Vige wins Junior Men downhill in Mont Saint Anne
Iles seals overall World Cup
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gaetan Vige (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:04:14.691
|2
|Finnley Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|0:00:00.031
|3
|Elliott Heap (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:02.049
|4
|Magnus Manson (Can) Canada
|0:00:05.329
|5
|Kevin Marry (Fra) France
|0:00:06.112
|6
|Sylvain Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|0:00:06.637
|7
|Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global
|0:00:06.856
|8
|Nikolas Nestoroff (USA) Intense Factory Racing
|0:00:07.118
|9
|Kaos Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|0:00:09.972
|10
|Joe Breeden (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|0:00:10.682
|11
|Jackson Frew (Aus) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:12.234
|12
|Cole Lucas (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:14.290
|13
|Adam Robbins (Can) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:17.898
|14
|Armen Davis (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:19.168
|15
|Bracken Camilleri (Can) Canada
|0:00:19.517
|16
|Baxter Maiwald (Aus) Australia
|0:00:21.233
|17
|Ari Montanier (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:22.451
|18
|Joe Parfitt (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|0:00:23.555
|19
|Blake Bunting (Can) Canada
|0:00:23.771
|20
|Sean Bell (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:25.356
|21
|Tom Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:26.039
|22
|Blake Motley (USA) Billy Goat Bikes Racing
|0:00:26.295
|23
|Andrew Wegiel (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:28.994
|24
|Simon Tellier (Can) Canada
|0:00:29.573
|25
|Jake Kahn (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:30.538
|26
|Quintin Kurtz (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:33.478
|27
|Aidan Casner (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:34.283
|28
|Roberto Bonometti (USA) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|0:00:40.367
|DNF
|Remy Morton (Aus) Australia
|DNS
|Brage Vestavik (Nor) Devinci Global Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Finnley Iles (Can) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|260
|pts
|2
|Gaetan Vige (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|225
|3
|Elliott Heap (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|140
|4
|Matt Walker (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|120
|5
|Nikolas Nestoroff (USA) Intense Factory Racing
|111
|6
|Sylvain Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|104
|7
|Jackson Frew (Aus) GT Factory Racing
|101
|8
|Remy Morton (Aus) Australia
|73
|9
|Harry Bush (Aus) Australia
|50
|10
|Magnus Manson (Can) Canada
|39
|11
|Adam Rojcek (Svk) Slovakia
|32
|12
|Charlie Hatton (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|13
|Kaos Seagrave (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|30
|14
|Valentin Chatanay (Fra) Clic Chambery Savoie
|24
|15
|Kevin Marry (Fra) France
|21
|16
|Henry Fitzgerald (Can) Steve Peat Syndicate / Uberbike Global
|21
|17
|Joshua Clark (Aus) Australia - B
|20
|18
|Steven Ceballos (Col) Colombia
|20
|19
|Joe Parfitt (GBr) Transition Factory Racing / Fmd
|18
|20
|Moritz Ribarich (Aut) Swiss Downhill Syndicate
|16
|21
|Ben Karalus (NZl) New Zealand
|16
|22
|Benjamin Zwar (Aus) Australia
|14
|23
|Cole Lucas (NZl) New Zealand
|14
|24
|Max Hartenstern (Ger) Germany
|12
|25
|Til Ulmschneider (Ger) Germany
|12
|26
|Joe Breeden (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|10
|27
|Carlos Langelaan Von Heyden (Spa) Spain
|10
|28
|Conor Bate (Irl) Ireland
|8
|29
|Simen Smestad (Nor) Norway
|8
|30
|Adam Robbins (Can) Eastern States Cup North American Downhill Team
|8
|31
|Petr Folvarcny (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|32
|Andrea Bianciotto (Ita) Ab Devinci Italy
|6
|33
|Jordan Payet (Fra) France
|4
|34
|Armen Davis (USA) United States Of America
|2
|35
|Devin Kjaer (USA) United States Of America
|2
|36
|Steven Walton (USA) United States Of America
|2
|37
|Billy Meaclem (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|38
|Bracken Camilleri (Can) Canada
|1
|39
|Thomas Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|40
|Harry Parsons (Aus) Australia - B
|1
