Langvad wins opening 2017 World Cup in Nove Mesto

Linda Indergand and Catharine Pendrel complete podium

Image 1 of 14

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 14

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) wins the Elite women's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 14

Podium: l to r - Maja Wloszczowska, Sabine Spitz, Annika Langvad, Linda Indergand, Yana Belomoina

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 14

Catharine Pendrel and Gunn Rita Dahle Flesja catch up

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 14

The race gets underway

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 14

Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 14

Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing Team) going down

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 14

Erin Huck (Cannondale-3Rox Racing) was top N American in 14th

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 14

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) was sitting 2nd before 2 mechanicals put her out of contention

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 14

Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 14

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 14

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Denmark's Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that last year's world championship win in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, was no fluke, with a dominating victory at the opening round of the Cross-country World Cup on Saturday.

Linda Indergand (Focus XC) took the lead through the start loop, but then Langvad accelerated by her as the race hit the climbs on the first lap.

"Yes, I attacked early," admitted Langvad, "but I was really not sure I could keep it. I just felt so good, so I thought 'OK, if I feel good now I might as well make it difficult for everyone else and just ride my own pace'."

Rio bronze medalist Catharine Pendrel (Clif Bar) moved into second and, while not catching Langvad, was dropping the rest of the chasers. However, the Canadian dropped her chain through the final rock garden of the lap and then flatted on a descent as she tried to chase back, putting her out of contention.

Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes) moved into second with Indergand maintaining a lock on third. Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) briefly challenged Indergand for third with a lap to go, but then dropped back and had to battle Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing) for fourth, with Wloszczowska winning the sprint at the finish.

"I did not expect this at all," said Langvad. "Since September I have been very busy at university, full time finishing school [Dentistry]. I was in school this week until Wednesday when I flew out. Monday morning I'll be back at school in surgery. The last couple of weeks I swapped my training a bit because I didn't have time for a huge amount of endurance training, so I have been doing more short intense stuff." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing1:28:45
2Sabine Spitz (Ger) Wiawis Bikes Pro Team0:00:56
3Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus XC Team0:01:19
4Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:01:23
5Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
6Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:01:43
7Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:02:17
8Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:02:29
9Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team0:02:39
10Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:02:58
11Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:12
12Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:03:33
13Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing0:03:44
14Gunn Rita Dahle Flesja (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:04:04
15Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:04:24
16Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:04:34
17Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC0:04:43
18Jolanda Neff (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:04:53
19Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:04:54
20Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:05:26
21Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:05:42
22Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
23Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:05:54
24Githa Michiels (Bel)0:05:57
25Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe MTB Team0:06:02
26Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker0:06:10
27Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
28Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC0:06:21
29Mariske Strauss (RSA) OMX Pro Team0:06:27
30Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:06:32
31Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:06:33
32Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:25
33Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team0:07:35
34Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:07:36
35Sandra Walter (Can)
36Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:08:22
37Cindy Montambault (Can)0:08:27
38Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team0:08:41
39Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team0:08:42
40Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
41Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:09:11
42Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:09:25
43Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:09:27
44Hanna Klein (Ger)0:09:46
45Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:09:56
46Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:10:00
47Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
48Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:10:16
49Catherine Fleury (Can)0:10:56
50Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:11:19
51Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC0:11:43
52Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)0:12:08
53Marine Groccia (Swi)0:12:21
54Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)0:12:22
55Alice Pirard (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:12:44
56Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:13:04
57Paula Gorycka (Pol) Team Strüby-Bixs0:13:07
58Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:13:11
59Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:13:33
60Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:14:03
61Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)0:14:07
62Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)0:14:36
63Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:15:01
64Nadine Rieder (Ger)
65Joana Monteiro (Por) Primaflor Mondraker
66Britt van den Boogert (Ned)
67Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
68Noora Karoliina Kanerva (Fin)
69Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)
70Ingrid Richter (Ger)
71Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Cappadocia Cycling Team
72Faranak Parto Azar (IRI)
73Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
74Sarah Riley (Aus)
75Evelyn Denisse Munoz Jaramillo (Chi)
76Kelly Bartlett (Aus)
DNSKatrin Leumann (Swi)
DNSEstelle Boudot Morel (Fra)
DNSKatrina Jaunslaviete (Lat) ZZK

