Kate Courtney wins U23 Women's World Cup in Nove Mesto
RIchards, Frei trail behind American
U23 Women: -
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
American champion Kate Courtney (Specialized) took the lead of the Under-23 women's race at the opening round of the Cross-country World Cup after the start loop and never looked back.
Courtney dropped British champion Evie Richards (Trek Factory) on the first lap to win by nearly two minutes. Richards took second, with European champion Sina Frei (JB Brunex Felt) finishing third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (United States of America)
|1:12:45
|2
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|0:01:50
|3
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|0:03:26
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)
|0:04:11
|5
|Lena Gerault (France)
|0:04:22
|6
|Martina Berta (Italy)
|0:04:40
|7
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|0:04:44
|8
|Haley Batten (United States of America)
|9
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|0:04:53
|10
|Marlena Drozdziok (Poland)
|0:05:27
|11
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:06:39
|12
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|0:06:47
|13
|Lucie Urruty (France)
|0:06:51
|14
|Isla Short (Great Britain)
|0:06:52
|15
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)
|0:07:11
|16
|Emilie Collomb (Italy)
|0:07:13
|17
|Adéla Šafárová (Czech Republic)
|0:07:21
|18
|Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation)
|0:07:30
|19
|Alizée Paties (France)
|0:07:31
|20
|Chloe Passelande (France)
|0:07:57
|21
|Antonia Daubermann (Germany)
|0:08:02
|22
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland)
|0:08:03
|23
|Hélène Clauzel (France)
|0:08:10
|24
|Anne-Julie Tremblay (Canada)
|0:09:17
|25
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:09:30
|26
|Barbora Prudková (Czech Republic)
|0:09:41
|27
|Chrystelle Baumann (Switzerland)
|0:09:54
|28
|Magdalena Duran Garcia (Spain)
|0:10:32
|29
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|0:11:02
|30
|Audrey Menut (France)
|31
|Manon Mantei (France)
|0:11:29
|32
|Felicitas Geiger (Germany)
|33
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Switzerland)
|0:11:47
|34
|Luciana Roland (Argentina)
|0:11:55
|35
|Serena Tasca (Italy)
|0:12:14
|36
|Nina Benz (Germany)
|0:12:18
|37
|Lia Schrievers (Germany)
|0:12:57
|38
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:13:23
|39
|Sonja Guerrini (Switzerland)
|0:13:33
|40
|Constance Valentin (France)
|41
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)
|0:13:45
|42
|Kelsey Urban (United States of America)
|0:13:47
|43
|Laurane Meyers (France)
|0:14:07
|44
|Olga Igoshina (Russian Federation)
|0:14:13
|45
|Holly Harris (Australia)
|0:15:10
|46
|Magdalena Zielinska (Poland)
|47
|Maria Döring (Germany)
|48
|Iwona Kurczab (Poland)
|49
|Theresia Schwenk (Germany)
|50
|Ana Tomás (Portugal)
|51
|Charlotte Rayner (New Zealand)
|52
|Patrycja Piotrowska (Poland)
|53
|Mackenzie Myatt (Canada)
|54
|Julia Wieltschnig (Austria)
|55
|Jana Jolovic (Serbia)
|DNF
|Ella Conolly (Great Britain)
|DNF
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spain)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy