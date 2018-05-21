Image 1 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) wins (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) on the way to victory in round 2 of the World Cup (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 22 As always big crowds in Albstadt (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 22 Jolanda Neff (Sui) Kross Racing Team was easily riding sections most other struggled on (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 22 Linda Indergand (Sui) Focus XC Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 22 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 22 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 22 Mountain bikings power couple JulienAbsalon and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 22 The mud build up on Catharine Pendrels bike added more than 6 pounds (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 22 Sina Frei (Sui) Ghost Factory Racing wins U23 Women's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 22 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 22 1st year senior Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 22 Anne Tauber (Ned) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 22 Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team leads at start of women's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 22 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 22 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 22 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 22 Alessandra Keller (Sui) Thomus- RN Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 22 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita will retire at the end of the season (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 22 World Cup leader Annika Langvad struggled with the mud (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 22 Podium: Evie Richards, Sina Frei, Malene Degn (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 22 Podium: Alessandra Keller, Yana Belomoina, Jolanda Neff, Anne Tauber, Elisabeth Brandau (Image credit: Robert Jones)

World champion Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) rode away from the rest of the women's field in Round 2 of the Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany, taking both the event win and donning the leader's jersey for the series.

Rain through the week and on the morning of the race made the circuit muddy and slick, with almost every rider crashing at least once on the steep and technical descents. Neff seemed to relish the conditions, and was already 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the field by the end of the start loop.

Alessandra Keller (Thomus-RN Racing) spent most of the racing chasing solo in second place, until the final lap, when she was caught by defending World Cup champion Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) and Anne Tauber (CST Sandd American Eagle), who took second and third, still over two minutes behind Neff.

"The conditions were my best friend today," said Neff. "When I heard that it was going to be muddy and rainy, I was the happiest person on earth. I love these conditions and I love mountain biking. Today, we had a real mountain bike race and I loved every second. A two-minute gap [over second place] was my goal. I knew the conditions were going to play in my favour. It was like La Bresse [France] a couple years ago, we had similar conditions and I loved it. I knew if I could be the first through the downhills I could use it to my advantage. I just tried to be in front and from there it went all smooth."

Neff jumped from sixth to first in the standings with 480 points, while round 1 winner Annika Langvad (Specialized) fell to second after struggling in the muddy conditions, finishing 29th. Tauber remains in third place.

