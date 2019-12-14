Australia secures gold in women's Madison at Track World Cup Brisbane

Trending

Georgia Baker and Annette Edmondson of Australia celebrate victory in the final of the Women's Madison 30km event during the 2019 Brisbane Track World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Australia claimed another gold medal during day 2 of the UCI Track World Cup held at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane on Saturday. Georgia Baker and Annette Edmondson celebrated victory, their second gold medals of the weekend, in the final of the women's Madison.

Australia had already claimed two gold medals in the men's and women's Team Pursuits held during the opening day on Friday, where Baker and Edmondson were part of the winning women's team pursuit squad.

In the Madison, Baker and Edmondson secured 56 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie le Net. The French pair earned 51 points and the silver medal, while the United States duo of Kendall Ryan and Christina Birch earned 32 points and the bronze.

World champion Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) continued her string of success in the women's Sprint, this time winning the gold-medal round ahead of Australia's decorated Stephanie Morton. Russia's Anastasiia Voinova secured the bronze medal.

In the men's racing, Aaron Gate (New Zealand) took home the gold medal in the four-round Omnium. He accumulated the highest number of points, 134, after placing second in the Scratch Race, first in the Tempo Race, 12th in the Elimination Race and sixth in the Points Race. 

Germany's Roger Kluge secured the silver medal with a total of 116 points and Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) earned bronze with 113 points.

Colombia's Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro won the men's Keirin final round for the gold medal ahead of New Zealand's Matthew Glaetzer and Czech Republic's Thomas Babek.

The UCI Track World Cup continues during the final day on Sunday with the men's Sprint and Madison, and the women's Keirin and Omnium.

Results

Men's Omnium

Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
2Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
3Roger Kluge (Germany)
4Morgan Kneisky (France)
5Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
6Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
7Davide Plebani (Italy)
8Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
9Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
10Joao Matias (Portugal)
11Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
12Cameron Meyer (Australia)
13Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
14Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
15Christos Volikakis (Greece)
16Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
17Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
18Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
19Derek Gee (Canada)
20Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
21Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
22Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)

Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 30
2Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 28
3Christos Volikakis (Greece) 26
4Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 21
5Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 20
6Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 20
7Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 5
8Derek Gee (Canada) 5
9Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 1
10Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 0
11Morgan Kneisky (France) 0
12Roger Kluge (Germany)0
13Cameron Meyer (Australia) 0
14Viktor Filutas (Hungary)0
15Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0
16Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 0
17Davide Plebani (Italy)0
18Joao Matias (Portugal) 0
19Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0
20Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina) 0
21Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) 0
22Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -20

Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
2Cameron Meyer (Australia)
3Roger Kluge (Germany)
4Morgan Kneisky (France)
5Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
6Christos Volikakis (Greece)
7Daniel Holloway (United States Of America)
8Juan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)
9Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling)
10Joao Matias (Portugal)
11Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico)
12Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
13Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)
14Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
15Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)
16Viktor Filutas (Hungary)
17Davide Plebani (Italy)
18Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
19Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China)
20Derek Gee (Canada)
21Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei)
22Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)

Points Race
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 38
2Cameron Meyer (Australia) 28
3Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 27
4Roger Kluge (Germany) 26
5Christos Volikakis (Greece) 25
6Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 24
7Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 24
8Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 11
9Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 7
10Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 7
11Derek Gee (Canada) 5
12Joao Matias (Portugal) 4
13Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 3
14Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 3
15Davide Plebani (Italy) 2
16Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 1
17Liang Guo (People's Republic of China)0
18Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 0
19Morgan Kneisky (France) -17
20Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) -20
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -77
DNFJuan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)

Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 134
2Roger Kluge (Germany) 116
3Eiya Hashimoto (Team Bridgestone Cycling) 113
4Christos Volikakis (Greece) 103
5Cameron Meyer (Australia) 100
6Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 100
7Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 77
8Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mexico) 73
9Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) 73
10Daniel Staniszewski (Poland) 73
11Morgan Kneisky (France) 71
12Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 66
13Daniel Holloway (United States Of America) 61
14Liang Guo (People's Republic of China) 54
15Joao Matias (Portugal) 54
16Davide Plebani (Italy) 46
17Ka Yu Leung (Hong Kong, China) 39
18Derek Gee (Canada) 37
19Viktor Filutas (Hungary) 33
20Chien Liang Chen (Chinese Taipei) -16
21Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan) -74
DNFJuan Ignacio Curuchet (Argentina)

Women's Madison

#Country (Riders)Result
1Australia (Georgia Baker & Annette Edmondson) 56
2France (Clara Copponi & Marie Le Net) 51
3USA (Kendall Ryan & Christina Birch) 32
4Hong Kong (Yao Pang & Bo Yee Leung 22
5Italy (Martina Fidanza & Elisa Balsamo) 12
6China (Jiali Liu & Xiaofei Wang) 12
7Poland (Nikol Plosaj & Wiktoria Pikulik) 11
8Ireland (Lydia Boylan & SHANNON McCurley) 9
9Japan (Kie Furuyama & Nao Suzuki) 6
10New Zealand (Racquel Sheath & Rushlee Buchanan) 6
11Belarus (Palina Pivavarava & Ina Savenka) 3
12Switzerland (Lena Mettraux & Aline Seitz) 2
13Ukraine (Ganna Solovei & Oksana Kliachina) 1
14Germany (Katharaina Hechler & Lea Lin Teutenberg)0

Men's Keirin

Round 1, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago) 10.100
2Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
DNFMohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
DNFKrzysztof Maksel (Poland)
DNFShane Perkins (Russian Federation)
DSQTomoyuki Kawabata (Japan)

Round 1, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Callum Saunders (New Zealand) 10.348
2Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
3Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
4Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
5Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil)
6Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)

Round 1, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 10.194
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Joel Archambault (Canada)
4Rayan Helal (France)
5Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
6Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Round 1, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo) 9.837
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
4Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
5Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
6Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
7Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)9.889
2Dmytro Stovbetskyi (Ukraine)
3Joao Vitor Da Silva (Brazil)

Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 10.191
2Rayan Helal (France)
3Leandro Bottasso (Argentina)
4Shane Perkins (Russian Federation)

Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Joel Archambault (Canada) 10.277
2Shih Feng Kang (Chinese Taipei)
3Hersony Canelon Vera (Venezuela)
4Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Repechage Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 10.116
2Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
3Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
4Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)

Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Denis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo) 10.002
2Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
3Kwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)
4Joel Archambault (Canada)
5Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
DNFJai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 10.074
2Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
4Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
5Hugo Barrette (Canada)
6Callum Saunders (New Zealand)

Final
#Rider Name (Country)Result
1Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 10.159
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Tomas Babek (Czech Republic)
4Jack Carlin (Great Britain)
DNFDenis Dmitriev (Gazprom-RusVelo)
DNFKwesi Browne (Trinidad & Tobago)

7th-12th place final
#Rider Name (Country)Result
7Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)10.081
8Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
9Callum Saunders (New Zealand)
10Hugo Barrette (Canada)
11Yu Zhou (People's Republic of China)
12Joel Archambault (Canada)

Women's Sprint

Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 10.387 seconds
2Stephanie Morton (Australia) +0.138
3Kelsey Mitchell (PTM) +0.214
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)+0.216
5Lauriane Genest (Canada) +0.225
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) +0.269
7Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia) +0.272
8Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) +0.320
9Olena Starikova (Ukraine) +0.335
10Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) +0.375
11Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) +0.417
12Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico) +0.424
13Miriam Vece (Italy) +0.445
14Katy Marchant (Great Britain) +0.467
15Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing) +0.493
16Riyu Ohta (Japan) +0.495
17Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) +0.501
18Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired) +0.532
19Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) +0.546
20Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling) +0.568
21Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) +0.576
22Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia) +0.643
23Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China) +0.643
24Robyn Stewart (Ireland)+0.645
25Nicky Degrendele (Belgium) +0.651
26Helena Casas Roige (Spain) +0.668
27Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) +0.710
28Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation) +0.713
29Shanju Bao (Corima Yulong Cycling Team) +0.744
30Marlena Karwacka (Poland) +0.746
31Nicole Rodriguez (Guatemala) +0.758
32Soohyun Kim (Korea) +0.817
33Anis Amira Rosidi (Malaysia) +0.827
34Nikola Sibiak (Poland) +0.898
35Liubov Basova (Ukraine) +0.898
36Tzu Chun Wang (Chinese Taipei)+0.1065

1/16 final, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Ekaterina Rogovaya (Russian Federation)

1/16 final, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

1/16 final, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Helena Casas Roige (Spain)

1/16 final, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)

1/16 final, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Robyn Stewart (Ireland)

1/16 final, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

1/16 final, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
2Crismonita Dwi Putri (Indonesia)

1/16 final, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)

1/16 final, Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miriam Vece (Italy)
2Hoi Yan Jessica Lee (HKSI Pro Cycling)

1/16 final, Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Yufang Guo (Corima Yulong Cycling Team)

1/16 final, Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)
2Sophie Capewell (Team Inspired)

1/16 final, Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
2Riyu Ohta (Japan)

1/8 final, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)

1/8 final, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Yuka Kobayashi (Dream Seeker Racing)

1/8 final, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Kelsey Mitchell (PTM)

1/8 final, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Miriam Vece (Italy)

1/8 final, Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Jessica Salazar Valles (Mexico)

1/8 final, Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)

1/8 final, Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)
2Daniela Luz Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

1/8 final, Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)

1/4 final, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

1/4 final, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Kaarle Mcculloch (Australia)

1/4 final, Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

1/4 final, Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)

Semi-final, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)

Semi-final, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Australia)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Bronze medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)

