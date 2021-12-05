Trending

Lavreysen holds off Bötticher to win men's Sprint trophy at Track Champions League

Duel for inaugural title comes down to head-to-head Sprint final at round four in London

Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 04/12/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 4 - London / Lee Valley VeloPark, London, England - Harrie Lavreysen of The Netherlands celebrates with his trophy after winning the Menâ€™s Sprint overall title.

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy after winning the Men's Sprint overall title for inaugural Track Champions League (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com - 04/12/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 4 - London / Lee Valley VeloPark, London, England - The Netherlands's Harrie Lavreysen wins the men's sprint final.

Harrie Lavreysen wins the men's sprint final (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 04/12/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 4 - London / Lee Valley VeloPark, London, England - Germany's Stefan Botticher (l) attempts to chase down the Netherlands's Harrie Lavreysen in the men's sprint final.

Germany's Stefan Botticher (l) attempts to chase down the Netherlands's Harrie Lavreysen in the men's sprint final (Image credit: SWPix)
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 04/12/2021 - Cycling - UCI Track Champions League Round 4 - London / Lee Valley VeloPark, London, England - Germany's Stefan Botticher is congratulated by coaching staff.

Germany's Stefan Botticher is congratulated by coaching staff for his win in the Keirin (Image credit: SWPix)

Nine-time World Champion Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) used convincing performances over all four rounds of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League to win the overall Men’s Sprint title on Saturday night in London. Germany’s Stefan Bötticher was the only rider to come close to the Dutcham, securing second overall with 133 points,, 14 back of Lavreysen. Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) and Mikhail Yakovlev (Russia)  scored 72 points in third place.

The decisive final round saw the Lavreysen and Bötticher go through the Keirin heats safely. In the final, Bötticher led the line behind the derny, while Lavreysen sat in fifth position and attacked from the back with one lap to go. In a photo finish at the line, Bötticher took the win by 0.004 seconds over the Dutchman, which tightened the overall standings to just three points.

It came down to a head-to-head battle in the Sprint final. With one lap to go, the sell-out crowd of more than 5,500 spectators drew a collective gasp as Bötticher drew level with Lavreysen. Then the Dutchman turned on the after-burners to take the victory, and the overall title as well. 

“I’m really happy with the win. After the first heat, I knew I took the jersey for the overall win and that made it really, really special. And I think I’m unbeaten in two years now in the sprint so I really wanted to keep that streak,” said Lavreysen, who took the men’s Sprint lead on the first round in Mallorca and continued with strong performances in Panevėžys and London., 

“Of course when you’re the World Champion, it’s not like you expect to win but I want to win and I think I feel bad if I don’t win it. Every event that I don’t win, I need to go in with a fresh mind otherwise I make mistakes. I didn’t think a lot about winning before starting this but after this, I’m pretty happy.”

Final Men's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 147
2Stefan Botticher (Germany) 133
3Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation) 72
4Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 72
5Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 71
6Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago) 71
7Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 62
8Rayan Helal (France) 60
9Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 48
10Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 47
11Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 47
12Maximilian Levy (Germany) 44
13Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 44
14Hugo Barrette (Canada) 41
15Tom Derache (France) 40
16Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 21
17Kento Yamasaki (Japan) 18
18Jean Spies (South Africa) 10
