Julian Alaphilippe abandons World Championships road race after early crash
Frenchman injures shoulder in fall with 218km remaining
Julian Alaphilippe’s hopes of a record-equalling third World Championships victory ended prematurely when he was forced out of the elite men’s road race by a crash before the peloton had even reached the finishing circuit around Zurich.
The Frenchman was reportedly among the fallers in a crash with 218km remaining. He abandoned the race shortly afterwards with an injury to his left shoulder.
Although Alaphilippe’s crash was not captured by the live television broadcast, national coach Thomas Voeckler quickly confirmed his leader’s abandon to France Télévision.
Alaphilippe was taken away by ambulance for treatment to his injured shoulder, though Voeckler told France Télévision that he believed his rider had not sustained any other significant injury.
Pello Bilbao was also a faller in the same crash, but the Spaniard was able to remount and rejoin the race.
Alaphilippe was the obvious leader of a strong French team that also features Valentin Madouas, Romain Bardet and David Gaudu.
After enduring difficult seasons since his second world title in Leuven three years ago, Alaphilippe had enjoyed something of a resurgence in 2024, capped by his sparkling stage win at the Giro d’Italia in Fano. Last month, it was confirmed that he would leave Soudal-QuickStep for Tudor Pro Cycling in 2025.
The 32-year-old had warmed up for the Zurich Worlds with third place behind favourite Tadej Pogačar at the Grand Prix de Montréal.
More to follow…
