Danny Hart claims first World Cup win in Lenzerheide
MS Mondraker rider beats Aaron Gwin and Greg Minnaar
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:03:05
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
|3
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:02
|4
|Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:03
|5
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:04
|6
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|7
|Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
|0:00:05
|8
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|9
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|10
|George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal / Vallnord
|11
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|12
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:06
|13
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:07
|14
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|15
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|16
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
|17
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|18
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|19
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|20
|Jack Moir (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|21
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered by Sram
|22
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:08
|23
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|24
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|25
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|26
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP
|0:00:09
|27
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|28
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|29
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|30
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Pivot Factory Racing
|31
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:10
|32
|Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|33
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
|34
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|35
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|36
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|37
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
|38
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|39
|Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|40
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:11
|41
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|42
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|43
|Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|44
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|45
|Charlie Harrison (USA)
|46
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|47
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
|48
|Isak Leivsson (Nor) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|49
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|50
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
|51
|Lutz Weber (Swi) Swiss Downhill Syndicate
|0:00:12
|52
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|53
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|0:00:13
|54
|Benoit Cougoureux (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|55
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|56
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|57
|Jerome Caroli (Swi)
|58
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
|59
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|60
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:14
|61
|Fraser McGlone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|62
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|0:00:15
|63
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|64
|Max Morgan (USA)
|65
|Josh Lowe (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|66
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
|67
|Carlo Caire (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|0:00:16
|68
|Rastislav Baranek (Svk)
|69
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:17
|70
|Bryn Dickerson (NZl)
|71
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|72
|Louis Hamilton (NZl)
|0:00:18
|73
|Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|74
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected by Bliss
|0:00:20
|75
|Roger Novack Vieira (Bra)
|0:00:22
|76
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:26
|77
|Luca Cometti (USA) Intense Factory Racing
|78
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|0:00:31
|79
|Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)
|0:00:55
|DNF
|Graeme Mudd (Aus)
|DNF
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Spa) The YT Mob
|DNF
|Romain Payet (Fra)
|DNS
|Jordan Prochyra (Aus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy