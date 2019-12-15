Trending

Track World Cup: Australia claims another Madison gold to top the medal table in Brisbane

Final day: Valente wins women's Omnium, Rudyk men's Sprint, Bayona Pineda women's Keirin

Meyer and Welsford win the Madison (Image credit: Getty Images)
Australia made it a home leg of the Track World Cup to remember, with Cameron Meyer and Sam Welsford clinching Madison gold on the final day to put the host nation top of the medal table. 

Twenty-four hours after Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker had won the women's Madison, Meyer and Welsford triumphed in an exciting race over New Zealand and France. The pair took a lap after 17 sprints but were pegged back by the French and New Zealanders, taking the title down to the final two sprints. 

There was disappointment for the host nation, however, in the women's Omnium, as Edmondson crashed out in the final points race, having been third overall following victory in the scratch. 

Victory went to USA's Jennifer Valente, who dominated the competition. Second in the scratch, she won the Tempo and Elimination races before finishing the job with another strong showing in the Points race. 

The men's Sprint competition was dominated by Poland's Mateusz Rudyk, who qualified with the fastest flying lap before winning every heat he rode. In the final, he dispatched New Zealand's Sam Webster 2-0, while Matthew Glaetzer earned Australia another medal by beating Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) in the bronze medal ride.

In the women's Keirin, Colombia's Martha Bayona Pineda didn't win any of her heats but placed solidly before coming through at the right time to take victory in the final. Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, with Nicky Degrendele taking the bronze medal for Belgium. 

With four gold medals, three silver, and two bronze from the three days of racing, Australia topped the final medal table on home soil, giving them a welcome boost ahead of the Olympic year. 

Results

Men's Madison

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia (Sam Welsford & Cameron Meyer)
2New Zealand (Tom Sexton & Aaron Gate)
3France (Morgan Kneisky & Kevin Vauquelin)
4Switzerland (Mauro Schmid & Robin Froidevaux)
5Italy (Michele Scartezzini & Francesco Lamon)
6Hong Kong (King Lok Cheung & Chun Wing Leung)
7Russia (Lev Gonov & Kirill Sveshnikov)
8Poland (Daniel Staniszewski & Wojciech Pszczolarski)
9Team Bridgestone (Kazushige Kuboki & Shunsuke Imamura)
10Ireland (Felix English & Mark Downey)
11USA (Adrian Hegyvary & Daniel Holloway)
12Austria (Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf)
13Belarus (Mikhail Shemetau & Raman Tsishkou)
DNFUkraine (Volodymry Dzhus & Vitaliy Hryniv)
DNFChina (Liang Guo & Pingan Shen)

Women's Omnium

Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Australia)
2Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
3Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
4Allison Beveridge (Canada)
5Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
6Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
7Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
8Amber Joseph (Barbados)
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
10Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
11Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
12Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
13Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
15Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
16Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
17Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
18Clara Copponi (France)
19Kie Furuyama (Japan)
20Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)
21Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)

Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 27
2Allison Beveridge (Canada) 23
3Annette Edmondson (Australia) 22
4Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 5
5Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 4
6Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 3
7Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 1
8Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
9Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 0
10Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
11Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
12Amber Joseph (Barbados)
13Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
14Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
15Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
16Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
17Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
18Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
DNSClara Copponi (France)
DNSKie Furuyama (Japan)
DNSRinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)

Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
2Allison Beveridge (Canada)
3Annette Edmondson (Australia)
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
5Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
6Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
7Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
8Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
9Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
10Amber Joseph (Barbados)
11Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
12Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
13Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
14Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
15Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
16Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
17Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)

Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 25
2Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 21
3Allison Beveridge (Canada) 17
4Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 11
5Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 8
6Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
7Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 6
8Amber Joseph (Barbados) 5
9Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 4
10Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 3
11Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 2
12Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 1
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 0
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 0
15Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 0
16Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) -20
DNFAnnette Edmondson (Australia)

Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 139
2Allison Beveridge (Canada) 127
3Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 100
4Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 99
5Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 88
6Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 82
7Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 80
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 78
9Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 73
10Amber Joseph (Barbados) 71
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 60
12Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 57
13Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 54
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 52
15Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 42
16Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 41

Men's sprint

Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
4Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)
5Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
6Nathan Hart (Australia)
7Sam Webster (New Zealand)
8Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
9Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
10Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
11Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
12Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
13Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
14Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
15Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
16Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
17Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
18Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
19Hugo Barrette (Canada)
20Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
21Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
22Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)
23Joel Archambault (PTM)
24Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
25Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
26Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
27Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
28Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
29Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
30Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

1/16 final, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
2Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

1/16 final, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Hart (Australia)
2Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)

1/16 final, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

1/16 final, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
2Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)

1/16 final, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)

1/16 final, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
2Joel Archambault (PTM)

1/16 final, heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)

1/16 final, heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
2Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

1/16 final, heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

1/16 final, heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)

1/16 final, heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)

1/16 final, heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

1/8 final, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

1/8 final, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
2Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

1/8 final, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

1/8 final, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)

1/8 final, heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Far (Suriname)
2Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

1/8 final, heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
2Nathan Hart (Australia)

1/8 final, heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)

1/8 final, heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
2Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)

1/4 final, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

1/4 final, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

1/4 final, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

1/4 final, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
2Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Semi-final, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Semi-final, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Bronze medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Women's Keirin

Round 1, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
2Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
3Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
4Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
5Riyu Ohta (Japan)
6Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
7Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Round 1, heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
2Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
4Lauriane Genest (Canada)
5Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
6Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
7Miriam Vece (Italy)

Round 1, heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
4Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
5Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)
6Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala)
7Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)

Round 1, heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Soohyun Kim (Korea)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
6Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia)
DNFMadalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Repechage heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
2Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)
3Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
4Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
5Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Repechage heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
3Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
4Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)

Repechage heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)
3Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)
4Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia)
5Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Repechage heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
3Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala)
4Soohyun Kim (Korea)
5Miriam Vece (Italy)

Round 2, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
3Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
4Lauriane Genest (Canada)
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
6Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)

Round 2, heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
5Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
6Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
7Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
4Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
5Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6Nikola Sibiak (Poland)

7th-13th place final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
8Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
9Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
10Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
11Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
12Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
13Lauriane Genest (Canada)

