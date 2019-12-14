Australia secures gold in women's Madison at Track World Cup Brisbane

Georgia Baker and Annette Edmondson of Australia celebrate victory in the final of the Women's Madison 30km event during the 2019 Brisbane Track World Cup

Team Australia claimed another gold medal during day 2 of the UCI Track World Cup held at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane on Saturday. Georgia Baker and Annette Edmondson celebrated victory, their second gold medals of the weekend, in the final of the women's Madison.

Australia had already claimed two gold medals in the men's and women's Team Pursuits held during the opening day on Friday, where Baker and Edmondson were part of the winning women's team pursuit squad.

In the Madison, Baker and Edmondson secured 56 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. The French pair earned 51 points and the silver medal, while the United States duo of Kendall Ryan and Christina Birch earned 32 points and the bronze.

World champion Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) continued her string of success in the women's Sprint, this time winning the gold-medal round ahead of Australia's decorated Stephanie Morton. Russia's Anastasiia Voinova secured the bronze medal.

In the men's racing, Aaron Gate (New Zealand) took home the gold medal in the four-round Omnium. He accumulated the highest number of points, 134, after placing second in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, 12th in the Elimination Race and sixth in the Points Race.

Germany's Roger Kluge secured the silver medal with a total of 116 points and Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) earned bronze with 113 points.

Colombia's Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro won the men's Keirin final round for the gold medal ahead of New Zealand's Matthew Glaetzer and Czech Republic's Thomas Babek.

The UCI Track World Cup continues during the final day on Sunday with the men's Sprint and Madison, and the women's Keirin and Omnium.

Results

Men's Omnium

Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 2 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 3 Roger Kluge (Germany) 4 Morgan Kneisky (France) 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 6 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 7 Davide Plebani (Italy) 8 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina) 9 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 10 Joao Matias (Portugal) 11 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 12 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 13 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 14 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 15 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 16 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 17 Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 18 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 19 Derek Gee (Canada) 20 Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) 21 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 22 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)

Tempo Race # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 30 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 28 3 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 26 4 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 21 5 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 20 6 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 20 7 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 5 8 Derek Gee (Canada) 5 9 Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 1 10 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 0 11 Morgan Kneisky (France) 0 12 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0 13 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 0 14 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 0 15 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0 16 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 0 17 Davide Plebani (Italy) 0 18 Joao Matias (Portugal) 0 19 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0 20 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina) 0 21 Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) 0 22 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -20

Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 2 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 3 Roger Kluge (Germany) 4 Morgan Kneisky (France) 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 6 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 7 Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 8 Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina) 9 Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 10 Joao Matias (Portugal) 11 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 12 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 13 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 14 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 15 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 16 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 17 Davide Plebani (Italy) 18 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 19 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 20 Derek Gee (Canada) 21 Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) 22 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)

Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 38 2 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 28 3 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 27 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 26 5 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 25 6 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 24 7 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 24 8 Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 11 9 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 7 10 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 7 11 Derek Gee (Canada) 5 12 Joao Matias (Portugal) 4 13 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 3 14 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 3 15 Davide Plebani (Italy) 2 16 Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 1 17 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0 18 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 0 19 Morgan Kneisky (France) -17 20 Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) -20 21 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -77 DNF Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)

Final Standings # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 134 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 116 3 Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 113 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 103 5 Cameron Meyer (Australia) 100 6 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 100 7 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 77 8 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 73 9 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 73 10 Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 73 11 Morgan Kneisky (France) 71 12 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 66 13 Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 61 14 Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 54 15 Joao Matias (Portugal) 54 16 Davide Plebani (Italy) 46 17 Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 39 18 Derek Gee (Canada) 37 19 Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 33 20 Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) -16 21 Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -74 DNF Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)

Women's Madison

# Country (Riders) Result 1 Australia (Georgia Baker & Annette Edmondson) 56 2 France (Clara Copponi & Marie Le Net) 51 3 USA (Kendall Ryan & Christina Birch) 32 4 Hong Kong (Yao Pang & Bo Yee Leung 22 5 Italy (Martina Fidanza & Elisa Balsamo) 12 6 China (Jiali Liu & Xiaofei Wang) 12 7 Poland (Nikol Plosaj & Wiktoria Pikulik) 11 8 Ireland (Lydia Boylan & SHANNON McCurley) 9 9 Japan (Kie Furuyama & Nao Suzuki) 6 10 New Zealand (Racquel Sheath & Rushlee Buchanan) 6 11 Belarus (Palina Pivavarava & Ina Savenka) 3 12 Switzerland (Lena Mettraux & Aline Seitz) 2 13 Ukraine (Ganna Solovei & Oksana Kliachina) 1 14 Germany (Katharaina Hechler & Lea Lin Teutenberg) 0

Men's Keirin

Round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago) 10.100 2 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) DNF Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) DNF Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) DNF Shane Perkins (Russian Federation) DSQ Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Callum Saunders (New Zealand) 10.348 2 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 3 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 4 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 5 Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil) 6 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 10.194 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Joel Archambault (Canada) 4 Rayan Helal (France) 5 Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine) 6 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo) 9.837 2 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 3 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 4 Leandro Bottasso (Argentina) 5 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 6 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 7 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 9.889 2 Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine) 3 Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil)

Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 10.191 2 Rayan Helal (France) 3 Leandro Bottasso (Argentina) 4 Shane Perkins (Russian Federation)

Repechage Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Joel Archambault (Canada) 10.277 2 Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei) 3 Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela) 4 Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Repechage Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 10.116 2 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain) 3 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 4 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Round 2, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo) 10.002 2 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) 3 Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago) 4 Joel Archambault (Canada) 5 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) DNF Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Round 2, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 10.074 2 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 3 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 4 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) 5 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 6 Callum Saunders (New Zealand)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Result 1 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 10.159 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 4 Jack Carlin (Great Britain) DNF Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo) DNF Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)

7th-12th place final # Rider Name (Country) Result 7 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 10.081 8 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 9 Callum Saunders (New Zealand) 10 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 11 Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China) 12 Joel Archambault (Canada)

Women's Sprint

Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 10.387 seconds 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia) +0.138 3 Kelsey Mitchell (PTM) +0.214 4 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) +0.216 5 Lauriane Genest (Canada) +0.225 6 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) +0.269 7 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) +0.272 8 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) +0.320 9 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) +0.335 10 Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) +0.375 11 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) +0.417 12 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) +0.424 13 Miriam Vece (Italy) +0.445 14 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) +0.467 15 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing) +0.493 16 Riyu Ohta (Japan) +0.495 17 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) +0.501 18 Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired) +0.532 19 Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) +0.546 20 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling) +0.568 21 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) +0.576 22 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia) +0.643 23 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) +0.643 24 Robyn Stewart (Ireland) +0.645 25 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) +0.651 26 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) +0.668 27 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) +0.710 28 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation) +0.713 29 Shanju Bao (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) +0.744 30 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) +0.746 31 Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala) +0.758 32 Soohyun Kim (Korea) +0.817 33 Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia) +0.827 34 Nikola Sibiak (Poland) +0.898 35 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) +0.898 36 Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei) +0.1065

1/16 final, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 2 Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)

1/16 final, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

1/16 final, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

1/16 final, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

1/16 final, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Robyn Stewart (Ireland)

1/16 final, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

1/16 final, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 2 Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)

1/16 final, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

1/16 final, Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miriam Vece (Italy) 2 Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)

1/16 final, Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)

1/16 final, Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing) 2 Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)

1/16 final, Heat 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 2 Riyu Ohta (Japan)

1/8 final, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

1/8 final, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)

1/8 final, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)

1/8 final, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Miriam Vece (Italy)

1/8 final, Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 2 Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)

1/8 final, Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

1/8 final, Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) 2 Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

1/8 final, Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 2 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

1/4 final, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

1/4 final, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

1/4 final, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

1/4 final, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 2 Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Semi-final, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Semi-final, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 2 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)