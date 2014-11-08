UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Day One
Australia, Germany and Great Britain dominate
Australia, Great Britain and Germany laid down impressive markers on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday. In a day based around qualifying it was Australia who led the way in the men’s team pursuit with a time of 3:57:132.
In a team comprising Glenn O’Shea, Daniel Fitter, Miles Scotson and Samuel Western, the Australians qualified ahead of Great Britain, with The Netherlands third, and Switzerland in fourth. The British team were over a second down on the Australians after the opening 1,000 meters and despite a late charge were unable to overhaul their perennial rivals, crossing the line in a time of 3:57:661.
Great Britain will now face off against The Netherlands with Australia riding against Switzerland.
The British squad managed to top the standing in the women’s equivalent, with Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne dominating proceedings without Joanna Rowsell present. The world record holders in the event clocked a time of 4:20:066, over six seconds faster than their closest rivals, New Zealand. Canada and China finished third and fourth respectively, with the Australian women’s team only managing seventh.
Great Britain will face in round one in a head-to-head with a place in the gold-medal final on offer for the winners.
In the women’s team sprint it was Germany who came out on top in qualifying with the experience Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte outshining Australia and The Netherlands.
In the men’s event Germany again topped the standings with a time of 42.354 seconds. Great Britain came home in second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:57.132
|Glenn O'Shea
|Daniel Fitter
|Miles Scotson
|Samuel Welsford
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.661
|Jonathan Dibben
|Steven Burke
|Andrew Tennant
|Mark Christian
|3
|Netherlands
|0:03:58.235
|Tim Veldt
|Dion Beukeboom
|Roy Eefting
|Wim Stroetinga
|4
|Switzerland
|0:03:58.269
|Silvan Dillier
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Thery Schir
|5
|New Zealand
|0:03:59.530
|Aaron Gate
|Pieter Bulling
|Westley Gough
|Marc Ryan
|6
|Germany
|0:03:59.686
|Henning Bommel
|Theo Reinhardt
|Nils Schomber
|Kersten Thiele
|7
|Denmark
|0:04:00.965
|Casper Von Folsach
|Casper Phillip Pedersen
|Anders Holm
|Rasmus Quaade
|8
|Spain
|0:04:01.445
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|Eloy Teruel Rovira
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
|9
|Colombia
|0:04:02.294
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal
|Arles Antonio Castro Laverde
|Weimar Roldan
|Brayan Sanchez Vergara
|10
|Belarus
|0:04:03.022
|Raman Tsishkou
|Hardzei Tsishchanka
|Siarhei Papok
|Raman Ramanau
|11
|Italy
|0:04:03.183
|Elia Viviani
|Liam Bertazzo
|Marco Coledan
|Michele Scartezzini
|12
|Russia
|0:04:03.560
|Artur Ershov
|Alexander Evtushenko
|Evgeny Kovalev
|Alexander Serov
|13
|China
|0:04:03.595
|Hao Liu
|Shen Pingan
|Chen Lu Qin
|Shi Tao
|14
|Belgium
|0:04:04.537
|Jasper De Buyst
|Dominique Cornu
|Kenny De Ketele
|Otto Vergaerde
|15
|Argentina
|0:04:05.454
|Mauro Agostini
|Juan Dario Merlos
|Mauro Abel Richeze
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze
|16
|Canada
|0:04:05.503
|Aidan Caves
|Eric Johnstone
|Sean Mackinnon
|Remi Pelletier-Roy
|17
|Japan
|0:04:06.068
|Eiya Hashimoto
|Hiroaki Harada
|Kazushige Kuboki
|Takuto Kurabayashi
|18
|Venezuela
|0:04:07.761
|Manuel Briceno
|Randall Figueroa
|Victor Moreno
|Isaac Yaguaro
|19
|Ukraine
|0:04:07.925
|Roman Gladysh
|Vitaliy Hryniv
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi
|Roman Shevchuk
|20
|Kazakhstan
|0:04:08.625
|Robert Gaineyev
|Nikita Klevanov
|Dias Omirzakov
|Artyom Zakharov
|21
|Hong Kong
|0:04:09.696
|King Lok Cheung
|King Wai Cheung
|Chun Wing Leung
|Lok Chun Wu
|22
|Chile
|0:04:09.709
|Antonio Cabrera
|Felipe Peñaloza
|Pablo Seisdedos
|Luis Sepulveda
|23
|Ireland
|0:04:11.618
|Martyn Irvine
|Cormac Clarke
|Thomas Fallon
|Ryan Mullen
|24
|Mexico
|0:04:16.376
|Jose Ramon Infante Aguirre
|Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz
|Diego Johnathan Yepez Arellano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:20.066
|Kate Archibald
|Laura Trott
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Horne
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:26.697
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Lauren Ellis
|Jaime Nielsen
|Georgia Williams
|3
|Canada
|0:04:27.214
|Allison Beveridge
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Kirsti Lay
|Stephanie Roorda
|4
|China
|0:04:27.272
|Dong Yan Huang
|Yali Jing
|Jiang Wenwen
|Baofang Zhao
|5
|Italy
|0:04:27.812
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|6
|Germany
|0:04:29.891
|Charlotte Becker
|Mieke Kroger
|Stephanie Pohl
|Gudrun Stock
|7
|Australia
|0:04:30.448
|Elissa Wundersitz
|Georgia Baker
|Annette Edmondson
|Rebecca Wiasak
|8
|Cuba
|0:04:30.492
|Marlies Mejias Garcia
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla
|9
|United States
|0:04:32.069
|Sarah Hammer
|Kimberly Geist
|Lauren Tamayo
|Jennifer Valente
|10
|Russia
|0:04:34.613
|Tamara Balabolina
|Anastasiya Chulkova
|Alexandra Goncharova
|Irina Molicheva
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:35.868
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
|Polina Pivovarova
|Ina Savenka
|Marina Shmayankova
|12
|France
|0:04:36.072
|Coralie Demay
|Fiona Dutriaux
|Roxane Fournier
|Pascale Jeuland
|13
|Mexico
|0:04:36.820
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez
|14
|Poland
|0:04:37.058
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Eugenia Bujak
|Edyta Jasinska
|Natalia Rutkowska
|15
|Belgium
|0:04:37.152
|Els Belmans
|Gilke Croket
|Sarah Inghelbrecht
|Lotte Kopecky
|16
|Japan
|0:04:38.348
|Minami Uwano
|Kanako Kase
|Yoko Kojima
|Kisato Nakamura
|17
|Ireland
|0:04:39.462
|Caroline Ryan
|Lydia Boylan
|Lauren Creamer
|Melanie Spath
|18
|Spain
|0:04:40.521
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
|19
|Hong Kong
|0:04:45.587
|Bo Yee Leung
|Zhao Juan Meng
|Yao Pang
|Qianyu Yang
|20
|Ukraine
|0:04:51.461
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|Inna Metalnikova
|Anzhela Pryimak
|Marta Tereshchuk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.485
|Kristina Vogel
|Miriam Welte
|2
|Australia
|0:00:32.936
|Kaarle Mcculloch
|Stephanie Morton
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.958
|Shanne Braspennincx
|Elis Ligtlee
|4
|Russia
|0:00:32.962
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasiia Voinova
|5
|Spain
|0:00:33.100
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|6
|France
|0:00:33.453
|Sandie Clair
|Virginie Cueff
|7
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.469
|Stephanie Mckenzie
|Katie Schofield
|8
|Colombia
|0:00:33.948
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego
|Juliana Gaviria
|9
|Great Britain
|0:00:34.023
|Dannielle Khan
|Jessica Varnish
|10
|Mexico
|0:00:34.211
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
|11
|Ukraine
|0:00:34.377
|Olena Starikova
|Olena Tsos
|12
|Poland
|0:00:34.431
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein
|Urszula Los
|13
|Japan Professional Cyclist Associa.
|0:00:34.499
|Takako Ishii
|Kayono Maeda
|14
|Canada
|0:00:34.550
|Kate O'Brien
|Monique Sullivan
|15
|Korea
|0:00:34.799
|Wongyeong Kim
|Hyejin Lee
|16
|United States
|0:00:35.187
|Alissa Maglaty
|Mandy Marquardt
|17
|Hong Kong
|0:00:36.331
|Xiao Juan Diao
|Zhao Juan Meng
|18
|Finland
|0:00:37.058
|Sara Antoinette Ferrara Airas
|Elisa Turunen
|19
|India
|0:00:37.520
|Deborah
|Kezia Vargheese
|REL
|Lithuania
|Gintare Gaivenyte
|Migle Marozaite
|REL
|Venezuela
|Maria Prada Rodriguez
|Mariaesthela Vilera
|REL
|China
|Jinjie Gong
|Lin Junhong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:42.354
|Robert Forstemann
|Stefan Botticher
|Joachim Eilers
|2
|Great Britain
|0:00:42.783
|Jason Kenny
|Philip Hindes
|Callum Crichton Skinner
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.028
|Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal
|Hugo Haak
|Matthijs Buchli
|4
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.037
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|5
|Australia
|0:00:43.042
|Daniel Ellis
|Jacob Schmid
|Matthew Glaetzer
|6
|France
|0:00:43.169
|Gregory Bauge
|Kevin Sireau
|Michael D'almeida
|7
|Venezuela
|0:00:43.497
|Cesar Marcano
|Hersony Canelon
|Angel Pulgar
|8
|Colombia
|0:00:43.531
|Santiago Ramirez
|Ruben Murillo
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata
|9
|Korea
|0:00:43.801
|Jeyong Son
|Dongjin Kang
|Chaebin Im
|10
|Poland
|0:00:43.823
|Mateusz Lipa
|Damian Zielinski
|Maciej Bielecki
|11
|Japan
|0:00:43.922
|Kazuki Amagai
|Kazunari Watanabe
|Seiichiro Nakagawa
|12
|Russia
|0:00:43.969
|Denis Shurshin
|Kirill Samusenko
|Nikita Shurshin
|13
|Brazil
|0:00:44.232
|Flavio Cipriano
|Dieferson Borges
|Kacio Freitas
|14
|China
|0:00:44.316
|Ke Hu
|Saifei Bao
|Chao Xu
|15
|Minsk Cycling Club
|0:00:44.438
|Artsiom Zaitsau
|Uladzislau Novik
|Yauhen Veramchuk
|16
|Canada
|0:00:44.613
|Hugo Barrette
|Evan Carey
|Joseph Veloce
|17
|Spain
|0:00:44.624
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
|18
|Argentina
|0:00:44.709
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud
|Leandro Hernan Botasso
|Juan Pablo Serrano Esper
|19
|Japan Professional Cyclist Associa.
|0:00:44.737
|Makuru Wada
|Tomoyuki Kawabata
|Yuta Wakimoto
|20
|Greece
|0:00:44.832
|Ioannis Kalogeropoulos
|Stylianos Aggelidis
|Sotirios Bretas
|21
|United States
|0:00:44.964
|David Espinoza
|Matthew Baranoski
|Danny Robertson
|22
|Trinidad &Tobago
|0:00:45.105
|Kwesi Browne
|Quincy Alexander
|Jude Codrington
|23
|Mexico
|0:00:45.531
|Ruben Elias
|Roberto Serrano
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo
|24
|India
|0:00:48.932
|Gurpal Singh
|Alan Baby
|Amarjeet Singh
