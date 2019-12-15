Track World Cup: Australia claims another Madison gold to top the medal table in Brisbane

Australia made it a home leg of the Track World Cup to remember, with Cameron Meyer and Sam Welsford clinching Madison gold on the final day to put the host nation top of the medal table.

Twenty-four hours after Annette Edmondson and Georgia Baker had won the women's Madison, Meyer and Welsford triumphed in an exciting race over New Zealand and France. The pair took a lap after 17 sprints but were pegged back by the French and New Zealanders, taking the title down to the final two sprints.

There was disappointment for the host nation, however, in the women's Omnium, as Edmondson crashed out in the final points race, having been third overall following victory in the scratch.

Victory went to USA's Jennifer Valente, who dominated the competition. Second in the scratch, she won the Tempo and Elimination races before finishing the job with another strong showing in the Points race.

The men's Sprint competition was dominated by Poland's Mateusz Rudyk, who qualified with the fastest flying lap before winning every heat he rode. In the final, he dispatched New Zealand's Sam Webster 2-0, while Matthew Glaetzer earned Australia another medal by beating Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) in the bronze medal ride.

In the women's Keirin, Colombia's Martha Bayona Pineda didn't win any of her heats but placed solidly before coming through at the right time to take victory in the final. Australia's Stephanie Morton was second, with Nicky Degrendele taking the bronze medal for Belgium.

With four gold medals, three silver, and two bronze from the three days of racing, Australia topped the final medal table on home soil, giving them a welcome boost ahead of the Olympic year.

Results

Men's Madison

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia (Sam Welsford & Cameron Meyer) 2 New Zealand (Tom Sexton & Aaron Gate) 3 France (Morgan Kneisky & Kevin Vauquelin) 4 Switzerland (Mauro Schmid & Robin Froidevaux) 5 Italy (Michele Scartezzini & Francesco Lamon) 6 Hong Kong (King Lok Cheung & Chun Wing Leung) 7 Russia (Lev Gonov & Kirill Sveshnikov) 8 Poland (Daniel Staniszewski & Wojciech Pszczolarski) 9 Team Bridgestone (Kazushige Kuboki & Shunsuke Imamura) 10 Ireland (Felix English & Mark Downey) 11 USA (Adrian Hegyvary & Daniel Holloway) 12 Austria (Andreas Muller & Andreas Graf) 13 Belarus (Mikhail Shemetau & Raman Tsishkou) DNF Ukraine (Volodymry Dzhus & Vitaliy Hryniv) DNF China (Liang Guo & Pingan Shen)

Women's Omnium

Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 2 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 3 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 4 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 5 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 6 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 7 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 8 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 10 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 11 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 12 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 13 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 15 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 16 Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 17 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 18 Clara Copponi (France) 19 Kie Furuyama (Japan) 20 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 21 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)

Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 27 2 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 23 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 22 4 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 5 5 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 4 6 Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 3 7 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 1 8 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 9 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 0 10 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 11 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 12 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 13 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 14 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 15 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 16 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 17 Shannon Mccurley (Ireland) 18 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) DNS Clara Copponi (France) DNS Kie Furuyama (Japan) DNS Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan)

Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 2 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 5 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 6 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 7 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 8 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 9 Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 10 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 11 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 12 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 13 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 14 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 15 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 16 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 17 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan)

Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 25 2 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 21 3 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 17 4 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 11 5 Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 8 6 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 7 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 6 8 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 5 9 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 4 10 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 3 11 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 2 12 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 1 13 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 0 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 0 15 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 0 16 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) -20 DNF Annette Edmondson (Australia)

Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 139 2 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 127 3 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 100 4 Vittoria Guazzini (Italy) 99 5 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 88 6 Anastasia Chulkova (Russia) 82 7 Xiaofei Wang (People's Republic of China) 80 8 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 78 9 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 73 10 Amber Joseph (Barbados) 71 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzbekistan) 60 12 Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) 57 13 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 54 14 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain) 52 15 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) 42 16 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 41

Men's sprint

Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 4 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) 5 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 6 Nathan Hart (Australia) 7 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 8 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) 9 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 10 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 11 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 12 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 13 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 14 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 15 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 16 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 17 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 18 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation) 19 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 20 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 21 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia) 22 Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China) 23 Joel Archambault (PTM) 24 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain) 25 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) 26 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 27 Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) 28 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 29 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 30 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

1/16 final, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 2 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)

1/16 final, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Hart (Australia) 2 Cheng Zhang (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)

1/16 final, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)

1/16 final, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan) 2 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)

1/16 final, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 2 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)

1/16 final, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 2 Joel Archambault (PTM)

1/16 final, heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Tsz Chun Law (Hong Kong, China)

1/16 final, heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan) 2 Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

1/16 final, heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 2 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)

1/16 final, heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 2 Hugo Barrette (Canada)

1/16 final, heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 2 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Sime Darby Foundation)

1/16 final, heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)

1/8 final, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain)

1/8 final, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation) 2 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

1/8 final, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

1/8 final, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand) 2 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)

1/8 final, heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Far (Suriname) 2 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

1/8 final, heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 2 Nathan Hart (Australia)

1/8 final, heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)

1/8 final, heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 2 Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)

1/4 final, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Joseph Truman (Great Britain)

1/4 final, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Federation)

1/4 final, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)

1/4 final, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 2 Ethan Mitchell (New Zealand)

Semi-final, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Semi-final, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 2 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Bronze medal ride # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 2 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)

Women's Keirin

Round 1, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (PTM) 3 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) 4 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 5 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 6 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 7 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Round 1, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 2 Nikola Sibiak (Poland) 4 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 5 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia) 6 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 7 Miriam Vece (Italy)

Round 1, heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 4 Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) 5 Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei) 6 Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala) 7 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)

Round 1, heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 3 Soohyun Kim (Korea) 4 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 5 Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired) 6 Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia) DNF Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

Repechage heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 2 Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei) 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 4 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) 5 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Repechage heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 3 Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) 4 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)

Repechage heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 2 Riyu Ohta (Japan) 3 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling) 4 Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia) 5 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Repechage heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired) 3 Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala) 4 Soohyun Kim (Korea) 5 Miriam Vece (Italy)

Round 2, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Nikola Sibiak (Poland) 3 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 4 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 5 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 6 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing Team)

Round 2, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 3 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 4 Kelsey Mitchell (PTM) 5 Ellesse Andrews (Subway New Zealand Track Team) 6 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 7 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 3 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) 4 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 5 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 6 Nikola Sibiak (Poland)