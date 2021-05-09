Koretzky gets the better of Schurter in Albstadt World Cup

Victor Koretzky (KMC-Orbea) sprinted to victory to take his first mountain bike world cup victory in the opening round of the series ahead of European Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team).

After winning Friday night's short track event Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) suffered from an opening lap attack before falling away to finish seventh.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) worked his way forward from 93rd on the starting grid making the leading group before finishing fifth.

The opening round was the first of six in this year's Mountain Bike World Cup and saw riders competing in Albstadt in Germany.

However, only the opening two of the rounds have Olympic Games qualification points available.

The cross-country course was one for climbers with the steepest and longest climbs of all the other World Cup rounds including a technical descent sections to test rider's ability.

Taking part in his first elite men's cross-country World Cup Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) started on the 11th row despite being the reigning under-23 world champion.

After the opening start lap, Pidcock had overtaken around 50 riders to ride into the top 25 places while Van der Poel pulled out a lead along with Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing).

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) was forced to chase the leading duo up the lap's long climb while Van Der Poel tried to accelerate away from his companion.

After Avancini clawed back Van der Poel, the chasing group which now included a resurgent Pidcock caught the duo.

As Ondrej Cink (Kross Orlen Cycling Team) forced the pace on the front on the second full lap Van der Poel was suffering from his early effort and fell back to a second group 32 seconds behind as seven riders, including Pidcock, went clear at the front.

Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike Team) attacked on the third full lap but was pulled back by European Champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) while Van Der Poel continued to struggle dropping back to 13tth.

As Flueckiger continued on the offensive Pidcock suffered for his early efforts to get up to the leaders with the front group swelling to four riders while Van der Poel recovered and started working his way back up the field.

By the last lap bell the four leaders were chased by Pidcock in sixth and Van der Poel in seventh with the Dutchman clawing his way back to his British rival.

With Flueckiger suffering a mechanical problem with his seat-post on the last lap allowing to Schurter muscled his way through to the lead ahead of a single-track section with Koretzky to battle for victory.

Schurter forced the pace on the final downhill section before launching his bid for victory only for Koretzky to respond and take the lead and sprinting to victory.

Pidcock stormed through in the final lap eventually finishing fifth just 29 seconds down on the winner and gapping Van der Poel in seventh.

"In my warm up I didn't feel in shape but after the first two laps it was better and better," said Koretzky.

"I didn't take any risks and focussed on the final line. I did the same sprint as the short track event and it was amazing.

"Today was super hot and if you go into the red zone it's not possible to recover on this track so the tactic was to follow the first group."