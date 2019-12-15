Track World Cup: Australia claims another Madison gold to top the medal table in Brisbane
Final day: Valente wins women's Omnium, Rudyk men's Sprint, Bayona Pineda women's Keirin
Day 3: -
Australia made it a home leg of the Track World Cup to remember, with Cameron Meyer and Sam Welsford clinching Madison gold on the final day to put the host nation top of the medal table.
Twenty-four hours after Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker had won the women's Madison, Meyer and Welsford triumphed in an exciting race over New Zealand and France. The pair took a lap after 17 sprints but were pegged back by the French and New Zealanders, taking the title down to the final two sprints.
There was disappointment for the host nation, however, in the women's Omnium, as Edmondson crashed out in the final points race, having been third overall following victory in the scratch.
Victory went to USA's Jennifer Valente, who dominated the competition. Second in the scratch, she won the Tempo and Elimination races before finishing the job with another strong showing in the Points race.
The men's Sprint competition was dominated by Poland's Mateusz Rudyk, who qualified with the fastest flying lap before winning every heat he rode. In the final, he dispatched New Zealand's Sam Webster 2-0, while Matthew Glaetzer earned Australia another medal by beating Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) in the bronze medal ride.
In the women's Keirin, Colombia's Martha Bayona Pineda didn't win any of her heats but placed solidly before coming through at the right time to take victory in the final. Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, with Nicky Degrendele taking the bronze medal for Belgium.
With four gold medals, three silver, and two bronze from the three days of racing, Australia topped the final medal table on home soil, giving them a welcome boost ahead of the Olympic year.
Results
Men's Madison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia (Sam Welsford & Cameron Meyer)
|2
|New Zealand (Tom Sexton & Aaron Gate)
|3
|France (Morgan Kneisky & Kevin Vauquelin)
|4
|Switzerland (Mauro Schmid & Robin Froidevaux)
|5
|Italy (Michele Scartezzini & Francesco Lamon)
|6
|Hong Kong (King Lok Cheung & Chun Wing Leung)
|7
|Russia (Lev Gonov & Kirill Sveshnikov)
|8
|Poland (Daniel Staniszewski & Wojciech Pszczolarski)
|9
|Team Bridgestone (Kazushige Kuboki & Shunsuke Imamura)
|10
|Ireland (Felix English & Mark Downey)
|11
|USA (Adrian Hegyvary & Daniel Holloway)
|12
|Austria (Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf)
|13
|Belarus (Mikhail Shemetau & Raman Tsishkou)
|DNF
|Ukraine (Volodymry Dzhus & Vitaliy Hryniv)
|DNF
|China (Liang Guo & Pingan Shen)
Women's Omnium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|2
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|3
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|5
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|6
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|7
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|8
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|10
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|11
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|12
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|13
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|15
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|16
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
|17
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|18
|Clara Copponi (France)
|19
|Kie Furuyama (Japan)
|20
|Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)
|21
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|27
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|23
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|22
|4
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|5
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|4
|6
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
|3
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|1
|8
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|9
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|0
|10
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|11
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|12
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|13
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|14
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|15
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|16
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|17
|Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
|18
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|DNS
|Clara Copponi (France)
|DNS
|Kie Furuyama (Japan)
|DNS
|Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|4
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|5
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|6
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|8
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|9
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
|10
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|11
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|12
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|13
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|14
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|15
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|16
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|17
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|25
|2
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|21
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|17
|4
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|11
|5
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
|8
|6
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|7
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|6
|8
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|5
|9
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|4
|10
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|3
|11
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|2
|12
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|1
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|0
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|0
|15
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|0
|16
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|-20
|DNF
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
|139
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|127
|3
|Holly Edmondston (New Zealand)
|100
|4
|Vittoria Guazzini (Italy)
|99
|5
|Nikol Plosaj (Poland)
|88
|6
|Anastasia Chulkova (Russia)
|82
|7
|Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|80
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|78
|9
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|73
|10
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|71
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)
|60
|12
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|57
|13
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|54
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|52
|15
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|42
|16
|Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|41
Men's sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|4
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)
|5
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|6
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|7
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|8
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|9
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|10
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|11
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|12
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|13
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|14
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|15
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|16
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|17
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|18
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
|19
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|20
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|21
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|22
|Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)
|23
|Joel Archambault (PTM)
|24
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|25
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|26
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|27
|Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|28
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|29
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|30
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|2
|Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|2
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|2
|Joel Archambault (PTM)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|2
|Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|2
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|2
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Far (Suriname)
|2
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|2
|Nathan Hart (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|2
|Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|2
|Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|2
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|2
|Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
Women's Keirin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
|3
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|5
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|7
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|2
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|4
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|5
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
|6
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|7
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|3
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|4
|Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|5
|Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)
|6
|Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala)
|7
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|3
|Soohyun Kim (Korea)
|4
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|5
|Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
|6
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|2
|Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|4
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|5
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|3
|Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|4
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|3
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)
|4
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia)
|5
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
|3
|Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala)
|4
|Soohyun Kim (Korea)
|5
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|3
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|4
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|5
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|6
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|3
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|4
|Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
|5
|Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
|6
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|7
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|3
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|4
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|5
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|6
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)
|8
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|9
|Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team)
|10
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|11
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|12
|Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
|13
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: Australia claims another Madison gold to top the medal table in BrisbaneFinal day: Valente wins women's Omnium, Rudyk men's Sprint, Bayona Pineda women's Keirin
-
Watch the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on CyclingnewsCan Compton make it sweet 16? Tune in Sunday
-
Astana reveal kit and plans for 15th season - GalleryFuglsang targets Giro d'Italia, Lopez makes Tour de France debut
-
Amador: Of course I want to move to Ineos, but situation is uncertainCosta Rican says Ineos riders 'don't tread on each others' toes' as he looks to free himself from Movistar
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy