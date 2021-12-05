Hoover passes Mora to take men's Endurance title at Track Champions League
By Cyclingnews
Spanish rider's relegation in Scratch races takes him out of overall lead in the final round
American Gavin Hoover emerged as the Men’s Endurance overall winner after the fourth and final round of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League in London on Saturday. He finished fourth in the Elimination race and sixth in the Scratch race to move to the top of the leaderboard with a tally of 107 points.
Sebastian Mora (Spain), who had entered the final round as the leader, finished second with 102 points, and Corbin Strong (New Zealand) was another nine points back for third. Mora saw his lead extinguished when he was relegated to 14th place in the Scratch race, disqualified by the commissaires for dangerous riding after two riders crashed behind.
“I don’t quite believe it. I was just so excited to be here and get the invitation after the World Championships and I thought, no matter what happens, it’s a success. To win, it’s just incredible and at a new series which I hope is the future of track,” Hoover said.
“I definitely didn’t expect it. I thought I could be competitive but I looked at the start list on the day and thought everyone could win so it definitely wasn’t expected.”
Round one of the league began in In Mallorca with Strong taking two wins and taking the early lead. Round two in Lithuania saw Mora take the lead, and hold a slim margin over Hoover after round three, the first of back-to-back nights in London.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|107
|2
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|102
|3
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|93
|5
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|84
|4
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|84
|6
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|74
|7
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|74
|8
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|71
|9
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|62
|10
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|56
|11
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|51
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|50
|13
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|37
|14
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|17
|15
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|16
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|13
|17
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|13
|18
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|5
