Jenny Rissveds wins World Cup opener in Nové Město
Margot Moschetti and Kate Courtney complete top-three
Women U23: - Nové Mesto
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|1:17:18
|2
|Margot Moschetti (France)
|0:00:42
|3
|Kate Courtney (United States)
|0:01:09
|4
|Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)
|0:02:44
|5
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:03:02
|6
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|0:03:27
|7
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|0:04:11
|8
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|0:04:39
|9
|Haley Smith (Canada)
|10
|Frederique Trudel (Canada)
|0:04:44
|11
|Lena Putz (Germany)
|0:05:02
|12
|Ling Yang (China)
|0:05:12
|13
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)
|0:05:18
|14
|Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)
|0:05:27
|15
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)
|0:05:28
|16
|Maghalie Rochette (Canada)
|0:05:52
|17
|Olga Terentyeva (Russia)
|0:06:40
|18
|Monika Zur (Poland)
|0:06:45
|19
|Anne Tauber (Netherlands)
|0:06:48
|20
|Majlen Müller (Germany)
|0:07:13
|21
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:07:23
|22
|Catherine Fleury (Canada)
|23
|Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:24
|24
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
|25
|Laura Charles (France)
|0:08:06
|26
|Kristina Kirillova (Russia)
|27
|Serena Tasca (Italy)
|0:08:12
|28
|Marlo Koevoet (Netherlands)
|0:08:17
|29
|Nadezhda Antonova (Russia)
|0:08:53
|30
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
|0:09:03
|31
|Alessia Bulleri (Italy)
|0:09:23
|32
|Laure Souty (France)
|0:09:33
|33
|Sarah Bauer (Germany)
|0:10:09
|34
|Ping Yao (China)
|0:10:23
|35
|Audrey Menut (France)
|0:10:39
|36
|Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)
|0:11:05
|37
|Emilie Collomb (Italy)
|0:11:20
|38
|Shayna Powless (United States)
|0:11:27
|39
|Emily Parkes (Australia)
|0:11:31
|40
|Marine Lewis (Canada)
|0:11:55
|41
|Rachel Pageau (Canada)
|0:12:44
|42
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)
|0:12:50
|43
|Denisa Bartizalova (Czech Republic)
|0:13:37
|44
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Poland)
|0:15:14
|45
|Tina Kindlhofer (Austria)
|0:16:09
|46
|Amber Johnston (New Zealand)
|0:16:47
|47
|Holly Harris (Australia)
|0:17:11
|48
|Moran Tel Paz (Israel)
|0:17:15
|49
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Switzerland)
|50
|Julia Wieltschnig (Austria)
|DNF
|Elena Vanickova (Czech Republic)
