Vige wins Junior Men downhill in Mont Saint Anne

Iles seals overall World Cup

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaetan Vige (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:04:14.691
2Finnley Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM0:00:00.031
3Elliott Heap (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:02.049
4Magnus Manson (Can) Canada0:00:05.329
5Kevin Marry (Fra) France0:00:06.112
6Sylvain Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team0:00:06.637
7Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global0:00:06.856
8Nikolas Nestoroff (USA) Intense Factory Racing0:00:07.118
9Kaos Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd0:00:09.972
10Joe Breeden (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing0:00:10.682
11Jackson Frew (Aus) GT Factory Racing0:00:12.234
12Cole Lucas (NZl) New Zealand0:00:14.290
13Adam Robbins (Can) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:17.898
14Armen Davis (USA) United States Of America0:00:19.168
15Bracken Camilleri (Can) Canada0:00:19.517
16Baxter Maiwald (Aus) Australia0:00:21.233
17Ari Montanier (Swi) Switzerland0:00:22.451
18Joe Parfitt (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd0:00:23.555
19Blake Bunting (Can) Canada0:00:23.771
20Sean Bell (USA) United States Of America0:00:25.356
21Tom Davies (GBr) Great Britain0:00:26.039
22Blake Motley (USA) Billy Goat Bikes Racing0:00:26.295
23Andrew Wegiel (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:28.994
24Simon Tellier (Can) Canada0:00:29.573
25Jake Kahn (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:30.538
26Quintin Kurtz (USA) United States Of America0:00:33.478
27Aidan Casner (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:34.283
28Roberto Bonometti (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team0:00:40.367
DNFRemy Morton (Aus) Australia
DNSBrage Vestavik (Nor) Devinci Global Racing

Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Finnley Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM260pts
2Gaetan Vige (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord225
3Elliott Heap (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal140
4Matt Walker (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team120
5Nikolas Nestoroff (USA) Intense Factory Racing111
6Sylvain Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team104
7Jackson Frew (Aus) GT Factory Racing101
8Remy Morton (Aus) Australia73
9Harry Bush (Aus) Australia50
10Magnus Manson (Can) Canada39
11Adam Rojcek (Svk) Slovakia32
12Charlie Hatton (GBr) Great Britain32
13Kaos Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd30
14Valentin Chatanay (Fra) Clic Chambery Savoie24
15Kevin Marry (Fra) France21
16Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global21
17Joshua Clark (Aus) Australia - B20
18Steven Ceballos (Col) Colombia20
19Joe Parfitt (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd18
20Moritz Ribarich (Aut) Swiss Downhill Syndicate16
21Ben Karalus (NZl) New Zealand16
22Benjamin Zwar (Aus) Australia14
23Cole Lucas (NZl) New Zealand14
24Max Hartenstern (Ger) Germany12
25Til Ulmschneider (Ger) Germany12
26Joe Breeden (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing10
27Carlos Langelaan Von Heyden (Spa) Spain10
28Conor Bate (Irl) Ireland8
29Simen Smestad (Nor) Norway8
30Adam Robbins (Can) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team8
31Petr Folvarcny (Cze) Czech Republic6
32Andrea Bianciotto (Ita) Ab Devinci Italy6
33Jordan Payet (Fra) France4
34Armen Davis (USA) United States Of America2
35Devin Kjaer (USA) United States Of America2
36Steven Walton (USA) United States Of America2
37Billy Meaclem (NZl) New Zealand2
38Bracken Camilleri (Can) Canada1
39Thomas Davies (GBr) Great Britain1
40Harry Parsons (Aus) Australia - B1

