UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Men's elite individual time trial preview
Sunday, September 18, 2022: Wollongong, 34.2km
Event: Men's elite individual time trial
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Distance: 34.2km
Timing: 1:40-17:00 AEST
The second event of the 2022 Road World Championships is the men's elite individual time trial on Sunday September 18. It will set up the winner of the last two titles in the discipline, Filippo Ganna (Italy), against the likes of Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) – fresh from his Vuelta a España triumph – Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) and Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland).
The 34.2km time trial course will look very familiar for those who have just watched the preceding women's elite event as, in a first, both are running on the same day, over the same distance and on the same course.
The circuit, which riders will race through two laps of, is centered on Wollongong and weaves its way through and around the coastal city, providing a corner heavy circuit, with the count at around 30 per lap. There is a smoother run into the finish line once the course returns to the coast. The clock will start on Market Street, which is only just around the corner from the finish line, by the water, and then it goes west toward the Wollongong Botanical Gardens. After that is is a small climb as the course heads off a small section on Mount Ousley Rd and onto the adjacent Dumfries Ave. The climb peaks at the 7.2km-mark into the time trial, also delivering the first intermediate time check.
It is then time to head back to the east, but not all the way yet, as first there is a leg that juts north to Towradgi. After that the coastal run-in toward the first pass of the line gives the specialists a chance to open up before they reach the Flagstaff HIll lighthouse, at around the 17km point.
After that comes a second lap and a second pass through the Dumfries Avenue time check at 24.5km, before pushing through the last section to see just how far up the rankings they will be once they pass the Marine Drive finish line for the second and final time.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
How to watch the 2022 UCI Road World Championships – streaming and scheduleAll the information on how, when, and where to watch the Wollongong Worlds from September 18-25
-
Audrey Cordon-Ragot suffers a stroke ahead of World Championships'Life always has surprises in store for you and this week more than ever, I learned that life is far more important than anything else' says French Champion
-
Nearly half of women pros still can't make ends meet with income from racingThe Cyclists' Alliance survey reveals gains but increasing wage gap between WorldTour and Continental Teams
-
The logistics, dynamics, and talking points of the new U23 women's category at World ChampionshipsUCI hails the new category as a step towards parity, but others view it as a missed opportunity