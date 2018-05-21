Image 1 of 15 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) celebrates his win (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 15 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) and Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 15 Top team, Cannondale Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 15 Stephane Tempier, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 15 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) KMC-Ekoi-SRSuntour (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 15 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 15 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 15 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 15 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 15 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 15 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 15 Podium: Antoine Philipp, Joshua Dubau, Jonas Lindberg (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 15 Joshua Dubau wins U23 Men's XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 15 Julien Absalon was presented with gifts by Nino Schurter on behalf of the UCI (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 15 Podium: Maxime Marotte, Stephane Tempier, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel, Jordan Sarrou (Image credit: Robert Jones)

World champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) had something to prove on Sunday, in Albstadt, Germany, at round 2 of the Mountain Bike World Cup. He had lost the first round of 2018 after sweeping the Series in 2017, and then did not finish the Short Track race on Friday, relegating him to the third row of the start grid.

By the end of the start loop, Schurter was firmly in control at the front of the race. He was joined for the first laps by cyclo-cross pro turned mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory), Mathias Flueckiger (Thomus-RN Racing), Lars Forster (BMC) and round 1 winner Sam Gaze (Specialized).

Gaze flatted and eventually dropped out of the race, while Flueckiger also flatted and Forster could not handle the pace, and were replaced by Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) and Jordan Sarrou (KMC-Ekoi-SR Suntour).

When Schurter ramped up the pressure on the fourth lap, only Tempier could go with him, leaving van der Poel and Marotte chasing 13 seconds back. Schurter dropped Tempier on the penultimate fifth lap, while van der Poel dropped Marotte for third.

"It's a really good feeling to have my first World Cup win of the year," said Schurter. "I was quite disappointed after the Short Track, with the hard luck with a mechanical. It's a nice relief [to win]. The first lap I was lucky, I was able to ride well and into the first corner I was at the front. It's important to be at the front. Third row was okay, but it definitely makes it more difficult."

Schurter leads the standings with 450 points, a slim 15-point margin over Van der Poel, with Marotte at 385 points and former leader Gaze at 350 points.

