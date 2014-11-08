Trending

UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Day One

Australia, Germany and Great Britain dominate

Image 1 of 15

The Great Britain team get ready at the Track World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 15

The World Champions start their sprint effort

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 15

Great Britain

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 15

The Netherlands in the sprint qualifying round

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 15

The Women's world champions start their sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 15

Australia were fastest in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 15

Great Britain line up for the team pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 15

The Swiss national team made the top four in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 15

The Dutch team race the pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 15

Great Britain's women's team

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 15

Great Britain's team in the men's pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 15

Great Britain in full flight

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 15

Australia dominated the men's team pursuit on day one

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 15

Germany in action in the men's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Australia, Great Britain and Germany laid down impressive markers on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday. In a day based around qualifying it was Australia who led the way in the men’s team pursuit with a time of 3:57:132.

In a team comprising Glenn O’Shea, Daniel Fitter, Miles Scotson and Samuel Western, the Australians qualified ahead of Great Britain, with The Netherlands third, and Switzerland in fourth. The British team were over a second down on the Australians after the opening 1,000 meters and despite a late charge were unable to overhaul their perennial rivals, crossing the line in a time of 3:57:661.

Great Britain will now face off against The Netherlands with Australia riding against Switzerland.

The British squad managed to top the standing in the women’s equivalent, with Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne dominating proceedings without Joanna Rowsell present. The world record holders in the event clocked a time of 4:20:066, over six seconds faster than their closest rivals, New Zealand. Canada and China finished third and fourth respectively, with the Australian women’s team only managing seventh.

Great Britain will face in round one in a head-to-head with a place in the gold-medal final on offer for the winners.

In the women’s team sprint it was Germany who came out on top in qualifying with the experience Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte outshining Australia and The Netherlands.

In the men’s event Germany again topped the standings with a time of 42.354 seconds. Great Britain came home in second.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:57.132
Glenn O'Shea
Daniel Fitter
Miles Scotson
Samuel Welsford
2Great Britain0:03:57.661
Jonathan Dibben
Steven Burke
Andrew Tennant
Mark Christian
3Netherlands0:03:58.235
Tim Veldt
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting
Wim Stroetinga
4Switzerland0:03:58.269
Silvan Dillier
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir
5New Zealand0:03:59.530
Aaron Gate
Pieter Bulling
Westley Gough
Marc Ryan
6Germany0:03:59.686
Henning Bommel
Theo Reinhardt
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
7Denmark0:04:00.965
Casper Von Folsach
Casper Phillip Pedersen
Anders Holm
Rasmus Quaade
8Spain0:04:01.445
Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
9Colombia0:04:02.294
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde
Weimar Roldan
Brayan Sanchez Vergara
10Belarus0:04:03.022
Raman Tsishkou
Hardzei Tsishchanka
Siarhei Papok
Raman Ramanau
11Italy0:04:03.183
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan
Michele Scartezzini
12Russia0:04:03.560
Artur Ershov
Alexander Evtushenko
Evgeny Kovalev
Alexander Serov
13China0:04:03.595
Hao Liu
Shen Pingan
Chen Lu Qin
Shi Tao
14Belgium0:04:04.537
Jasper De Buyst
Dominique Cornu
Kenny De Ketele
Otto Vergaerde
15Argentina0:04:05.454
Mauro Agostini
Juan Dario Merlos
Mauro Abel Richeze
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze
16Canada0:04:05.503
Aidan Caves
Eric Johnstone
Sean Mackinnon
Remi Pelletier-Roy
17Japan0:04:06.068
Eiya Hashimoto
Hiroaki Harada
Kazushige Kuboki
Takuto Kurabayashi
18Venezuela0:04:07.761
Manuel Briceno
Randall Figueroa
Victor Moreno
Isaac Yaguaro
19Ukraine0:04:07.925
Roman Gladysh
Vitaliy Hryniv
Vladyslav Kreminskyi
Roman Shevchuk
20Kazakhstan0:04:08.625
Robert Gaineyev
Nikita Klevanov
Dias Omirzakov
Artyom Zakharov
21Hong Kong0:04:09.696
King Lok Cheung
King Wai Cheung
Chun Wing Leung
Lok Chun Wu
22Chile0:04:09.709
Antonio Cabrera
Felipe Peñaloza
Pablo Seisdedos
Luis Sepulveda
23Ireland0:04:11.618
Martyn Irvine
Cormac Clarke
Thomas Fallon
Ryan Mullen
24Mexico0:04:16.376
Jose Ramon Infante Aguirre
Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez
Ignacio Sarabia Diaz
Diego Johnathan Yepez Arellano

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:20.066
Kate Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
2New Zealand0:04:26.697
Rushlee Buchanan
Lauren Ellis
Jaime Nielsen
Georgia Williams
3Canada0:04:27.214
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaesser
Kirsti Lay
Stephanie Roorda
4China0:04:27.272
Dong Yan Huang
Yali Jing
Jiang Wenwen
Baofang Zhao
5Italy0:04:27.812
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
6Germany0:04:29.891
Charlotte Becker
Mieke Kroger
Stephanie Pohl
Gudrun Stock
7Australia0:04:30.448
Elissa Wundersitz
Georgia Baker
Annette Edmondson
Rebecca Wiasak
8Cuba0:04:30.492
Marlies Mejias Garcia
Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla
9United States0:04:32.069
Sarah Hammer
Kimberly Geist
Lauren Tamayo
Jennifer Valente
10Russia0:04:34.613
Tamara Balabolina
Anastasiya Chulkova
Alexandra Goncharova
Irina Molicheva
11Belarus0:04:35.868
Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
12France0:04:36.072
Coralie Demay
Fiona Dutriaux
Roxane Fournier
Pascale Jeuland
13Mexico0:04:36.820
Jessica Bonilla Escapite
Jessica Fernanda Jurado
Mayra Del Rocio Rocha
Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez
14Poland0:04:37.058
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Eugenia Bujak
Edyta Jasinska
Natalia Rutkowska
15Belgium0:04:37.152
Els Belmans
Gilke Croket
Sarah Inghelbrecht
Lotte Kopecky
16Japan0:04:38.348
Minami Uwano
Kanako Kase
Yoko Kojima
Kisato Nakamura
17Ireland0:04:39.462
Caroline Ryan
Lydia Boylan
Lauren Creamer
Melanie Spath
18Spain0:04:40.521
Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou
Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz
Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez
19Hong Kong0:04:45.587
Bo Yee Leung
Zhao Juan Meng
Yao Pang
Qianyu Yang
20Ukraine0:04:51.461
Tetyana Klimchenko
Inna Metalnikova
Anzhela Pryimak
Marta Tereshchuk

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.485
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte
2Australia0:00:32.936
Kaarle Mcculloch
Stephanie Morton
3Netherlands0:00:32.958
Shanne Braspennincx
Elis Ligtlee
4Russia0:00:32.962
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasiia Voinova
5Spain0:00:33.100
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
6France0:00:33.453
Sandie Clair
Virginie Cueff
7New Zealand0:00:33.469
Stephanie Mckenzie
Katie Schofield
8Colombia0:00:33.948
Diana Maria Garcia Orrego
Juliana Gaviria
9Great Britain0:00:34.023
Dannielle Khan
Jessica Varnish
10Mexico0:00:34.211
Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
11Ukraine0:00:34.377
Olena Starikova
Olena Tsos
12Poland0:00:34.431
Katarzyna Kirschenstein
Urszula Los
13Japan Professional Cyclist Associa.0:00:34.499
Takako Ishii
Kayono Maeda
14Canada0:00:34.550
Kate O'Brien
Monique Sullivan
15Korea0:00:34.799
Wongyeong Kim
Hyejin Lee
16United States0:00:35.187
Alissa Maglaty
Mandy Marquardt
17Hong Kong0:00:36.331
Xiao Juan Diao
Zhao Juan Meng
18Finland0:00:37.058
Sara Antoinette Ferrara Airas
Elisa Turunen
19India0:00:37.520
Deborah
Kezia Vargheese
RELLithuania
Gintare Gaivenyte
Migle Marozaite
RELVenezuela
Maria Prada Rodriguez
Mariaesthela Vilera
RELChina
Jinjie Gong
Lin Junhong

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:42.354
Robert Forstemann
Stefan Botticher
Joachim Eilers
2Great Britain0:00:42.783
Jason Kenny
Philip Hindes
Callum Crichton Skinner
3Netherlands0:00:43.028
Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal
Hugo Haak
Matthijs Buchli
4New Zealand0:00:43.037
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
5Australia0:00:43.042
Daniel Ellis
Jacob Schmid
Matthew Glaetzer
6France0:00:43.169
Gregory Bauge
Kevin Sireau
Michael D'almeida
7Venezuela0:00:43.497
Cesar Marcano
Hersony Canelon
Angel Pulgar
8Colombia0:00:43.531
Santiago Ramirez
Ruben Murillo
Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata
9Korea0:00:43.801
Jeyong Son
Dongjin Kang
Chaebin Im
10Poland0:00:43.823
Mateusz Lipa
Damian Zielinski
Maciej Bielecki
11Japan0:00:43.922
Kazuki Amagai
Kazunari Watanabe
Seiichiro Nakagawa
12Russia0:00:43.969
Denis Shurshin
Kirill Samusenko
Nikita Shurshin
13Brazil0:00:44.232
Flavio Cipriano
Dieferson Borges
Kacio Freitas
14China0:00:44.316
Ke Hu
Saifei Bao
Chao Xu
15Minsk Cycling Club0:00:44.438
Artsiom Zaitsau
Uladzislau Novik
Yauhen Veramchuk
16Canada0:00:44.613
Hugo Barrette
Evan Carey
Joseph Veloce
17Spain0:00:44.624
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
18Argentina0:00:44.709
Pablo Javier Perruchoud
Leandro Hernan Botasso
Juan Pablo Serrano Esper
19Japan Professional Cyclist Associa.0:00:44.737
Makuru Wada
Tomoyuki Kawabata
Yuta Wakimoto
20Greece0:00:44.832
Ioannis Kalogeropoulos
Stylianos Aggelidis
Sotirios Bretas
21United States0:00:44.964
David Espinoza
Matthew Baranoski
Danny Robertson
22Trinidad &Tobago0:00:45.105
Kwesi Browne
Quincy Alexander
Jude Codrington
23Mexico0:00:45.531
Ruben Elias
Roberto Serrano
Edgar Ismael Verdugo
24India0:00:48.932
Gurpal Singh
Alan Baby
Amarjeet Singh

