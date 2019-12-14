Australia secures gold in women's Madison at Track World Cup Brisbane
Day 2: Hong Kong's Lee wins women's Sprint, Gate takes men's Omnium for New Zealand
Day 2: -
Team Australia claimed another gold medal during day 2 of the UCI Track World Cup held at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane on Saturday. Georgia Baker and Annette Edmondson celebrated victory, their second gold medals of the weekend, in the final of the women's Madison.
Australia had already claimed two gold medals in the men's and women's Team Pursuits held during the opening day on Friday, where Baker and Edmondson were part of the winning women's team pursuit squad.
In the Madison, Baker and Edmondson secured 56 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. The French pair earned 51 points and the silver medal, while the United States duo of Kendall Ryan and Christina Birch earned 32 points and the bronze.
World champion Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) continued her string of success in the women's Sprint, this time winning the gold-medal round ahead of Australia's decorated Stephanie Morton. Russia's Anastasiia Voinova secured the bronze medal.
In the men's racing, Aaron Gate (New Zealand) took home the gold medal in the four-round Omnium. He accumulated the highest number of points, 134, after placing second in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, 12th in the Elimination Race and sixth in the Points Race.
Germany's Roger Kluge secured the silver medal with a total of 116 points and Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) earned bronze with 113 points.
Colombia's Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro won the men's Keirin final round for the gold medal ahead of New Zealand's Matthew Glaetzer and Czech Republic's Thomas Babek.
The UCI Track World Cup continues during the final day on Sunday with the men's Sprint and Madison, and the women's Keirin and Omnium.
Results
Men's Omnium
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
|2
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|3
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|7
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|8
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
|9
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|10
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|11
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|13
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|14
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|15
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|16
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|17
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|18
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|19
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|20
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|21
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|22
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|30
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
|28
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|26
|4
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|21
|5
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|20
|6
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|20
|7
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|5
|8
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|5
|9
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|1
|10
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|0
|11
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|0
|12
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|0
|14
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|0
|15
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0
|16
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|0
|17
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|0
|18
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|0
|19
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0
|20
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
|0
|21
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|0
|22
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|3
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|4
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|7
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|8
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
|9
|Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
|10
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|11
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|12
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|13
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|14
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|15
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|16
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|17
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|18
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|19
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|20
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|21
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|22
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|38
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|28
|3
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|27
|4
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|26
|5
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|25
|6
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|24
|7
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|24
|8
|Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
|11
|9
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|7
|10
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|7
|11
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|5
|12
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|4
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|3
|14
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|3
|15
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|2
|16
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|1
|17
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0
|18
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|0
|19
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|-17
|20
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|-20
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|-77
|DNF
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|134
|2
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|116
|3
|Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
|113
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|103
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Australia)
|100
|6
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|100
|7
|Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
|77
|8
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
|73
|9
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|73
|10
|Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
|73
|11
|Morgan Kneisky (France)
|71
|12
|Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
|66
|13
|Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
|61
|14
|Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|54
|15
|Joao Matias (Portugal)
|54
|16
|Davide Plebani (Italy)
|46
|17
|Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|39
|18
|Derek Gee (Canada)
|37
|19
|Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
|33
|20
|Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
|-16
|21
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|-74
|DNF
|Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
Women's Madison
|#
|Country (Riders)
|Result
|1
|Australia (Georgia Baker & Annette Edmondson)
|56
|2
|France (Clara Copponi & Marie Le Net)
|51
|3
|USA (Kendall Ryan & Christina Birch)
|32
|4
|Hong Kong (Yao Pang & Bo Yee Leung
|22
|5
|Italy (Martina Fidanza & Elisa Balsamo)
|12
|6
|China (Jiali Liu & Xiaofei Wang)
|12
|7
|Poland (Nikol Plosaj & Wiktoria Pikulik)
|11
|8
|Ireland (Lydia Boylan & SHANNON McCurley)
|9
|9
|Japan (Kie Furuyama & Nao Suzuki)
|6
|10
|New Zealand (Racquel Sheath & Rushlee Buchanan)
|6
|11
|Belarus (Palina Pivavarava & Ina Savenka)
|3
|12
|Switzerland (Lena Mettraux & Aline Seitz)
|2
|13
|Ukraine (Ganna Solovei & Oksana Kliachina)
|1
|14
|Germany (Katharaina Hechler & Lea Lin Teutenberg)
|0
Men's Keirin
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)
|10.100
|2
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|DNF
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|DNF
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|DNF
|Shane Perkins (Russian Federation)
|DSQ
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Callum Saunders (New Zealand)
|10.348
|2
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|3
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|5
|Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil)
|6
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|10.194
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|4
|Rayan Helal (France)
|5
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
|6
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo)
|9.837
|2
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|3
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|4
|Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
|5
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|6
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|7
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|9.889
|2
|Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
|3
|Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|10.191
|2
|Rayan Helal (France)
|3
|Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
|4
|Shane Perkins (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|10.277
|2
|Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
|3
|Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
|4
|Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|10.116
|2
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|3
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|4
|Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo)
|10.002
|2
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|3
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)
|4
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
|5
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|DNF
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|10.074
|2
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|3
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|4
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|5
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|6
|Callum Saunders (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
|10.159
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|3
|Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
|4
|Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo)
|DNF
|Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|7
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|10.081
|8
|Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
|9
|Callum Saunders (New Zealand)
|10
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|11
|Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
|12
|Joel Archambault (Canada)
Women's Sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|10.387 seconds
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|+0.138
|3
|Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
|+0.214
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|+0.216
|5
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|+0.225
|6
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|+0.269
|7
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|+0.272
|8
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|+0.320
|9
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|+0.335
|10
|Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|+0.375
|11
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|+0.417
|12
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|+0.424
|13
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|+0.445
|14
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|+0.467
|15
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)
|+0.493
|16
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|+0.495
|17
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|+0.501
|18
|Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
|+0.532
|19
|Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|+0.546
|20
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)
|+0.568
|21
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|+0.576
|22
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
|+0.643
|23
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|+0.643
|24
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|+0.645
|25
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|+0.651
|26
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|+0.668
|27
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|+0.710
|28
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)
|+0.713
|29
|Shanju Bao (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|+0.744
|30
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|+0.746
|31
|Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala)
|+0.758
|32
|Soohyun Kim (Korea)
|+0.817
|33
|Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia)
|+0.827
|34
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|+0.898
|35
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|+0.898
|36
|Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)
|+0.1065
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|2
|Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|2
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|2
|Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|2
|Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)
|2
|Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|2
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|2
|Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|2
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|2
|Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|2
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australia secures gold in women's Madison at Track World Cup BrisbaneDay 2: Hong Kong's Lee wins women's Sprint, Gate takes men's Omnium for New Zealand
-
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins elite women's Hotondcross777 teammates Worst second and Kastelijn third
-
Watch the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships live on CyclingnewsCan Compton make it sweet 16? Tune in Sunday
-
Ryan Kamp wins U23 men's HotondcrossDutchman beats Belgian duo Gerben Kuypers and Joran Wyseure
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy