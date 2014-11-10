Image 1 of 15 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 15 Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny clash in the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 15 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 15 Lucas Liss (Germany) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 15 Action from the Women's Keirin at the Track World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 15 Action from the women's points race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 15 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) in action (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 15 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) won gold in the women's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 15 Lucas Liss (Germany) wins the men's point race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 15 Matthew Glaetzer gets the better of Jason Kenny at the UCI Track World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 15 Matthew Glaetzer gets the better of Jason Kenny (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 15 The podium for the Men's Omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 15 Sprint finish in the Women's Keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 15 Matthew Glaetzer won gold for Australia in the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 15 In the Women keirin it was China's Shuang Guo taking the win over compatriot Tianshi Zhong while Australia's Anna Meares was third. (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

At the conclusion of the first Track World Cup round of the 2014-15 season it was Australia who emerged on top of the medal table with three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

Matthew Glaetzer was on the right side of two photo finishes in the men's sprint to claim the gold over former world champion Jason Kenny who beat the Australian when they last went head-to-head at the Commonwealth Games in August.

"I knew it was going to be super tough to beat Kenny because he seems to keep improving through a sprint competition," said Glaetzer. "So to beat him after he knocked me out of the Sprint in Glasgow was great, although I wasn't thinking about that aspect at the time."

In the bronze medal ride, Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata got the better of New Zealand's Sam Webster in the first two races eliminating the need for a decider.

In the men's omnium Germany's Lucas Liss won the first event of the day as he clocked a time of 0:01:01.381 in the 1km Time Trial with Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) finishing second. The Kiwi rider kept up his pace in the flying lap with a narrow victory over Elia Viviani (Italy).

In the third and final event of the omnium, the points race with its new format of points earned in the points race added to rider's existing totals, Eiya Hashimoto's (Japan) haul of 72 points wasn't enough to trouble the top three in an exciting race that saw numerous laps taken from the start of the race but was enough to win the final event.

At the conclusion of the omnium, Liss claimed the gold with 196 points with Glen O'Shea in second place on 186 and Bobby Lea in third place. The first ever medal for America in the omnium.

The women's omnium was a battle between Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) who finished one-two respectively in the 500m time trial and flying lap ensuring that the point race would decide the overall victor.

Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) emerged victorious in the final event while D'hoore snuck ahead of Mejias Garcia to finish fourth on 193 points and seal overall victory by ten points. Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) completed the podium on 166 points.

In the Women keirin it was China's Shuang Guo taking the win over compatriot Tianshi Zhong while Australia's Anna Meares was third. In the final for seventh to 12th place, Australia's Stephanie Morton bested Elena Brejniva (Russia) .

Results

Men's sprint - Gold medal race one # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Gold medal race two # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Bronze medal race one # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Bronze medal race two # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 5-8 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Robert Forstemann (Germany) 6 Michael D'Almeida (France) 7 Peter Lewis (Australia) 8 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's omnium: 1km Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Liss (Germany) 0:01:01.381 2 Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) 0:01:01.415 3 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:01:02.411 4 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 0:01:02.740 5 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark) 0:01:02.815 6 Bobby Lea (United States) 0:01:03.030 7 Hao Liu (China) 0:01:03.077 8 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 0:01:03.094 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:01:03.117 10 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 0:01:03.425 11 Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina) 0:01:03.729 12 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:01:04.031 13 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 0:01:04.088 14 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 0:01:04.614 15 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 0:01:04.755 16 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong) 0:01:04.847 17 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:01:04.915 18 Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic) 0:01:05.495 19 Vivien Brisse (France) 0:01:05.498 20 Maximo Rojas (Venezuela) 0:01:07.224

Men's omnium: Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) 0:00:12.824 2 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:00:12.869 3 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark) 0:00:12.914 4 Lucas Liss (Germany) 0:00:12.937 5 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:00:13.076 6 Hao Liu (China) 0:00:13.103 7 Bobby Lea (United States) 0:00:13.128 8 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 0:00:13.129 9 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 0:00:13.133 10 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:00:13.194 11 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 0:00:13.205 12 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 0:00:13.239 13 Vivien Brisse (France) 0:00:13.349 14 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 0:00:13.374 15 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong) 0:00:13.484 16 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:00:13.492 17 Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina) 0:00:13.504 18 Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic) 0:00:13.54 19 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 0:00:13.667 20 Maximo Rojas (Venezuela) 0:00:13.697

Men's omnium: Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 72 pts 2 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 56 3 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 56 4 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 53 5 Maximo Rojas (Venezuela) 51 6 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 46 7 Elia Viviani (Italy) 39 8 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 34 9 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark) 33 10 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong) 30 11 Bobby Lea (United States) 29 12 Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina) 27 13 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 26 14 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 26 15 Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic) 21 16 Vivien Brisse (France) 21 17 Lucas Liss (Germany) 10 18 Hao Liu (China) 3 19 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) -17

Men omnium: Final overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Liss (Germany) 192 pts 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 186 3 Bobby Lea (United States) 179 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 178 5 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark) 165 6 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia) 162 7 Olivier Beer (Switzerland) 154 8 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 152 9 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 150 10 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 150 11 Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) 136 12 Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina) 133 13 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 130 14 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 128 15 Hao Liu (China) 111 16 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong) 102 17 Maximo Rojas (Venezuela) 87 18 Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic) 69 19 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 65 20 Vivien Brisse (France) 58 DNF Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) DNF Martyn Irvine (Ireland) DNF Artur Ershov (Russia)

Women's omnium: 500m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:34.808 2 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:00:35.299 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:35.643 4 Yuanyuan Tian (China) 0:00:35.945 5 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:00:36.121 6 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:00:36.141 7 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia) 0:00:36.327 8 Elissa Wundersitz (Austria) 0:00:36.546 9 Sarah Hammer (United States) 0:00:36.567 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:36.575 11 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 0:00:36.643 12 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:36.665 13 Kate Archibald (Great Britain) 0:00:36.853 14 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:00:36.875 15 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:36.934 16 Racquel Sheath (Bahamas) 0:00:36.986 17 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 0:00:36.996 18 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 0:00:37.074 19 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:37.113 20 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 0:00:37.646 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 0:00:38.479

Women's omnium: Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:13.887 2 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:00:13.910 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:14.120 4 Sarah Hammer (United States) 0:00:14.164 5 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:00:14.214 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:14.267 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:14.281 8 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:14.407 9 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 0:00:14.463 10 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 0:00:14.494 11 Elissa Wundersitz (Austria) 0:00:14.533 12 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia) 0:00:14.559 13 Yuanyuan Tian (China) 0:00:14.612 14 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 0:00:14.618 15 Kate Archibald (Great Britain) 0:00:14.621 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:00:14.650 17 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:00:14.662 18 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 0:00:14.723 19 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 0:00:14.784 20 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 0:00:14.956 21 Racquel Sheath (Bahamas) 0:00:15.005

Women's omnium: Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 40 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 27 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 16 4 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 13 5 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 9 6 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 8 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 8 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 7 9 Kate Archibald (Great Britain) 6 10 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia) 6 11 Elissa Wundersitz (Austria) 5 12 Laurie Berthon (France) 5 13 Sarah Hammer (United States) 5 14 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 4 15 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 4 16 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 3 17 Racquel Sheath (Bahamas) 3 18 Yuanyuan Tian (China) 1 19 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 20 Anna Knauer (Germany) 21 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Women omnium: Final overall standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 193 pts 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 183 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 166 4 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 151 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 150 6 Sarah Hammer (United States) 147 7 Anna Knauer (Germany) 116 8 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) 112 9 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 104 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 101 11 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 100 12 Laurie Berthon (France) 95 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia) 83 14 Yuanyuan Tian (China) 78 15 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 76 16 Elissa Wundersitz (Austria) 69 17 Kate Archibald (Great Britain) 67 18 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) 62 19 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 57 20 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) 56 21 Racquel Sheath (Bahamas) 26 DNF Minami Uwano (Japan) DSQ Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)

Women keirin finals 1st - 6th # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) 2 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) 3 Anna Meares (Australia) 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 5 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 6 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)