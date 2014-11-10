Trending

UCI Track World Cup Day 3: Australia tops medal tally

Lucas Liss and Jolien D'hoore win omnium gold

Image 1 of 15

Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 15

Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny clash in the men's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 15

Glenn O'Shea (Australia)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 15

Lucas Liss (Germany)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 15

Action from the Women's Keirin at the Track World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 15

Action from the women's points race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 15

Sarah Hammer (United States of America) in action

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 15

Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) won gold in the women's omnium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 15

Lucas Liss (Germany) wins the men's point race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 15

Matthew Glaetzer gets the better of Jason Kenny at the UCI Track World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 15

Matthew Glaetzer gets the better of Jason Kenny

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 15

The podium for the Men's Omnium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 15

Sprint finish in the Women's Keirin

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 15

Matthew Glaetzer won gold for Australia in the men's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 15

In the Women keirin it was China's Shuang Guo taking the win over compatriot Tianshi Zhong while Australia's Anna Meares was third.

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

At the conclusion of the first Track World Cup round of the 2014-15 season it was Australia who emerged on top of the medal table with three gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

Matthew Glaetzer was on the right side of two photo finishes in the men's sprint to claim the gold over former world champion Jason Kenny who beat the Australian when they last went head-to-head at the Commonwealth Games in August.

"I knew it was going to be super tough to beat Kenny because he seems to keep improving through a sprint competition," said Glaetzer. "So to beat him after he knocked me out of the Sprint in Glasgow was great, although I wasn't thinking about that aspect at the time."

In the bronze medal ride, Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata got the better of New Zealand's Sam Webster in the first two races eliminating the need for a decider.
In the men's omnium Germany's Lucas Liss won the first event of the day as he clocked a time of 0:01:01.381 in the 1km Time Trial with Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) finishing second. The Kiwi rider kept up his pace in the flying lap with a narrow victory over Elia Viviani (Italy).

In the third and final event of the omnium, the points race with its new format of points earned in the points race added to rider's existing totals, Eiya Hashimoto's (Japan) haul of 72 points wasn't enough to trouble the top three in an exciting race that saw numerous laps taken from the start of the race but was enough to win the final event.

At the conclusion of the omnium, Liss claimed the gold with 196 points with Glen O'Shea in second place on 186 and Bobby Lea in third place. The first ever medal for America in the omnium.

The women's omnium was a battle between Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) who finished one-two respectively in the 500m time trial and flying lap ensuring that the point race would decide the overall victor.

Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico) emerged victorious in the final event while D'hoore snuck ahead of Mejias Garcia to finish fourth on 193 points and seal overall victory by ten points. Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) completed the podium on 166 points.

In the Women keirin it was China's Shuang Guo taking the win over compatriot Tianshi Zhong while Australia's Anna Meares was third. In the final for seventh to 12th place, Australia's Stephanie Morton bested Elena Brejniva (Russia) .

 

Results

Men's sprint - Gold medal race one
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Gold medal race two
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Bronze medal race one
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Bronze medal race two
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint 5-8 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Robert Forstemann (Germany)
6Michael D'Almeida (France)
7Peter Lewis (Australia)
8Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

Men's omnium: 1km Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Liss (Germany)0:01:01.381
2Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)0:01:01.415
3Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:01:02.411
4Olivier Beer (Switzerland)0:01:02.740
5Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)0:01:02.815
6Bobby Lea (United States)0:01:03.030
7Hao Liu (China)0:01:03.077
8Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:01:03.094
9Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:03.117
10Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:01:03.425
11Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)0:01:03.729
12Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:01:04.031
13Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:01:04.088
14Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)0:01:04.614
15Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:01:04.755
16King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)0:01:04.847
17Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)0:01:04.915
18Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)0:01:05.495
19Vivien Brisse (France)0:01:05.498
20Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)0:01:07.224

Men's omnium: Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)0:00:12.824
2Elia Viviani (Italy)0:00:12.869
3Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)0:00:12.914
4Lucas Liss (Germany)0:00:12.937
5Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:00:13.076
6Hao Liu (China)0:00:13.103
7Bobby Lea (United States)0:00:13.128
8Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:00:13.129
9Olivier Beer (Switzerland)0:00:13.133
10Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:00:13.194
11Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:00:13.205
12Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)0:00:13.239
13Vivien Brisse (France)0:00:13.349
14Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)0:00:13.374
15King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)0:00:13.484
16Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)0:00:13.492
17Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)0:00:13.504
18Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)0:00:13.54
19Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:00:13.667
20Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)0:00:13.697

Men's omnium: Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)72pts
2Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)56
3Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)56
4Olivier Beer (Switzerland)53
5Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)51
6Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)46
7Elia Viviani (Italy)39
8Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)34
9Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)33
10King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)30
11Bobby Lea (United States)29
12Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)27
13Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)26
14Glenn O'Shea (Australia)26
15Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)21
16Vivien Brisse (France)21
17Lucas Liss (Germany)10
18Hao Liu (China)3
19Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)-17

Men omnium: Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Liss (Germany)192pts
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)186
3Bobby Lea (United States)179
4Elia Viviani (Italy)178
5Casper Phillip Pedersen (Denmark)165
6Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Colombia)162
7Olivier Beer (Switzerland)154
8Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)152
9Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)150
10Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)150
11Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)136
12Mauro Abel Richeze (Argentina)133
13Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)130
14Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)128
15Hao Liu (China)111
16King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong)102
17Maximo Rojas (Venezuela)87
18Frantisek Sisr (Czech Republic)69
19Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)65
20Vivien Brisse (France)58
DNFJasper De Buyst (Belgium)
DNFMartyn Irvine (Ireland)
DNFArtur Ershov (Russia)

Women's omnium: 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:34.808
2Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:35.299
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:35.643
4Yuanyuan Tian (China)0:00:35.945
5Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:36.121
6Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:36.141
7Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)0:00:36.327
8Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)0:00:36.546
9Sarah Hammer (United States)0:00:36.567
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:36.575
11Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)0:00:36.643
12Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:36.665
13Kate Archibald (Great Britain)0:00:36.853
14Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:36.875
15Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)0:00:36.934
16Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)0:00:36.986
17Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)0:00:36.996
18Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)0:00:37.074
19Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:37.113
20Caroline Ryan (Ireland)0:00:37.646
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:00:38.479

Women's omnium: Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:13.887
2Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:13.910
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:14.120
4Sarah Hammer (United States)0:00:14.164
5Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:14.214
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:14.267
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:14.281
8Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:14.407
9Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)0:00:14.463
10Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)0:00:14.494
11Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)0:00:14.533
12Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)0:00:14.559
13Yuanyuan Tian (China)0:00:14.612
14Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)0:00:14.618
15Kate Archibald (Great Britain)0:00:14.621
16Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:14.650
17Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:00:14.662
18Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)0:00:14.723
19Caroline Ryan (Ireland)0:00:14.784
20Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)0:00:14.956
21Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)0:00:15.005

Women's omnium: Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)40pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)27
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)16
4Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)13
5Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)9
6Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)8
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)8
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)7
9Kate Archibald (Great Britain)6
10Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)6
11Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)5
12Laurie Berthon (France)5
13Sarah Hammer (United States)5
14Caroline Ryan (Ireland)4
15Simona Frapporti (Italy)4
16Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)3
17Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)3
18Yuanyuan Tian (China)1
19Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
20Anna Knauer (Germany)
21Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)

Women omnium: Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)193pts
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)183
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)166
4Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)151
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)150
6Sarah Hammer (United States)147
7Anna Knauer (Germany)116
8Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia)112
9Simona Frapporti (Italy)104
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)101
11Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)100
12Laurie Berthon (France)95
13Ausrine Trebaite (Lithunia)83
14Yuanyuan Tian (China)78
15Caroline Ryan (Ireland)76
16Elissa Wundersitz (Austria)69
17Kate Archibald (Great Britain)67
18Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)62
19Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)57
20Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong)56
21Racquel Sheath (Bahamas)26
DNFMinami Uwano (Japan)
DSQLeire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)

Women keirin finals 1st - 6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn)
2Tianshi Zhong (Chn)
3Anna Meares (Australia)
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
5Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
6Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women keirin finals 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Stephanie Morton (Australia)
8Elena Brejniva (Russia)
9Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
10Monique Sullivan (Canada)
11Miriam Welte (Germany)
12Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)

 

