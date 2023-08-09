UCI World Championships medal table

By Kirsten Frattini
published

A record of the 2023 medal winners on the track, road and mountain bike cross-country

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins gold medal and rainbow jersey in elite men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins gold medal and rainbow jersey in elite men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow (Image credit: Getty Images)
The first-ever combined UCI World Championships offers a total of 46 world titles across the disciplines of road, track and cross-country mountain bike racing held from August 3-13 in and around Glasgow.

Cyclingnews will keep you up-to-date with the gold, silver and bronze medal winners of each event in road, track and cross-country mountain bike throughout the 10 days of racing.

Road

The road racing kicked off this year with the Julie Bego capturing the junior women's road race title after a late-race solo attack to beat solo on the finishing circuits to beat Britain's Cat Ferguson and Belgium’s Fleur Moors. In the junior men's road race, Albert Philipsen of Denmark took a stunning solo win as Paul Fietzke (Germany) claimed silver and Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Norway)  bronze.

In one of the most captivating performances this week, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands soloed to victory in the elite men's road race despite a late crash. Wout van Aert of Belgian took silver, while Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) secured bronze.

The road events then turned to the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay where Switzerland overcame a crash to win the world title for a second year in a row, narrowly beating France and Germany.

Nex up for the road events is the individual time trials from August 9-11, while the under-23 men's and elite/under-23 women's road races close out the World Championships on August 12-13.

Mixed Team Relay
EventGoldSilverBronze
Mixed Team RelaySwitzerland FranceGermany
Elite
EventGoldSilverBronze
Elite Men's Road RaceMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Wout van Aert (Bel)Tagej Pogacar (Slo)
Elite Women's Road RaceRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Elite Men's Time TrialRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Elite Women's Time TrialRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Under-23
EventGoldSilverBronze
U23 Men's Road RaceRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
U23 Women's Road RaceRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
U23 Men's Time TrialRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
U23 Women's Time TrialRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 3
Junior
EventGoldSilverBronze
Junior Men's Road RaceAlbert Philipsen (Den)Paul Fietzke (Ger) Felix Orn-Kristoff (Nor)
Junior Women's Road RaceJulie Bego (Fra) Cat Ferguson (GBr)Fleur Moors (Bel)
Junior Men's Time TrailRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Junior Women's Time TrialRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Track

American talent Chloé Dygert took the first world title of the Track World Championships on the opening day of racing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, while Great Britain's William Tidball also took the world title in men's Scratch and Germany delivered a women's team sprint record.

On Day 2 of racing, American Jennifer Valente won the Scratch Race, Germany's Emma Hinze added to the gold-medal count in the 500m TT, and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.

An exciting Day 3 saw Denmark and Great Britain claim the men's and women's Team Pursuit titles.

Italy’s Filippo Ganna won the elite men’s Individual Pursuit on Day 4 in a tight battle against Daniel Bigham (Great Britain). Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won the Elimination race, Ellesse Andrews claimed gold for New Zealand in the women's Keirin, and Iuri Leitao gave Portugal their first world title in track cycling in the men's Omnium. 

Day 5 of track racing saw Great Britain capture the gold medals in both the women's Madison and men's Elimination Race, while Harrie Lavreysen won a fifth consecutive Sprint world title.

On Day 6 at the velodrome Lotte Kopecky secured another world title in the Points Race, Jeffrey Hoogland won the men's 1km TT, and the Netherlands staged a massive coup to win the men's Madison.

Women
EventGoldSilverBronze
Individual PursuitChloe Dygert (USA)Franziska Brauße (Ger)Bryony Botha (NZl)
Team PursuitGreat BritainNew ZealandFrance
Team SprintGermanyGreat BritainChina
KeirinEllesse Andrews (NZl)Martha Bayona (Col)Lea Friedrich (Ger)
ScratchJennifer Valente (USA)Maike van der Duin (Ned)Michaela Drummond (NZl)
EliminationLotte Kopecky (Bel)Valentine Fortin (Fra)Jennifer Valente (USA)
500m TTEmma Hinze (Ger)Kristina Clonan (Aus)Lea Friedrich (Ger)
SprintRow 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
MadisonGreat BritainAustraliaFrance
OmniumRow 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Points RaceLotte Kopecky (Bel)Georgia Baker (Aus)Tsuyaka Uchino (Jpn)
Men
EventGoldSilverBronze
Individual PursuitFilippo Ganna (Ita)Daniel Bigham (GBr)Jonathan Milan (Ita)
Team PursuitDenmarkItalyNew Zealand
Team SprintNetherlandsAustraliaFrance
OmniumIúri Leitão (Por)Benjamin Thomas (Fra)Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn)
ScratchWilliam Tidball (GBr)Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)Tuur Dens (Bel)
SprintHarrie Lavreysen (Ned)Nicholas Paul (TTO)Jack Carlin (GBr)
KeirinRow 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
MadisonNetherlandsGreat BritainNew Zealand
Points RaceRow 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
EliminationEthan Vernon (GBr)Dylan Bibic (Can)Elia Viviani (Ita)
1K TTJeffrey Hoogland (Ned)Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)Thomas Cornish (Aus)

Mountain Bike

The mountain biking events officially began with the Downhill at Fort William and Marathons from August 2-6. Following a three-day break the competition continued with the cross country categories of the men's and women's E-MTB on August 9 and the short track and Olympic cross country events from August 10-12 at Glentress Forest.

Mountain Bike
EventGoldSilverBronze
Elite Men E-MTB Cross CountryRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
Elite Women E-MTB Cross CountryRow 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3
Cross Country Team RelayRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3
Junior Men Cross CountryRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3
Junior Women Cross CountryRow 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3
Under-23 Men Cross CountryRow 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3
Under-23 Women Cross CountryRow 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3
Elite Women Cross CountryRow 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3
Elite Men Cross CountryRow 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3
Elite Men's Cross Country Short TrackRow 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3
Elite Women's Cross Country Short TrackRow 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3

