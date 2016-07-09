Trending

Danny Hart claims first World Cup win in Lenzerheide

MS Mondraker rider beats Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar

Image 1 of 6

Danny Hart on top step of the podium

Danny Hart on top step of the podium
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 2 of 6

Victory sinks in for Danny Hart

Victory sinks in for Danny Hart
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 3 of 6

Danny Hart riding to the win

Danny Hart riding to the win
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 4 of 6

Danny Hart celebrating his victory after his win

Danny Hart celebrating his victory after his win
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 5 of 6

Champagne time for the podium

Champagne time for the podium
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)
Image 6 of 6

Danny Hart celebrates his World Cup victory

Danny Hart celebrates his World Cup victory
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Red Content Pool)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:03:05
2Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
3Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:02
4Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:03
5Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:04
6Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
7Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing0:00:05
8Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
9Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
10George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
11Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
12Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:06
13Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:07
14Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
15Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
16Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
17Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
18Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
19Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
20Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
21Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered by Sram
22Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:08
23Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
24Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
25Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
26David Trummer (Aut) RRP0:00:09
27Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
28Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
29Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
30Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing
31Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:10
32Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
33Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
34Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
35Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
36Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
37Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
38Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
39Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
40Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:11
41Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
42Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
43Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
44Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
45Charlie Harrison (USA)
46Miran Vauh (Slo)
47Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
48Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
49Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
50Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
51Lutz Weber (Swi) Swiss Downhill Syndicate0:00:12
52Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
53Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy0:00:13
54Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
55Harry Molloy (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
56George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
57Jerome Caroli (Swi)
58Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
59Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
60Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:14
61Fraser McGlone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
62Yuki Kushima (Jpn)0:00:15
63Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
64Max Morgan (USA)
65Josh Lowe (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
66Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
67Carlo Caire (Ita) AB Devinci Italy0:00:16
68Rastislav Baranek (Svk)
69Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:17
70Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
71Johann Potgieter (RSA)
72Louis Hamilton (NZl)0:00:18
73Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
74Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected by Bliss0:00:20
75Roger Novack Vieira (Bra)0:00:22
76Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team0:00:26
77Luca Cometti (USA) Intense Factory Racing
78Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal0:00:31
79Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)0:00:55
DNFGraeme Mudd (Aus)
DNFAngel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
DNFRomain Payet (Fra)
DNSJordan Prochyra (Aus)

