Denmark's Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that last year's world championship win in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, was no fluke, with a dominating victory at the opening round of the Cross-country World Cup on Saturday.

Linda Indergand (Focus XC) took the lead through the start loop, but then Langvad accelerated by her as the race hit the climbs on the first lap.

"Yes, I attacked early," admitted Langvad, "but I was really not sure I could keep it. I just felt so good, so I thought 'OK, if I feel good now I might as well make it difficult for everyone else and just ride my own pace'."

Rio bronze medalist Catharine Pendrel (Clif Bar) moved into second and, while not catching Langvad, was dropping the rest of the chasers. However, the Canadian dropped her chain through the final rock garden of the lap and then flatted on a descent as she tried to chase back, putting her out of contention.

Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes) moved into second with Indergand maintaining a lock on third. Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) briefly challenged Indergand for third with a lap to go, but then dropped back and had to battle Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) for fourth, with Wloszczowska winning the sprint at the finish.

"I did not expect this at all," said Langvad. "Since September I have been very busy at university, full time finishing school [Dentistry]. I was in school this week until Wednesday when I flew out. Monday morning I'll be back at school in surgery. The last couple of weeks I swapped my training a bit because I didn't have time for a huge amount of endurance training, so I have been doing more short intense stuff."

