:02.411
|4
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|0:01:02.740
|5
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:01:02.815
|6
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|0:01:03.030
|7
|Hao Liu (China)
|0:01:03.077
|8
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|0:01:03.094
|9
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:01:03.117
|10
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:01:03.425
|11
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)
|0:01:03.729
|12
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:01:04.031
|13
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:01:04.088
|14
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|0:01:04.614
|15
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:01:04.755
|16
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)
|0:01:04.847
|17
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|0:01:04.915
|18
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|0:01:05.495
|19
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|0:01:05.498
|20
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|0:01:07.224
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|0:00:12.824
|2
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:00:12.869
|3
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:00:12.914
|4
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:00:12.937
|5
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|0:00:13.076
|6
|Hao Liu (China)
|0:00:13.103
|7
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|0:00:13.128
|8
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:00:13.129
|9
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|0:00:13.133
|10
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:00:13.194
|11
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.205
|12
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|0:00:13.239
|13
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|0:00:13.349
|14
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|0:00:13.374
|15
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)
|0:00:13.484
|16
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|0:00:13.492
|17
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)
|0:00:13.504
|18
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|0:00:13.54
|19
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:00:13.667
|20
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|0:00:13.697
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|72
|pts
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|56
|3
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|56
|4
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|53
|5
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|51
|6
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|46
|7
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|39
|8
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|34
|9
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)
|33
|10
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)
|30
|11
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|29
|12
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)
|27
|13
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|26
|14
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|26
|15
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|21
|16
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|21
|17
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|10
|18
|Hao Liu (China)
|3
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|-17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|192
|pts
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|186
|3
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|179
|4
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|178
|5
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)
|165
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)
|162
|7
|Olivier Beer (Switzerland)
|154
|8
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|152
|9
|Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
|150
|10
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|150
|11
|Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
|136
|12
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)
|133
|13
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|130
|14
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|128
|15
|Hao Liu (China)
|111
|16
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)
|102
|17
|Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)
|87
|18
|Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)
|69
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|65
|20
|Vivien Brisse (France)
|58
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|DNF
|Artur Ershov (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:34.808
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:35.299
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:35.643
|4
|Yuanyuan Tian (China)
|0:00:35.945
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:00:36.121
|6
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:36.141
|7
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)
|0:00:36.327
|8
|Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)
|0:00:36.546
|9
|Sarah Hammer (United States)
|0:00:36.567
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:36.575
|11
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|0:00:36.643
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:36.665
|13
|Kate Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:00:36.853
|14
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:36.875
|15
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|0:00:36.934
|16
|Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)
|0:00:36.986
|17
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
|0:00:36.996
|18
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|0:00:37.074
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:37.113
|20
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|0:00:37.646
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:00:38.479
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:13.887
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:13.910
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:14.120
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States)
|0:00:14.164
|5
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:14.214
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:00:14.267
|7
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:14.281
|8
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:14.407
|9
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|0:00:14.463
|10
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|0:00:14.494
|11
|Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)
|0:00:14.533
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)
|0:00:14.559
|13
|Yuanyuan Tian (China)
|0:00:14.612
|14
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
|0:00:14.618
|15
|Kate Archibald (Great Britain)
|0:00:14.621
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:14.650
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:00:14.662
|18
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|0:00:14.723
|19
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|0:00:14.784
|20
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|0:00:14.956
|21
|Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)
|0:00:15.005
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|40
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|27
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|16
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|13
|5
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|9
|6
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
|8
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|8
|8
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|7
|9
|Kate Archibald (Great Britain)
|6
|10
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)
|6
|11
|Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)
|5
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|5
|13
|Sarah Hammer (United States)
|5
|14
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|4
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|4
|16
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|3
|17
|Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)
|3
|18
|Yuanyuan Tian (China)
|1
|19
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|20
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|21
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|193
|pts
|2
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|183
|3
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|166
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|151
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|150
|6
|Sarah Hammer (United States)
|147
|7
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|116
|8
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)
|112
|9
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|104
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|101
|11
|Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
|100
|12
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|95
|13
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)
|83
|14
|Yuanyuan Tian (China)
|78
|15
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|76
|16
|Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)
|69
|17
|Kate Archibald (Great Britain)
|67
|18
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|62
|19
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|57
|20
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)
|56
|21
|Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)
|26
|DNF
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|DSQ
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn)
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
|3
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|5
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|6
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|8
|Elena Brejniva (Russia)
|9
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|10
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|11
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|12
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
