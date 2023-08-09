UCI World Championships medal table
A record of the 2023 medal winners on the track, road and mountain bike cross-country
The first-ever combined UCI World Championships offers a total of 46 world titles across the disciplines of road, track and cross-country mountain bike racing held from August 3-13 in and around Glasgow.
Cyclingnews will keep you up-to-date with the gold, silver and bronze medal winners of each event in road, track and cross-country mountain bike throughout the 10 days of racing.
Road
The road racing kicked off this year with the Julie Bego capturing the junior women's road race title after a late-race solo attack to beat solo on the finishing circuits to beat Britain's Cat Ferguson and Belgium’s Fleur Moors. In the junior men's road race, Albert Philipsen of Denmark took a stunning solo win as Paul Fietzke (Germany) claimed silver and Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Norway) bronze.
In one of the most captivating performances this week, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands soloed to victory in the elite men's road race despite a late crash. Wout van Aert of Belgian took silver, while Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) secured bronze.
The road events then turned to the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay where Switzerland overcame a crash to win the world title for a second year in a row, narrowly beating France and Germany.
Nex up for the road events is the individual time trials from August 9-11, while the under-23 men's and elite/under-23 women's road races close out the World Championships on August 12-13.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Mixed Team Relay
|Switzerland
|France
|Germany
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Elite Men's Road Race
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|Wout van Aert (Bel)
|Tagej Pogacar (Slo)
|Elite Women's Road Race
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|Elite Men's Time Trial
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Elite Women's Time Trial
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|U23 Men's Road Race
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|U23 Women's Road Race
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|U23 Men's Time Trial
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|U23 Women's Time Trial
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Junior Men's Road Race
|Albert Philipsen (Den)
|Paul Fietzke (Ger)
|Felix Orn-Kristoff (Nor)
|Junior Women's Road Race
|Julie Bego (Fra)
|Cat Ferguson (GBr)
|Fleur Moors (Bel)
|Junior Men's Time Trail
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Junior Women's Time Trial
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
Track
American talent Chloé Dygert took the first world title of the Track World Championships on the opening day of racing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, while Great Britain's William Tidball also took the world title in men's Scratch and Germany delivered a women's team sprint record.
On Day 2 of racing, American Jennifer Valente won the Scratch Race, Germany's Emma Hinze added to the gold-medal count in the 500m TT, and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.
An exciting Day 3 saw Denmark and Great Britain claim the men's and women's Team Pursuit titles.
Italy’s Filippo Ganna won the elite men’s Individual Pursuit on Day 4 in a tight battle against Daniel Bigham (Great Britain). Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won the Elimination race, Ellesse Andrews claimed gold for New Zealand in the women's Keirin, and Iuri Leitao gave Portugal their first world title in track cycling in the men's Omnium.
Day 5 of track racing saw Great Britain capture the gold medals in both the women's Madison and men's Elimination Race, while Harrie Lavreysen won a fifth consecutive Sprint world title.
On Day 6 at the velodrome Lotte Kopecky secured another world title in the Points Race, Jeffrey Hoogland won the men's 1km TT, and the Netherlands staged a massive coup to win the men's Madison.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Individual Pursuit
|Chloe Dygert (USA)
|Franziska Brauße (Ger)
|Bryony Botha (NZl)
|Team Pursuit
|Great Britain
|New Zealand
|France
|Team Sprint
|Germany
|Great Britain
|China
|Keirin
|Ellesse Andrews (NZl)
|Martha Bayona (Col)
|Lea Friedrich (Ger)
|Scratch
|Jennifer Valente (USA)
|Maike van der Duin (Ned)
|Michaela Drummond (NZl)
|Elimination
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|Jennifer Valente (USA)
|500m TT
|Emma Hinze (Ger)
|Kristina Clonan (Aus)
|Lea Friedrich (Ger)
|Sprint
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Madison
|Great Britain
|Australia
|France
|Omnium
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Points Race
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|Georgia Baker (Aus)
|Tsuyaka Uchino (Jpn)
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Individual Pursuit
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|Daniel Bigham (GBr)
|Jonathan Milan (Ita)
|Team Pursuit
|Denmark
|Italy
|New Zealand
|Team Sprint
|Netherlands
|Australia
|France
|Omnium
|Iúri Leitão (Por)
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra)
|Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn)
|Scratch
|William Tidball (GBr)
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|Tuur Dens (Bel)
|Sprint
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned)
|Nicholas Paul (TTO)
|Jack Carlin (GBr)
|Keirin
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Madison
|Netherlands
|Great Britain
|New Zealand
|Points Race
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Elimination
|Ethan Vernon (GBr)
|Dylan Bibic (Can)
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|1K TT
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|Thomas Cornish (Aus)
Mountain Bike
The mountain biking events officially began with the Downhill at Fort William and Marathons from August 2-6. Following a three-day break the competition continued with the cross country categories of the men's and women's E-MTB on August 9 and the short track and Olympic cross country events from August 10-12 at Glentress Forest.
|Event
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Elite Men E-MTB Cross Country
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Elite Women E-MTB Cross Country
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
|Cross Country Team Relay
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Junior Men Cross Country
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Junior Women Cross Country
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Row 4 - Cell 3
|Under-23 Men Cross Country
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Under-23 Women Cross Country
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Elite Women Cross Country
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|Row 7 - Cell 3
|Elite Men Cross Country
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
|Elite Men's Cross Country Short Track
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Elite Women's Cross Country Short Track
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
By Paul Norman