Trending

Bruni wins men's downhill World Cup #2

Frenchman beats Brosnan and Hannah in Cairns

Loic Bruni (Specialized Gravity p/b SRAM) stands atop the podium

Loic Bruni (Specialized Gravity p/b SRAM) stands atop the podium
(Image credit: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity p/b SRAM0:03:23.696
2Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing0:00:00.493
3Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:00.924
4Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT MOB0:00:02.952
5Joshua Button (Aus)0:00:03.784
6Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad p/b Bliss0:00:03.840
7Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity p/b SRAM0:00:04.041
8Graeme Mudd (Aus)0:00:04.377
9George Brannigan (NZl) Commencal-Vallnord0:00:04.423
10Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal-Vallnord0:00:04.502

Latest on Cyclingnews