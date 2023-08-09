UCI World Championships medal table

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) wins gold medal and rainbow jersey in elite men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Glasgow

The first-ever combined UCI World Championships offers a total of 46 world titles across the disciplines of road, track and cross-country mountain bike racing held from August 3-13 in and around Glasgow.

Cyclingnews will keep you up-to-date with the gold, silver and bronze medal winners of each event in road, track and cross-country mountain bike throughout the 10 days of racing.

Road

The road racing kicked off this year with the Julie Bego capturing the junior women's road race title after a late-race solo attack to beat solo on the finishing circuits to beat Britain's Cat Ferguson and Belgium’s Fleur Moors. In the junior men's road race, Albert Philipsen of Denmark took a stunning solo win as Paul Fietzke (Germany) claimed silver and Felix Ørn-Kristoff (Norway) bronze.

In one of the most captivating performances this week, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands soloed to victory in the elite men's road race despite a late crash. Wout van Aert of Belgian took silver, while Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) secured bronze.

The road events then turned to the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay where Switzerland overcame a crash to win the world title for a second year in a row, narrowly beating France and Germany.

Nex up for the road events is the individual time trials from August 9-11, while the under-23 men's and elite/under-23 women's road races close out the World Championships on August 12-13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mixed Team Relay Event Gold Silver Bronze Mixed Team Relay Switzerland France Germany

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Event Gold Silver Bronze Elite Men's Road Race Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Wout van Aert (Bel) Tagej Pogacar (Slo) Elite Women's Road Race Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Elite Men's Time Trial Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Elite Women's Time Trial Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Under-23 Event Gold Silver Bronze U23 Men's Road Race Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 U23 Women's Road Race Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 U23 Men's Time Trial Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 U23 Women's Time Trial Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junior Event Gold Silver Bronze Junior Men's Road Race Albert Philipsen (Den) Paul Fietzke (Ger) Felix Orn-Kristoff (Nor) Junior Women's Road Race Julie Bego (Fra) Cat Ferguson (GBr) Fleur Moors (Bel) Junior Men's Time Trail Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Junior Women's Time Trial Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

Track

American talent Chloé Dygert took the first world title of the Track World Championships on the opening day of racing at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, while Great Britain's William Tidball also took the world title in men's Scratch and Germany delivered a women's team sprint record.

On Day 2 of racing, American Jennifer Valente won the Scratch Race, Germany's Emma Hinze added to the gold-medal count in the 500m TT, and the Netherlands won the men's Team Sprint.

An exciting Day 3 saw Denmark and Great Britain claim the men's and women's Team Pursuit titles.

Italy’s Filippo Ganna won the elite men’s Individual Pursuit on Day 4 in a tight battle against Daniel Bigham (Great Britain). Belgium's Lotte Kopecky won the Elimination race, Ellesse Andrews claimed gold for New Zealand in the women's Keirin, and Iuri Leitao gave Portugal their first world title in track cycling in the men's Omnium.



Day 5 of track racing saw Great Britain capture the gold medals in both the women's Madison and men's Elimination Race, while Harrie Lavreysen won a fifth consecutive Sprint world title.

On Day 6 at the velodrome Lotte Kopecky secured another world title in the Points Race, Jeffrey Hoogland won the men's 1km TT, and the Netherlands staged a massive coup to win the men's Madison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women Event Gold Silver Bronze Individual Pursuit Chloe Dygert (USA) Franziska Brauße (Ger) Bryony Botha (NZl) Team Pursuit Great Britain New Zealand France Team Sprint Germany Great Britain China Keirin Ellesse Andrews (NZl) Martha Bayona (Col) Lea Friedrich (Ger) Scratch Jennifer Valente (USA) Maike van der Duin (Ned) Michaela Drummond (NZl) Elimination Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Valentine Fortin (Fra) Jennifer Valente (USA) 500m TT Emma Hinze (Ger) Kristina Clonan (Aus) Lea Friedrich (Ger) Sprint Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Madison Great Britain Australia France Omnium Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Points Race Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Georgia Baker (Aus) Tsuyaka Uchino (Jpn)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men Event Gold Silver Bronze Individual Pursuit Filippo Ganna (Ita) Daniel Bigham (GBr) Jonathan Milan (Ita) Team Pursuit Denmark Italy New Zealand Team Sprint Netherlands Australia France Omnium Iúri Leitão (Por) Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Shunsuke Imamura (Jpn) Scratch William Tidball (GBr) Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Tuur Dens (Bel) Sprint Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Nicholas Paul (TTO) Jack Carlin (GBr) Keirin Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Madison Netherlands Great Britain New Zealand Points Race Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Elimination Ethan Vernon (GBr) Dylan Bibic (Can) Elia Viviani (Ita) 1K TT Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Thomas Cornish (Aus)

Mountain Bike

The mountain biking events officially began with the Downhill at Fort William and Marathons from August 2-6. Following a three-day break the competition continued with the cross country categories of the men's and women's E-MTB on August 9 and the short track and Olympic cross country events from August 10-12 at Glentress Forest.