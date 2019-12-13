Trending

Australia claim men, women's team pursuit in Brisbane World Cup

Japan, Poland top team sprints

Day 1: -

NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 23

The men's team sprint podium

The men's team sprint podium (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 2 of 23

Japan celebrate their win

Japan celebrate their win (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 3 of 23

New Zealand's team pursuiters

New Zealand's team pursuiters (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 4 of 23

The men's team pursuit podium

The men's team pursuit podium (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 5 of 23

Australia celebrate gold in the men's team pursuit

Australia celebrate gold in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 6 of 23

Australia in the men's team pursuit

Australia in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 7 of 23

The Australian women with gold in the team pursuit

The Australian women with gold in the team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 8 of 23

Japan's staff react to the men winning the team sprint

Japan's staff react to the men winning the team sprint (Image credit: Hikari Media)
Image 9 of 23

The Brisbane velodrome

The Brisbane velodrome (Image credit: Hikari Media)
Image 10 of 23

New Zealand in the team pursuit

New Zealand in the team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 11 of 23

Canada in the women's team pursuit

Canada in the women's team pursuit (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 12 of 23

Australia en route to gold

Australia en route to gold (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 13 of 23

Australia's team sprinters get ready to start

Australia's team sprinters get ready to start (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 14 of 23

Australians Steph Morton and Caitlin Ward

Australians Steph Morton and Caitlin Ward (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 15 of 23

European champions Russia ride to silver

European champions Russia ride to silver (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 16 of 23

Poland won the women's team sprint

Poland won the women's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 17 of 23

Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los

Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Los (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 18 of 23

The women's team sprint podium

The women's team sprint podium (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 19 of 23

The women's team pursuit podium

The women's team pursuit podium (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 20 of 23

Australia set off for the team sprint

Australia set off for the team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 21 of 23

New Zealand in the men's team sprint

New Zealand in the men's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 22 of 23

Poland in the men's team sprint

Poland in the men's team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)
Image 23 of 23

Japan in their winning team sprint

Japan in their winning team sprint (Image credit: John Veage)

Australia took home two gold medals in the opening day of the UCI Track World Cup in Brisbane. The host country's men and women's team pursuit squads claimed victories, with Japan winning the men's team sprint and Poland taking out the women's team sprint.

Reigning world champions Georgia Baker, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Annette Edmondson, Alexandra Manly and newcomer Maeve Plouffe led Australia to the win in the women's team pursuit over New Zealand.

"We don't get the opportunity to race in front of a home crowd, especially at a World Cup, so we wanted to go out firing and win gold," said Edmondson.

"I think we are heading in the right direction, and we have been working pretty hard behind the scenes, we wanted to do some fast times here in Brisbane, we have ticked some boxes, and will use it as inspiration to keep the momentum for the Olympics."

In the bronze medal final, Canada beat fellow North Americans, the USA, to take the final medal by a four-second margin.

In the men's team pursuit, world champions Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard, Kelland O'Brien, Alexander Porter and Luke Plapp secured Australia's second gold.

"Wearing our rainbows in front of a hometown was awesome. After winning the silver in New Zealand last week, it was so good to have a win on the boards. It just shows that we have some good talent heading into the Olympics next year," said Welsford.

In the women's team sprint, Poland's Marlena Karwacka and Urszula Łoś claimed the gold over the Russian Federation pairing of Ekaterina Rogovaya and Anastasiia Voinova in an exhilarating final which was decided by a photo finish. 

"We are very thrilled to race in front of such an enthusiastic crowd, this is the first World Cup medal that we have won, so we are very excited to take home a medal and some koalas," said Łoś.

Australia added another medal to their tally, with Stephanie Morton and Caitlin Ward winning the bronze medal round over New Zealand.

Japan put in a stunning performance to claim gold in the men's team sprint. Yoshitaku Nagasako, Yudai Nitta and Tomohiro Fukaya beat Poland by nearly three seconds, with New Zealand topping Great Britain in the bronze medal round.

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:04:16.573
Holly Edmondston
Bryony Botha
Michaela Drummond
Racquel Sheath
2Australia 0:04:16.775
Georgia Baker
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Alexandra Manly
Maeve Plouffe
3United States 0:04:19.371
Christina Birch
Jennifer Valente
Emma White
Lily Williams
4Canada 0:04:20.097
Ariane Bonhomme
Jasmin Duehring
Annie Foreman-mackey
Georgia Simmerling
5France 0:04:21.142
Coralie Demay
Marion Borras
Valentine Fortin
Marie le Net
6Italy 0:04:25.007
Martina Fidanza
Vittoria Guazzini
Martina Alzini
Elisa Balsamo
7Germany 0:04:26.149
Charlotte Becker
Katharina Hechler
Lena Charlotte Reissner
Laura Sussemilch
8Poland 0:04:26.638
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Lucja Pietrzak
9Republic of Korea 0:04:29.508
Suji Jang
Hyunkyung Kang
Jumi Lee
Ahreum Na
10Japan 0:04:30.398
Kie Furuyama
Nao Suzuki
Minami Uwano
Miho Yoshikawa
11Belarus 0:04:36.346
Palina Pivavarava
Aksana Salauyeva
Ina Savenka
Karalina Savenka

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy 0:04:21.394
Martina Fidanza
Vittoria Guazzini
Martina Alzini
Elisa Balsamo
2Germany 0:04:25.430
Charlotte Becker
Katharina Hechler
Lena Charlotte Reissner
Laura Sussemilch

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France 0:04:17.533
Clara Copponi
Coralie Demay
Valentine Fortin
Marie le Net
Marion Borras
2Poland 0:04:26.068
Daria Pikulik
Nikol Plosaj
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Lucja Pietrzak

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:04:12.889
Georgia Baker
Annette Edmondson
Alexandra Manly
Maeve Plouffe
Ashlee Ankudinoff
2United States 0:04:15.623
Christina Birch
Jennifer Valente
Emma White
Lily Williams

Women's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:04:13.942
Rushlee Buchanan
Holly Edmondston
Bryony Botha
Racquel Sheath
Michaela Drummond
2Canada 0:04:16.198
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Duehring
Annie Foreman-mackey
Georgia Simmerling
Ariane Bonhomme

Women's Team Pursuit Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:04:13.237
Georgia Baker
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Maeve Plouffe
2New Zealand 0:04:13.553
Rushlee Buchanan
Holly Edmondston
Bryony Botha
Racquel Sheath
3Canada 0:04:17.509
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Duehring
Annie Foreman-mackey
Georgia Simmerling
4United States 0:04:21.540
Christina Birch
Kendall Ryan
Emma White
Lily Williams

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:03:50.017
Sam Welsford
Leigh Howard
Kelland o'Brien
Alexander Porter
2New Zealand 0:03:51.153
Campbell Stewart
Regan Gough
Jordan Kerby
Corbin Strong
3Switzerland 0:03:52.435
Robin Froidevaux
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Mauro Schmid
4Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.502
John Archibald
Daniel Bigham
Ashton Lambie
Jonathan Wale
5Germany 0:03:53.927
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Nils Schomber
Domenic Weinstein
6Canada 0:03:54.689
Derek Gee
Vincent de Haitre
Adam Jamieson
Jay Lamoureux
7Russian Federation 0:03:55.460
Nikita Bersenev
Lev Gonov
Ivan Smirnov
Kirill Sveshnikov
8Italy 0:03:56.141
Liam Bertazzo
Carloalberto Giordani
Jonathan Milan
Stefano Moro
9Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:03:58.841
Kazushige Kuboki
Ryo Chikatani
Shunsuke Imamura
Keitaro Sawada
10Republic of Korea 0:04:03.389
Euro Kim
Okcheol Kim
Sanghoon Park
Dongin Shin

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada 0:03:53.879
Derek Gee
Vincent de Haitre
Adam Jamieson
Jay Lamoureux
2Russian Federation 0:03:54.969
Nikita Bersenev
Lev Gonov
Ivan Smirnov
Kirill Sveshnikov

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:03:51.165
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Leon Rohde
Domenic Weinstein
Nils Schomber
2Italy 0:03:54.010
Liam Bertazzo
Davide Plebani
Carloalberto Giordani
Jonathan Milan
Stefano Moro

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:03:48.244
Campbell Stewart
Regan Gough
Jordan Kerby
Corbin Strong
2Switzerland 0:03:50.933
Robin Froidevaux
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Mauro Schmid

Men's Team Pursuit First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:03:48.282
Sam Welsford
Leigh Howard
Kelland o'Brien
Lucas Plapp
Alexander Porter
2Huub Wattbike Test Team 0:03:52.579
John Archibald
Daniel Bigham
Ashton Lambie
Jonathan Wale

Men's Team Pursuit Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AUS - Australia 0:03:49.776
Sam Welsford
Leigh Howard
Kelland o'Brien
Alexander Porter
2NZL - New Zealand 0:03:53.601
Campbell Stewart
Thomas Sexton
Jordan Kerby
Corbin Strong
3SUI - Switzerland 0:03:50.495
Robin Froidevaux
Claudio Imhof
Stefan Bissegger
Mauro Schmid
4GER - Germany 0:03:54.497
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Leon Rohde
Domenic Weinstein

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland 796:32:09.600
Marlena Karwacka
Urszula Los
2Russian Federation 0:00:33.198
Ekaterina Rogovaya
Anastasiia Voinova
3Australia 0:00:33.240
Caitlin Ward
Stephanie Morton
4New Zealand 0:00:33.349
Olivia Podmore
Natasha Hansen
5Colombia 0:00:33.477
Juliana Gaviria Rendon
Martha Bayona Pineda
6Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.595
Yufang Guo
Shanju Bao
7China 0:00:33.631
Feifei Chen
Linyin Zhang
8Ukraine 0:00:33.660
Olena Starikova
Liubov Basova
9Mexico 0:00:33.663
Jessica Salazar Valles
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
10Spain 0:00:33.840
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
11Republic of Korea 0:00:34.279
Soohyun Kim
Hyejin Lee

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:00:33.246
Natasha Hansen
Olivia Podmore
2Colombia 0:00:33.560
Martha Bayona Pineda
Juliana Gaviria Rendon

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia 0:00:33.028
Stephanie Morton
Caitlin Ward
2Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:33.389
Shanju Bao
Yufang Guo

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation 0:00:32.926
Ekaterina Rogovaya
Anastasiia Voinova
2China 0:00:33.417
Junhong Lin
Linyin Zhang
Feifei Chen

Women's Team Sprint First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland 0:00:32.888
Marlena Karwacka
Urszula Los
2Ukraine 0:00:33.609
Liubov Basova
Olena Starikova

Women's Team Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland 0:00:33.029
Marlena Karwacka
Urszula Los
2Russian Federation 0:00:33.029
Ekaterina Rogovaya
Anastasiia Voinova
3Australia 0:00:33.164
Caitlin Ward
Stephanie Morton
4New Zealand 0:00:33.511
Olivia Podmore
Natasha Hansen

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:00:43.221
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Samuel Dakin
2Japan 0:00:43.490
Yoshitaku Nagasako
Yudai Nitta
Tomohiro Fukaya
3Australia 0:00:43.588
Matthew Richardson
Nathan Hart
Thomas Cornish
4Poland 0:00:43.831
Maciej Bielecki
Mateusz Rudyk
Patryk Rajkowski
5Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.973
Keron Bramble
Njisane Phillip
Nicholas Paul
6Great Britain 0:00:44.014
Philip Hindes
Jack Carlin
Joseph Truman
7Russian Federation 0:00:44.035
Shane Alan Perkins
Nikita Shurshin
Pavel Yakushevskiy
8Rusvelo 0:00:44.113
Ivan Gladyshev
Denis Dmitriev
Alexander Sharapov
9China 0:00:44.583
Shuai Guo
Yongjia Luo
Miao Zhang
10Corima Yulong Cycling Team 0:00:44.914
Kuan Liu
Cheng Zhang
Qi Liu
11Thailand 0:00:45.468
Jaturong Niwanti
Worayut Kapunya
Jai Angsuthasawit

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland 0:00:43.091
Maciej Bielecki
Krzysztof Maksel
Mateusz Rudyk
Patryk Rajkowski
2Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:43.710
Keron Bramble
Nicholas Paul
Njisane Phillip

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain 0:00:43.404
Jack Carlin
Ryan Owens
Joseph Truman
Philip Hindes
2Australia 0:00:44.097
Thomas Cornish
Nathan Hart
Matthew Richardson

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan 0:00:43.055
Tomohiro Fukaya
Yoshitaku Nagasako
Yudai Nitta
2Russian Federation 0:00:43.514
Shane Alan Perkins
Nikita Shurshin
Pavel Yakushevskiy

Men's Team Sprint First Round Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand 0:00:43.311
Samuel Dakin
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
2Rusvelo 0:00:43.821
Denis Dmitriev
Ivan Gladyshev
Alexander Sharapov

Men's Team Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Japan 0:00:42.912
Yoshitaku Nagasako
Yudai Nitta
Tomohiro Fukaya
2Poland 0:00:45.408
Maciej Bielecki
Mateusz Rudyk
Krzysztof Maksel
3New Zealand 0:00:43.406
Ethan Mitchell
Samuel Dakin
Sam Webster
4Great Britain 0:00:44.177
Ryan Owens
Jack Carlin
Joseph Truman

Latest on Cyclingnews