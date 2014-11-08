Image 1 of 15 The Great Britain team get ready at the Track World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 15 The World Champions start their sprint effort (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 15 Great Britain (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 15 The Netherlands in the sprint qualifying round (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 15 The Women's world champions start their sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 15 (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 15 Australia were fastest in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 15 Great Britain line up for the team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 15 The Swiss national team made the top four in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 15 The Dutch team race the pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 15 Great Britain's women's team (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 15 Great Britain's team in the men's pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 15 Great Britain in full flight (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 15 Australia dominated the men's team pursuit on day one (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 15 Germany in action in the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Australia, Great Britain and Germany laid down impressive markers on day one of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday. In a day based around qualifying it was Australia who led the way in the men’s team pursuit with a time of 3:57:132.

In a team comprising Glenn O’Shea, Daniel Fitter, Miles Scotson and Samuel Western, the Australians qualified ahead of Great Britain, with The Netherlands third, and Switzerland in fourth. The British team were over a second down on the Australians after the opening 1,000 meters and despite a late charge were unable to overhaul their perennial rivals, crossing the line in a time of 3:57:661.

Great Britain will now face off against The Netherlands with Australia riding against Switzerland.

The British squad managed to top the standing in the women’s equivalent, with Katie Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne dominating proceedings without Joanna Rowsell present. The world record holders in the event clocked a time of 4:20:066, over six seconds faster than their closest rivals, New Zealand. Canada and China finished third and fourth respectively, with the Australian women’s team only managing seventh.

Great Britain will face in round one in a head-to-head with a place in the gold-medal final on offer for the winners.

In the women’s team sprint it was Germany who came out on top in qualifying with the experience Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte outshining Australia and The Netherlands.

In the men’s event Germany again topped the standings with a time of 42.354 seconds. Great Britain came home in second.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:57.132 Glenn O'Shea Daniel Fitter Miles Scotson Samuel Welsford 2 Great Britain 0:03:57.661 Jonathan Dibben Steven Burke Andrew Tennant Mark Christian 3 Netherlands 0:03:58.235 Tim Veldt Dion Beukeboom Roy Eefting Wim Stroetinga 4 Switzerland 0:03:58.269 Silvan Dillier Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Thery Schir 5 New Zealand 0:03:59.530 Aaron Gate Pieter Bulling Westley Gough Marc Ryan 6 Germany 0:03:59.686 Henning Bommel Theo Reinhardt Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele 7 Denmark 0:04:00.965 Casper Von Folsach Casper Phillip Pedersen Anders Holm Rasmus Quaade 8 Spain 0:04:01.445 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur Sebastian Mora Vedri Eloy Teruel Rovira Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi 9 Colombia 0:04:02.294 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal Arles Antonio Castro Laverde Weimar Roldan Brayan Sanchez Vergara 10 Belarus 0:04:03.022 Raman Tsishkou Hardzei Tsishchanka Siarhei Papok Raman Ramanau 11 Italy 0:04:03.183 Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Marco Coledan Michele Scartezzini 12 Russia 0:04:03.560 Artur Ershov Alexander Evtushenko Evgeny Kovalev Alexander Serov 13 China 0:04:03.595 Hao Liu Shen Pingan Chen Lu Qin Shi Tao 14 Belgium 0:04:04.537 Jasper De Buyst Dominique Cornu Kenny De Ketele Otto Vergaerde 15 Argentina 0:04:05.454 Mauro Agostini Juan Dario Merlos Mauro Abel Richeze Maximiliano Ariel Richeze 16 Canada 0:04:05.503 Aidan Caves Eric Johnstone Sean Mackinnon Remi Pelletier-Roy 17 Japan 0:04:06.068 Eiya Hashimoto Hiroaki Harada Kazushige Kuboki Takuto Kurabayashi 18 Venezuela 0:04:07.761 Manuel Briceno Randall Figueroa Victor Moreno Isaac Yaguaro 19 Ukraine 0:04:07.925 Roman Gladysh Vitaliy Hryniv Vladyslav Kreminskyi Roman Shevchuk 20 Kazakhstan 0:04:08.625 Robert Gaineyev Nikita Klevanov Dias Omirzakov Artyom Zakharov 21 Hong Kong 0:04:09.696 King Lok Cheung King Wai Cheung Chun Wing Leung Lok Chun Wu 22 Chile 0:04:09.709 Antonio Cabrera Felipe Peñaloza Pablo Seisdedos Luis Sepulveda 23 Ireland 0:04:11.618 Martyn Irvine Cormac Clarke Thomas Fallon Ryan Mullen 24 Mexico 0:04:16.376 Jose Ramon Infante Aguirre Luis Fernando Macias Hernandez Ignacio Sarabia Diaz Diego Johnathan Yepez Arellano

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:20.066 Kate Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Ciara Horne 2 New Zealand 0:04:26.697 Rushlee Buchanan Lauren Ellis Jaime Nielsen Georgia Williams 3 Canada 0:04:27.214 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kirsti Lay Stephanie Roorda 4 China 0:04:27.272 Dong Yan Huang Yali Jing Jiang Wenwen Baofang Zhao 5 Italy 0:04:27.812 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 6 Germany 0:04:29.891 Charlotte Becker Mieke Kroger Stephanie Pohl Gudrun Stock 7 Australia 0:04:30.448 Elissa Wundersitz Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Rebecca Wiasak 8 Cuba 0:04:30.492 Marlies Mejias Garcia Yudelmis Dominguez Masague Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso Arlenis Sierra Canadilla 9 United States 0:04:32.069 Sarah Hammer Kimberly Geist Lauren Tamayo Jennifer Valente 10 Russia 0:04:34.613 Tamara Balabolina Anastasiya Chulkova Alexandra Goncharova Irina Molicheva 11 Belarus 0:04:35.868 Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 12 France 0:04:36.072 Coralie Demay Fiona Dutriaux Roxane Fournier Pascale Jeuland 13 Mexico 0:04:36.820 Jessica Bonilla Escapite Jessica Fernanda Jurado Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez 14 Poland 0:04:37.058 Malgorzata Wojtyra Eugenia Bujak Edyta Jasinska Natalia Rutkowska 15 Belgium 0:04:37.152 Els Belmans Gilke Croket Sarah Inghelbrecht Lotte Kopecky 16 Japan 0:04:38.348 Minami Uwano Kanako Kase Yoko Kojima Kisato Nakamura 17 Ireland 0:04:39.462 Caroline Ryan Lydia Boylan Lauren Creamer Melanie Spath 18 Spain 0:04:40.521 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez 19 Hong Kong 0:04:45.587 Bo Yee Leung Zhao Juan Meng Yao Pang Qianyu Yang 20 Ukraine 0:04:51.461 Tetyana Klimchenko Inna Metalnikova Anzhela Pryimak Marta Tereshchuk

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.485 Kristina Vogel Miriam Welte 2 Australia 0:00:32.936 Kaarle Mcculloch Stephanie Morton 3 Netherlands 0:00:32.958 Shanne Braspennincx Elis Ligtlee 4 Russia 0:00:32.962 Daria Shmeleva Anastasiia Voinova 5 Spain 0:00:33.100 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 6 France 0:00:33.453 Sandie Clair Virginie Cueff 7 New Zealand 0:00:33.469 Stephanie Mckenzie Katie Schofield 8 Colombia 0:00:33.948 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego Juliana Gaviria 9 Great Britain 0:00:34.023 Dannielle Khan Jessica Varnish 10 Mexico 0:00:34.211 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz 11 Ukraine 0:00:34.377 Olena Starikova Olena Tsos 12 Poland 0:00:34.431 Katarzyna Kirschenstein Urszula Los 13 Japan Professional Cyclist Associa. 0:00:34.499 Takako Ishii Kayono Maeda 14 Canada 0:00:34.550 Kate O'Brien Monique Sullivan 15 Korea 0:00:34.799 Wongyeong Kim Hyejin Lee 16 United States 0:00:35.187 Alissa Maglaty Mandy Marquardt 17 Hong Kong 0:00:36.331 Xiao Juan Diao Zhao Juan Meng 18 Finland 0:00:37.058 Sara Antoinette Ferrara Airas Elisa Turunen 19 India 0:00:37.520 Deborah Kezia Vargheese REL Lithuania Gintare Gaivenyte Migle Marozaite REL Venezuela Maria Prada Rodriguez Mariaesthela Vilera REL China Jinjie Gong Lin Junhong