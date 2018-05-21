Schurter comes out swinging in Albstadt
World champion makes up for Short Track disappointment
Elite Men: -
World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) had something to prove on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany, at round 2 of the Mountain Bike World Cup. He had lost the first round of 2018 after sweeping the Series in 2017, and then did not finish the Short Track race on Friday, relegating him to the third row of the start grid.
By the end of the start loop, Schurter was firmly in control at the front of the race. He was joined for the first laps by cyclo-cross pro turned mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory), Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus-RN Racing), Lars Forster (BMC) and round 1 winner Sam Gaze (Specialized).
Gaze flatted and eventually dropped out of the race, while Flueckiger also flatted and Forster could not handle the pace, and were replaced by Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) and Jordan Sarrou (KMC-Ekoi-SR Suntour).
When Schurter ramped up the pressure on the fourth lap, only Tempier could go with him, leaving van der Poel and Marotte chasing 13 seconds back. Schurter dropped Tempier on the penultimate fifth lap, while van der Poel dropped Marotte for third.
"It's a really good feeling to have my first World Cup win of the year," said Schurter. "I was quite disappointed after the Short Track, with the hard luck with a mechanical. It's a nice relief [to win]. The first lap I was lucky, I was able to ride well and into the first corner I was at the front. It's important to be at the front. Third row was okay, but it definitely makes it more difficult."
Schurter leads the standings with 450 points, a slim 15-point margin over Van der Poel, with Marotte at 385 points and former leader Gaze at 350 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi)
|1:28:07
|2
|Stephane Tempier (Fra)
|0:00:16
|3
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:40
|4
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|0:00:50
|5
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:01:11
|6
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:01:26
|7
|David Valero Serrano (Spa)
|0:01:31
|8
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)
|0:01:51
|9
|Manuel Fumic (Ger)
|0:02:24
|10
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:02:47
|11
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:03:03
|12
|Reto Indergand (Swi)
|0:03:27
|13
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|0:03:42
|14
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:03:55
|15
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:04:05
|16
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:04:19
|17
|Henrique Avancini (Bra)
|18
|Anton Cooper (NZl)
|0:04:20
|19
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|0:04:24
|20
|Titouan Carod (Fra)
|0:04:32
|21
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|22
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
|0:04:34
|23
|Anton Sintsov (Rus)
|0:04:48
|24
|David Rosa (Por)
|0:04:52
|25
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|0:05:05
|26
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:05:32
|27
|Catriel Soto (Arg)
|0:05:38
|28
|Peter Disera (Can)
|0:05:51
|29
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:06:04
|30
|Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:06:13
|31
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:06:18
|32
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:06:19
|33
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi)
|0:06:20
|34
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:06:21
|35
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:06:40
|36
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi)
|0:06:54
|37
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:06:56
|38
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:06:58
|39
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:07:11
|40
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|0:07:16
|41
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:07:20
|42
|Gregor Raggl (Aut)
|0:07:21
|43
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:07:24
|44
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|0:07:41
|45
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:07:43
|46
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|0:07:49
|47
|Julian Schelb (Ger)
|0:07:54
|48
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:07:55
|49
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Bra)
|0:08:05
|50
|Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)
|0:08:07
|51
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:08:20
|52
|Raphael Gay (Fra)
|0:08:31
|53
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:08:51
|54
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:09:00
|55
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi)
|0:09:08
|56
|András Parti (Hun)
|0:09:14
|57
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|0:09:23
|58
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:09:25
|59
|Arnis Petersons (Lat)
|0:09:36
|60
|Maxime Loret (Fra)
|0:09:37
|61
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:09:42
|62
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|0:09:52
|63
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)
|0:10:00
|64
|Ismael Esteban Aguero (Spa)
|0:10:12
|65
|Jan Vastl (Cze)
|0:10:24
|66
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:10:37
|67
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:10:56
|68
|Mário Costa (Por)
|0:11:08
|69
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA)
|0:11:09
|70
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:12:26
|71
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:13:56
|72
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|73
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|74
|Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)
|75
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|76
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|77
|Andrin Beeli (Swi)
|78
|Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
|79
|Gregor Krajnc (Slo)
|80
|Lukas Baum (Ger)
|81
|Benoît Jeanniard (Fra)
|82
|Sven Strähle (Ger)
|83
|Ivan Diaz Buj (Spa)
|84
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|85
|Guy Sessler (Isr)
|86
|Denis Fumarola (Ita)
|87
|Dario Gasco (Arg)
|88
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|89
|Maximilian Holz (Ger)
|90
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|91
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|92
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|93
|Fco. Javier Poza Ruiz (Spa)
|94
|Domenico Valerio (Ita)
|95
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned)
|96
|Tom Bell (GBr)
|97
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|98
|Erno Jacob Mccrae (Bel)
|99
|Louis Wolf (Ger)
|100
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|101
|Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
|102
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|103
|Manuel Sanchez Aldeguer (Spa)
|104
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger)
|105
|Tobias Dominik Rotermund (Ger)
|106
|Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Bra)
|107
|Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
|108
|José Aurelio Hernandez De Jesus (Mex)
|109
|Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Bra)
|110
|Jaime Miranda Jaime (Mex)
|111
|Jan Withaar (RSA)
|112
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|113
|Marcel Lehrian (Ger)
|114
|Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
|115
|Thom Bonder (Ned)
|116
|Robert Schwenk (Ger)
|117
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|118
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
|119
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)
|120
|Ingvar Omarsson ISL
|121
|Till Drobisch (Nam)
|122
|Pierrick Kersuzan (Fra)
|123
|George-Vlad Sabau (Rom)
|124
|Tobias Sindlinger (Ger)
|DNF
|Samuel Gaze (NZl)
|DNF
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|DNF
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|DNF
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|DNF
|Martins Blums (Lat)
|DNF
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|DNF
|Aleksander Stafilov (Rus)
|DNF
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|DNF
|Vincent Sibille (Fra)
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze)
|DNS
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger)
|DNS
|Martin Stošek (Cze)
|DNS
|Frédéric Ischard (Fra)
|DNS
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
