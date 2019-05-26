Image 1 of 20 FINALLY a World Cup win for Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 20 Start of the men's race in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 20 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing and Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 20 The best crowds are in Nove Mesto na Morave (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 20 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing tried to shake Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 20 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Kross Racing Team had the crowd behind him (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 20 The three chasers - Ondrej Cink, Mathias Flueckiger and Henrique Avancini on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 20 Leaders starting the final lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 20 Podium: l to r - Henrique Avancini, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Mathias Flueckiger, Ondrej Cink (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 20 Andri Frischknecht (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing and Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Absolute-Absalon (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus leading Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 20 Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus and Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 20 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Kross Racing Team returns to mountain bike after a couple seasons on teh road (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing and Mathias Flueckiger (Sui) Thömus RN Swiss Bike Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 20 Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing is in his first race back after injury (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 20 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 20 Cannondale top team (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon Circus) finally took his first Mountain Bike World Cup victory on Sunday, at Round 2 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Van der Poel was at the front from the start on a course that he calls his favourite. However, he was shadowed by his nemesis, world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM). The duo rode away from the rest of the field, with local favourite Ondrej Cink (Kross Racing) following alone in third.

Schurter tried an attack halfway through the race on the longest climb but van der Poel easily covered it. The world champion could not respond when van der Poel launched a searing attack on the final climb of the last lap, opening up a gap of 15 seconds in 300 metres, and riding in to win by 19 seconds, recording the fastest lap of the day.

Round 1 winner Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike) took third. Van der Poel, by virtue of second at Round 1, two short track wins and now his first XCO win, continues to lead the overall standings with 700 points, followed by Flueckiger at 500 and Schurter at 485.

"It was a battle between the greatest mountain bikers, so it was so sweet to win," said van der Poel. "I had that point on the course for my attack in my mind two laps before the finish, and I just went all in. I'm really happy to finally get my first World Cup win. For me, it is one of my biggest achievements, one of the toughest things I can do. I've been trying for three years, so I've been dreaming of a World Cup win."

