Australia claim men, women's team pursuit in Brisbane World Cup
Japan, Poland top team sprints
Australia took home two gold medals in the opening day of the UCI Track World Cup in Brisbane. The host country's men and women's team pursuit squads claimed victories, with Japan winning the men's team sprint and Poland taking out the women's team sprint.
Reigning world champions Georgia Baker, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly and newcomer Maeve Plouffe led Australia to the win in the women's team pursuit over New Zealand.
"We don't get the opportunity to race in front of a home crowd, especially at a World Cup, so we wanted to go out firing and win gold," said Edmondson.
"I think we are heading in the right direction, and we have been working pretty hard behind the scenes, we wanted to do some fast times here in Brisbane, we have ticked some boxes, and will use it as inspiration to keep the momentum for the Olympics."
In the bronze medal final, Canada beat fellow North Americans, the USA, to take the final medal by a four-second margin.
In the men's team pursuit, world champions Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Luke Plapp secured Australia's second gold.
"Wearing our rainbows in front of a hometown was awesome. After winning the silver in New Zealand last week, it was so good to have a win on the boards. It just shows that we have some good talent heading into the Olympics next year," said Welsford.
In the women's team sprint, Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Łoś claimed the gold over the Russian Federation pairing of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Anastasiia Voinova in an exhilarating final which was decided by a photo finish.
"We are very thrilled to race in front of such an enthusiastic crowd, this is the first World Cup medal that we have won, so we are very excited to take home a medal and some koalas," said Łoś.
Australia added another medal to their tally, with Stephanie Morton and Caitlin Ward winning the bronze medal round over New Zealand.
Japan put in a stunning performance to claim gold in the men's team sprint. Yoshitaku Nagasako, Yudai Nitta and Tomohiro Fukaya beat Poland by nearly three seconds, with New Zealand topping Great Britain in the bronze medal round.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:16.573
|Holly Edmondston
|Bryony Botha
|Michaela Drummond
|Racquel Sheath
|2
|Australia
|0:04:16.775
|Georgia Baker
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Alexandra Manly
|Maeve Plouffe
|3
|United States
|0:04:19.371
|Christina Birch
|Jennifer Valente
|Emma White
|Lily Williams
|4
|Canada
|0:04:20.097
|Ariane Bonhomme
|Jasmin Duehring
|Annie Foreman-mackey
|Georgia Simmerling
|5
|France
|0:04:21.142
|Coralie Demay
|Marion Borras
|Valentine Fortin
|Marie le Net
|6
|Italy
|0:04:25.007
|Martina Fidanza
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Martina Alzini
|Elisa Balsamo
|7
|Germany
|0:04:26.149
|Charlotte Becker
|Katharina Hechler
|Lena Charlotte Reissner
|Laura Sussemilch
|8
|Poland
|0:04:26.638
|Daria Pikulik
|Nikol Plosaj
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Lucja Pietrzak
|9
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:29.508
|Suji Jang
|Hyunkyung Kang
|Jumi Lee
|Ahreum Na
|10
|Japan
|0:04:30.398
|Kie Furuyama
|Nao Suzuki
|Minami Uwano
|Miho Yoshikawa
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:36.346
|Palina Pivavarava
|Aksana Salauyeva
|Ina Savenka
|Karalina Savenka
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:21.394
|Martina Fidanza
|Vittoria Guazzini
|Martina Alzini
|Elisa Balsamo
|2
|Germany
|0:04:25.430
|Charlotte Becker
|Katharina Hechler
|Lena Charlotte Reissner
|Laura Sussemilch
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:04:17.533
|Clara Copponi
|Coralie Demay
|Valentine Fortin
|Marie le Net
|Marion Borras
|2
|Poland
|0:04:26.068
|Daria Pikulik
|Nikol Plosaj
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Lucja Pietrzak
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:12.889
|Georgia Baker
|Annette Edmondson
|Alexandra Manly
|Maeve Plouffe
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|2
|United States
|0:04:15.623
|Christina Birch
|Jennifer Valente
|Emma White
|Lily Williams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:13.942
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Holly Edmondston
|Bryony Botha
|Racquel Sheath
|Michaela Drummond
|2
|Canada
|0:04:16.198
|Allison Beveridge
|Jasmin Duehring
|Annie Foreman-mackey
|Georgia Simmerling
|Ariane Bonhomme
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:13.237
|Georgia Baker
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Maeve Plouffe
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:13.553
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Holly Edmondston
|Bryony Botha
|Racquel Sheath
|3
|Canada
|0:04:17.509
|Allison Beveridge
|Jasmin Duehring
|Annie Foreman-mackey
|Georgia Simmerling
|4
|United States
|0:04:21.540
|Christina Birch
|Kendall Ryan
|Emma White
|Lily Williams
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:50.017
|Sam Welsford
|Leigh Howard
|Kelland o'Brien
|Alexander Porter
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:51.153
|Campbell Stewart
|Regan Gough
|Jordan Kerby
|Corbin Strong
|3
|Switzerland
|0:03:52.435
|Robin Froidevaux
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Mauro Schmid
|4
|Huub Wattbike Test Team
|0:03:52.502
|John Archibald
|Daniel Bigham
|Ashton Lambie
|Jonathan Wale
|5
|Germany
|0:03:53.927
|Felix Gross
|Theo Reinhardt
|Nils Schomber
|Domenic Weinstein
|6
|Canada
|0:03:54.689
|Derek Gee
|Vincent de Haitre
|Adam Jamieson
|Jay Lamoureux
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:03:55.460
|Nikita Bersenev
|Lev Gonov
|Ivan Smirnov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|8
|Italy
|0:03:56.141
|Liam Bertazzo
|Carloalberto Giordani
|Jonathan Milan
|Stefano Moro
|9
|Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:03:58.841
|Kazushige Kuboki
|Ryo Chikatani
|Shunsuke Imamura
|Keitaro Sawada
|10
|Republic of Korea
|0:04:03.389
|Euro Kim
|Okcheol Kim
|Sanghoon Park
|Dongin Shin
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:03:53.879
|Derek Gee
|Vincent de Haitre
|Adam Jamieson
|Jay Lamoureux
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:03:54.969
|Nikita Bersenev
|Lev Gonov
|Ivan Smirnov
|Kirill Sveshnikov
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:51.165
|Felix Gross
|Theo Reinhardt
|Leon Rohde
|Domenic Weinstein
|Nils Schomber
|2
|Italy
|0:03:54.010
|Liam Bertazzo
|Davide Plebani
|Carloalberto Giordani
|Jonathan Milan
|Stefano Moro
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:48.244
|Campbell Stewart
|Regan Gough
|Jordan Kerby
|Corbin Strong
|2
|Switzerland
|0:03:50.933
|Robin Froidevaux
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Mauro Schmid
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:48.282
|Sam Welsford
|Leigh Howard
|Kelland o'Brien
|Lucas Plapp
|Alexander Porter
|2
|Huub Wattbike Test Team
|0:03:52.579
|John Archibald
|Daniel Bigham
|Ashton Lambie
|Jonathan Wale
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AUS - Australia
|0:03:49.776
|Sam Welsford
|Leigh Howard
|Kelland o'Brien
|Alexander Porter
|2
|NZL - New Zealand
|0:03:53.601
|Campbell Stewart
|Thomas Sexton
|Jordan Kerby
|Corbin Strong
|3
|SUI - Switzerland
|0:03:50.495
|Robin Froidevaux
|Claudio Imhof
|Stefan Bissegger
|Mauro Schmid
|4
|GER - Germany
|0:03:54.497
|Felix Gross
|Theo Reinhardt
|Leon Rohde
|Domenic Weinstein
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|796:32:09.600
|Marlena Karwacka
|Urszula Los
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.198
|Ekaterina Rogovaya
|Anastasiia Voinova
|3
|Australia
|0:00:33.240
|Caitlin Ward
|Stephanie Morton
|4
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.349
|Olivia Podmore
|Natasha Hansen
|5
|Colombia
|0:00:33.477
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon
|Martha Bayona Pineda
|6
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.595
|Yufang Guo
|Shanju Bao
|7
|China
|0:00:33.631
|Feifei Chen
|Linyin Zhang
|8
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.660
|Olena Starikova
|Liubov Basova
|9
|Mexico
|0:00:33.663
|Jessica Salazar Valles
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
|10
|Spain
|0:00:33.840
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|11
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:34.279
|Soohyun Kim
|Hyejin Lee
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.246
|Natasha Hansen
|Olivia Podmore
|2
|Colombia
|0:00:33.560
|Martha Bayona Pineda
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:33.028
|Stephanie Morton
|Caitlin Ward
|2
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:33.389
|Shanju Bao
|Yufang Guo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:00:32.926
|Ekaterina Rogovaya
|Anastasiia Voinova
|2
|China
|0:00:33.417
|Junhong Lin
|Linyin Zhang
|Feifei Chen
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:00:32.888
|Marlena Karwacka
|Urszula Los
|2
|Ukraine
|0:00:33.609
|Liubov Basova
|Olena Starikova
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:00:33.029
|Marlena Karwacka
|Urszula Los
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:33.029
|Ekaterina Rogovaya
|Anastasiia Voinova
|3
|Australia
|0:00:33.164
|Caitlin Ward
|Stephanie Morton
|4
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.511
|Olivia Podmore
|Natasha Hansen
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.221
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Samuel Dakin
|2
|Japan
|0:00:43.490
|Yoshitaku Nagasako
|Yudai Nitta
|Tomohiro Fukaya
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.588
|Matthew Richardson
|Nathan Hart
|Thomas Cornish
|4
|Poland
|0:00:43.831
|Maciej Bielecki
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Patryk Rajkowski
|5
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:43.973
|Keron Bramble
|Njisane Phillip
|Nicholas Paul
|6
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.014
|Philip Hindes
|Jack Carlin
|Joseph Truman
|7
|Russian Federation
|0:00:44.035
|Shane Alan Perkins
|Nikita Shurshin
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|8
|Rusvelo
|0:00:44.113
|Ivan Gladyshev
|Denis Dmitriev
|Alexander Sharapov
|9
|China
|0:00:44.583
|Shuai Guo
|Yongjia Luo
|Miao Zhang
|10
|Corima Yulong Cycling Team
|0:00:44.914
|Kuan Liu
|Cheng Zhang
|Qi Liu
|11
|Thailand
|0:00:45.468
|Jaturong Niwanti
|Worayut Kapunya
|Jai Angsuthasawit
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:00:43.091
|Maciej Bielecki
|Krzysztof Maksel
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Patryk Rajkowski
|2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:43.710
|Keron Bramble
|Nicholas Paul
|Njisane Phillip
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.404
|Jack Carlin
|Ryan Owens
|Joseph Truman
|Philip Hindes
|2
|Australia
|0:00:44.097
|Thomas Cornish
|Nathan Hart
|Matthew Richardson
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Japan
|0:00:43.055
|Tomohiro Fukaya
|Yoshitaku Nagasako
|Yudai Nitta
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.514
|Shane Alan Perkins
|Nikita Shurshin
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.311
|Samuel Dakin
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|2
|Rusvelo
|0:00:43.821
|Denis Dmitriev
|Ivan Gladyshev
|Alexander Sharapov
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Japan
|0:00:42.912
|Yoshitaku Nagasako
|Yudai Nitta
|Tomohiro Fukaya
|2
|Poland
|0:00:45.408
|Maciej Bielecki
|Mateusz Rudyk
|Krzysztof Maksel
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.406
|Ethan Mitchell
|Samuel Dakin
|Sam Webster
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.177
|Ryan Owens
|Jack Carlin
|Joseph Truman
