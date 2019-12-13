Australia claim men, women's team pursuit in Brisbane World Cup

Image 1 of 23 The men's team sprint podium (Image credit: John Veage) Image 2 of 23 Japan celebrate their win (Image credit: John Veage) Image 3 of 23 New Zealand's team pursuiters (Image credit: John Veage) Image 4 of 23 The men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: John Veage) Image 5 of 23 Australia celebrate gold in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 6 of 23 Australia in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 7 of 23 The Australian women with gold in the team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 8 of 23 Japan's staff react to the men winning the team sprint (Image credit: Hikari Media) Image 9 of 23 The Brisbane velodrome (Image credit: Hikari Media) Image 10 of 23 New Zealand in the team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 11 of 23 Canada in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage) Image 12 of 23 Australia en route to gold (Image credit: John Veage) Image 13 of 23 Australia's team sprinters get ready to start (Image credit: John Veage) Image 14 of 23 Australians Steph Morton and Caitlin Ward (Image credit: John Veage) Image 15 of 23 European champions Russia ride to silver (Image credit: John Veage) Image 16 of 23 Poland won the women's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage) Image 17 of 23 Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los (Image credit: John Veage) Image 18 of 23 The women's team sprint podium (Image credit: John Veage) Image 19 of 23 The women's team pursuit podium (Image credit: John Veage) Image 20 of 23 Australia set off for the team sprint (Image credit: John Veage) Image 21 of 23 New Zealand in the men's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage) Image 22 of 23 Poland in the men's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage) Image 23 of 23 Japan in their winning team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)

Australia took home two gold medals in the opening day of the UCI Track World Cup in Brisbane. The host country's men and women's team pursuit squads claimed victories, with Japan winning the men's team sprint and Poland taking out the women's team sprint.

Reigning world champions Georgia Baker, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly and newcomer Maeve Plouffe led Australia to the win in the women's team pursuit over New Zealand.

"We don't get the opportunity to race in front of a home crowd, especially at a World Cup, so we wanted to go out firing and win gold," said Edmondson.

"I think we are heading in the right direction, and we have been working pretty hard behind the scenes, we wanted to do some fast times here in Brisbane, we have ticked some boxes, and will use it as inspiration to keep the momentum for the Olympics."

In the bronze medal final, Canada beat fellow North Americans, the USA, to take the final medal by a four-second margin.

In the men's team pursuit, world champions Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Luke Plapp secured Australia's second gold.

"Wearing our rainbows in front of a hometown was awesome. After winning the silver in New Zealand last week, it was so good to have a win on the boards. It just shows that we have some good talent heading into the Olympics next year," said Welsford.

In the women's team sprint, Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Łoś claimed the gold over the Russian Federation pairing of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Anastasiia Voinova in an exhilarating final which was decided by a photo finish.

"We are very thrilled to race in front of such an enthusiastic crowd, this is the first World Cup medal that we have won, so we are very excited to take home a medal and some koalas," said Łoś.

Australia added another medal to their tally, with Stephanie Morton and Caitlin Ward winning the bronze medal round over New Zealand.

Japan put in a stunning performance to claim gold in the men's team sprint. Yoshitaku Nagasako, Yudai Nitta and Tomohiro Fukaya beat Poland by nearly three seconds, with New Zealand topping Great Britain in the bronze medal round.

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:16.573 Holly Edmondston Bryony Botha Michaela Drummond Racquel Sheath 2 Australia 0:04:16.775 Georgia Baker Ashlee Ankudinoff Alexandra Manly Maeve Plouffe 3 United States 0:04:19.371 Christina Birch Jennifer Valente Emma White Lily Williams 4 Canada 0:04:20.097 Ariane Bonhomme Jasmin Duehring Annie Foreman-mackey Georgia Simmerling 5 France 0:04:21.142 Coralie Demay Marion Borras Valentine Fortin Marie le Net 6 Italy 0:04:25.007 Martina Fidanza Vittoria Guazzini Martina Alzini Elisa Balsamo 7 Germany 0:04:26.149 Charlotte Becker Katharina Hechler Lena Charlotte Reissner Laura Sussemilch 8 Poland 0:04:26.638 Daria Pikulik Nikol Plosaj Katarzyna Pawlowska Lucja Pietrzak 9 Republic of Korea 0:04:29.508 Suji Jang Hyunkyung Kang Jumi Lee Ahreum Na 10 Japan 0:04:30.398 Kie Furuyama Nao Suzuki Minami Uwano Miho Yoshikawa 11 Belarus 0:04:36.346 Palina Pivavarava Aksana Salauyeva Ina Savenka Karalina Savenka

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:04:21.394 Martina Fidanza Vittoria Guazzini Martina Alzini Elisa Balsamo 2 Germany 0:04:25.430 Charlotte Becker Katharina Hechler Lena Charlotte Reissner Laura Sussemilch

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:04:17.533 Clara Copponi Coralie Demay Valentine Fortin Marie le Net Marion Borras 2 Poland 0:04:26.068 Daria Pikulik Nikol Plosaj Katarzyna Pawlowska Lucja Pietrzak

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:12.889 Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Alexandra Manly Maeve Plouffe Ashlee Ankudinoff 2 United States 0:04:15.623 Christina Birch Jennifer Valente Emma White Lily Williams

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:13.942 Rushlee Buchanan Holly Edmondston Bryony Botha Racquel Sheath Michaela Drummond 2 Canada 0:04:16.198 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Duehring Annie Foreman-mackey Georgia Simmerling Ariane Bonhomme

Women's Team Pursuit Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:13.237 Georgia Baker Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Maeve Plouffe 2 New Zealand 0:04:13.553 Rushlee Buchanan Holly Edmondston Bryony Botha Racquel Sheath 3 Canada 0:04:17.509 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Duehring Annie Foreman-mackey Georgia Simmerling 4 United States 0:04:21.540 Christina Birch Kendall Ryan Emma White Lily Williams

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:50.017 Sam Welsford Leigh Howard Kelland o'Brien Alexander Porter 2 New Zealand 0:03:51.153 Campbell Stewart Regan Gough Jordan Kerby Corbin Strong 3 Switzerland 0:03:52.435 Robin Froidevaux Claudio Imhof Stefan Bissegger Mauro Schmid 4 Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.502 John Archibald Daniel Bigham Ashton Lambie Jonathan Wale 5 Germany 0:03:53.927 Felix Gross Theo Reinhardt Nils Schomber Domenic Weinstein 6 Canada 0:03:54.689 Derek Gee Vincent de Haitre Adam Jamieson Jay Lamoureux 7 Russian Federation 0:03:55.460 Nikita Bersenev Lev Gonov Ivan Smirnov Kirill Sveshnikov 8 Italy 0:03:56.141 Liam Bertazzo Carloalberto Giordani Jonathan Milan Stefano Moro 9 Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:03:58.841 Kazushige Kuboki Ryo Chikatani Shunsuke Imamura Keitaro Sawada 10 Republic of Korea 0:04:03.389 Euro Kim Okcheol Kim Sanghoon Park Dongin Shin

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:03:53.879 Derek Gee Vincent de Haitre Adam Jamieson Jay Lamoureux 2 Russian Federation 0:03:54.969 Nikita Bersenev Lev Gonov Ivan Smirnov Kirill Sveshnikov

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:51.165 Felix Gross Theo Reinhardt Leon Rohde Domenic Weinstein Nils Schomber 2 Italy 0:03:54.010 Liam Bertazzo Davide Plebani Carloalberto Giordani Jonathan Milan Stefano Moro

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:48.244 Campbell Stewart Regan Gough Jordan Kerby Corbin Strong 2 Switzerland 0:03:50.933 Robin Froidevaux Claudio Imhof Stefan Bissegger Mauro Schmid

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:48.282 Sam Welsford Leigh Howard Kelland o'Brien Lucas Plapp Alexander Porter 2 Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.579 John Archibald Daniel Bigham Ashton Lambie Jonathan Wale

Men's Team Pursuit Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AUS - Australia 0:03:49.776 Sam Welsford Leigh Howard Kelland o'Brien Alexander Porter 2 NZL - New Zealand 0:03:53.601 Campbell Stewart Thomas Sexton Jordan Kerby Corbin Strong 3 SUI - Switzerland 0:03:50.495 Robin Froidevaux Claudio Imhof Stefan Bissegger Mauro Schmid 4 GER - Germany 0:03:54.497 Felix Gross Theo Reinhardt Leon Rohde Domenic Weinstein

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 796:32:09.600 Marlena Karwacka Urszula Los 2 Russian Federation 0:00:33.198 Ekaterina Rogovaya Anastasiia Voinova 3 Australia 0:00:33.240 Caitlin Ward Stephanie Morton 4 New Zealand 0:00:33.349 Olivia Podmore Natasha Hansen 5 Colombia 0:00:33.477 Juliana Gaviria Rendon Martha Bayona Pineda 6 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.595 Yufang Guo Shanju Bao 7 China 0:00:33.631 Feifei Chen Linyin Zhang 8 Ukraine 0:00:33.660 Olena Starikova Liubov Basova 9 Mexico 0:00:33.663 Jessica Salazar Valles Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez 10 Spain 0:00:33.840 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 11 Republic of Korea 0:00:34.279 Soohyun Kim Hyejin Lee

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:33.246 Natasha Hansen Olivia Podmore 2 Colombia 0:00:33.560 Martha Bayona Pineda Juliana Gaviria Rendon

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:33.028 Stephanie Morton Caitlin Ward 2 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.389 Shanju Bao Yufang Guo

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russian Federation 0:00:32.926 Ekaterina Rogovaya Anastasiia Voinova 2 China 0:00:33.417 Junhong Lin Linyin Zhang Feifei Chen

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:00:32.888 Marlena Karwacka Urszula Los 2 Ukraine 0:00:33.609 Liubov Basova Olena Starikova

Women's Team Sprint Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:00:33.029 Marlena Karwacka Urszula Los 2 Russian Federation 0:00:33.029 Ekaterina Rogovaya Anastasiia Voinova 3 Australia 0:00:33.164 Caitlin Ward Stephanie Morton 4 New Zealand 0:00:33.511 Olivia Podmore Natasha Hansen

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.221 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Samuel Dakin 2 Japan 0:00:43.490 Yoshitaku Nagasako Yudai Nitta Tomohiro Fukaya 3 Australia 0:00:43.588 Matthew Richardson Nathan Hart Thomas Cornish 4 Poland 0:00:43.831 Maciej Bielecki Mateusz Rudyk Patryk Rajkowski 5 Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.973 Keron Bramble Njisane Phillip Nicholas Paul 6 Great Britain 0:00:44.014 Philip Hindes Jack Carlin Joseph Truman 7 Russian Federation 0:00:44.035 Shane Alan Perkins Nikita Shurshin Pavel Yakushevskiy 8 Rusvelo 0:00:44.113 Ivan Gladyshev Denis Dmitriev Alexander Sharapov 9 China 0:00:44.583 Shuai Guo Yongjia Luo Miao Zhang 10 Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:44.914 Kuan Liu Cheng Zhang Qi Liu 11 Thailand 0:00:45.468 Jaturong Niwanti Worayut Kapunya Jai Angsuthasawit

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Poland 0:00:43.091 Maciej Bielecki Krzysztof Maksel Mateusz Rudyk Patryk Rajkowski 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.710 Keron Bramble Nicholas Paul Njisane Phillip

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:43.404 Jack Carlin Ryan Owens Joseph Truman Philip Hindes 2 Australia 0:00:44.097 Thomas Cornish Nathan Hart Matthew Richardson

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Japan 0:00:43.055 Tomohiro Fukaya Yoshitaku Nagasako Yudai Nitta 2 Russian Federation 0:00:43.514 Shane Alan Perkins Nikita Shurshin Pavel Yakushevskiy

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.311 Samuel Dakin Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster 2 Rusvelo 0:00:43.821 Denis Dmitriev Ivan Gladyshev Alexander Sharapov