News shorts: Froome ties the knot in South Africa

Froome and Michele Cound marry in South Africa

2013 Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) married his fiancée Michele Cound in South Africa over the weekend. Froome was introduced to Cound by then-Barloworld teammate Daryl Impey in 2009 and proposed to her in early-2013.

Froome tweeted after the wedding that it was, "The most perfect day... I feel like the luckiest man alive".

The newlyweds will enjoy a honeymoon before Froome flies to Tasmania to race with teammate Richie Porte at the Stan Siejka Classic early next month in preparation for the 2015 season.

Fist omnium meadal for USA at Track World Cup I

At the opening round of the 2014-15 Track World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, Bobby Lea won a maiden omnium medal for America as he finished in third place. The two-time Olympian was the fastest rider in the individual pursuit on Saturday which he followed up with sixth in the elimination race and tenth in the scratch race.

On Sunday, the second day of competition in the omnium, Lea was sixth on the one kilometre time trial, seventh in the flying lap and 11th in the points race. Lea's total point tally of 179 was behind silver medallist Glen O'Shea (186) and gold medallist Lucas Liser (192).

After claiming the bronze, the 31-year-old sent out a tweet in gratitude for the support over the World Cup round. "I'm truly blown away by all of the messages I've received over the weekend. I read and loved every one. Very humbling. Thank you so much", he tweeted.

Belgian Sportsman of the Year nominees announced

The nominees for the Belgian sports people of the year have been announced with little representation for cyclists. Of the 30 men, just three cyclists are in with a chance of victory. Philippe Gilbert is in with the chance to add to his three wins while Sven Nys and Greg Van Avermaet are the other two riders to have been nominated.

Tom Boonen was the last cyclist to win the award in 2013 which has also been won by the likes of Rudy Dhaenens, Freddy Maertens and Eddy Merckx

Jolien D'Hoore and Kelly Druyts have been nominated in the women's category while the nominees in the Promising Talent award are Thijs Aerts, Wout Van Aert, Otto Vergaerde, Louis Vervaeke and Tim Wellens.

Avanti sign former triathlete Davison

Continental team Avanti have added New Zealander Tom Davison to its roster for 2015. Davison's third place at the 2014 New Zealand nationals in January caught the attention of team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston.

"We're happy to have Tom," he said. "He has great natural talent and clearly has the desire to succeed. It will be a steep learning curve but we've had some pretty raw but talented triathletes before in Nathan [Earle] and Richie [Porte] so we know it’s possible."

The 24-year-old represented his country at both the Commonwealth Games and world championships but decided to call to an end his five year career in the sport.