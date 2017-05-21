Trending

Kate Courtney wins U23 Women's World Cup in Nove Mesto

RIchards, Frei trail behind American

Image 1 of 7

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)

Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 7

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) wins U23 women's race

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) wins U23 women's race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 7

Start U23 Women's race

Start U23 Women's race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 7

Evie Richards (Great Britain) was the early leader

Evie Richards (Great Britain) was the early leader
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 7

Evie Richards went down in the rock garden while in the lead

Evie Richards went down in the rock garden while in the lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 7

Malene Degn (Ghost Factory Racing)

Malene Degn (Ghost Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 7

U23 Women's podium: Evie Richards, Kate Courtney, Sina Frei

U23 Women's podium: Evie Richards, Kate Courtney, Sina Frei
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

American champion Kate Courtney (Specialized) took the lead of the Under-23 women's race at the opening round of the Cross-country World Cup after the start loop and never looked back.

Courtney dropped British champion Evie Richards (Trek Factory) on the first lap to win by nearly two minutes. Richards took second, with European champion Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt) finishing third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (United States of America)1:12:45
2Evie Richards (Great Britain)0:01:50
3Sina Frei (Switzerland)0:03:26
4Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)0:04:11
5Lena Gerault (France)0:04:22
6Martina Berta (Italy)0:04:40
7Malene Degn (Denmark)0:04:44
8Haley Batten (United States of America)
9Nicole Koller (Switzerland)0:04:53
10Marlena Drozdziok (Poland)0:05:27
11Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:06:39
12Ida Jansson (Sweden)0:06:47
13Lucie Urruty (France)0:06:51
14Isla Short (Great Britain)0:06:52
15Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)0:07:11
16Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:07:13
17Adéla Šafárová (Czech Republic)0:07:21
18Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation)0:07:30
19Alizée Paties (France)0:07:31
20Chloe Passelande (France)0:07:57
21Antonia Daubermann (Germany)0:08:02
22Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland)0:08:03
23Hélène Clauzel (France)0:08:10
24Anne-Julie Tremblay (Canada)0:09:17
25Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:09:30
26Barbora Prudková (Czech Republic)0:09:41
27Chrystelle Baumann (Switzerland)0:09:54
28Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spain)0:10:32
29Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)0:11:02
30Audrey Menut (France)
31Manon Mantei (France)0:11:29
32Felicitas Geiger (Germany)
33Ramona Kupferschmied (Switzerland)0:11:47
34Luciana Roland (Argentina)0:11:55
35Serena Tasca (Italy)0:12:14
36Nina Benz (Germany)0:12:18
37Lia Schrievers (Germany)0:12:57
38Aline Seitz (Switzerland)0:13:23
39Sonja Guerrini (Switzerland)0:13:33
40Constance Valentin (France)
41Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)0:13:45
42Kelsey Urban (United States of America)0:13:47
43Laurane Meyers (France)0:14:07
44Olga Igoshina (Russian Federation)0:14:13
45Holly Harris (Australia)0:15:10
46Magdalena Zielinska (Poland)
47Maria Döring (Germany)
48Iwona Kurczab (Poland)
49Theresia Schwenk (Germany)
50Ana Tomás (Portugal)
51Charlotte Rayner (New Zealand)
52Patrycja Piotrowska (Poland)
53Mackenzie Myatt (Canada)
54Julia Wieltschnig (Austria)
55Jana Jolovic (Serbia)
DNFElla Conolly (Great Britain)
DNFMaria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spain)

Latest on Cyclingnews