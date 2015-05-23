Trending

Jenny Rissveds wins World Cup opener in Nové Město

Margot Moschetti and Kate Courtney complete top-three

Image 1 of 18

The race gets underway

The race gets underway
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 18

Podium: Margot Moschetti, Jenny Rissveds, Kate Courtney

Podium: Margot Moschetti, Jenny Rissveds, Kate Courtney
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 18

Sprinting for 8th

Sprinting for 8th
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 18

Haley Smith (Team Canada)

Haley Smith (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 18

Malene Degn (Denmark)

Malene Degn (Denmark)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 18

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 18

Ramona Forchini (Strueby-Bixs Team)

Ramona Forchini (Strueby-Bixs Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 18

Alessandra Keller (Strueby-Bixs Team)

Alessandra Keller (Strueby-Bixs Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 18

Shayna Powless (Team USA)

Shayna Powless (Team USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 18

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 18

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 18

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 18

Andrea Waldis (Luna Pro Team)

Andrea Waldis (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 18

Margot Moschetti (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

Margot Moschetti (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 18

World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)1:17:18
2Margot Moschetti (France)0:00:42
3Kate Courtney (United States)0:01:09
4Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)0:02:44
5Perrine Clauzel (France)0:03:02
6Malene Degn (Denmark)0:03:27
7Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:04:11
8Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)0:04:39
9Haley Smith (Canada)
10Frederique Trudel (Canada)0:04:44
11Lena Putz (Germany)0:05:02
12Ling Yang (China)0:05:12
13Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)0:05:18
14Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)0:05:27
15Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:05:28
16Maghalie Rochette (Canada)0:05:52
17Olga Terentyeva (Russia)0:06:40
18Monika Zur (Poland)0:06:45
19Anne Tauber (Netherlands)0:06:48
20Majlen Müller (Germany)0:07:13
21Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:07:23
22Catherine Fleury (Canada)
23Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)0:07:24
24Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
25Laura Charles (France)0:08:06
26Kristina Kirillova (Russia)
27Serena Tasca (Italy)0:08:12
28Marlo Koevoet (Netherlands)0:08:17
29Nadezhda Antonova (Russia)0:08:53
30Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)0:09:03
31Alessia Bulleri (Italy)0:09:23
32Laure Souty (France)0:09:33
33Sarah Bauer (Germany)0:10:09
34Ping Yao (China)0:10:23
35Audrey Menut (France)0:10:39
36Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)0:11:05
37Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:11:20
38Shayna Powless (United States)0:11:27
39Emily Parkes (Australia)0:11:31
40Marine Lewis (Canada)0:11:55
41Rachel Pageau (Canada)0:12:44
42Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)0:12:50
43Denisa Bartizalova (Czech Republic)0:13:37
44Rita Malinkiewicz (Poland)0:15:14
45Tina Kindlhofer (Austria)0:16:09
46Amber Johnston (New Zealand)0:16:47
47Holly Harris (Australia)0:17:11
48Moran Tel Paz (Israel)0:17:15
49Jennifer Kupferschmied (Switzerland)
50Julia Wieltschnig (Austria)
DNFElena Vanickova (Czech Republic)

Latest on Cyclingnews