In the past four years of the World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, there have been only two winners of the men's race - Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) took the first edition, and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) the last three. Once again, it came down to these two riders on Sunday, for the first round of the 2015 series.

Schurter attacked on the start loop, with Kulhavy, world champion Julien Absalon (BMC), Australian champion Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Florian Vogel (Focus XC) the only riders to stay with him. Schurter surged again on the first full lap, and this time only Kulhavy could hang on.

Schurter appeared to be stronger, gapping Kulhavy on the climbs, but the Czech rider would always come back, possibly motivated by the cheers of thousands of his fans around the course. In the final half lap the tables were turned, when Kulhavy attacked and Schurter could not respond. The Czech rider rolled into the finishing arena to stands full of cheering fans, to win by 24 seconds.

Absalon and Vogel first dropped McConnell, and then Absalon went solo mid-race to take third ahead of Vogel, with Mathias Fluckiger (Stoeckli) taking the fifth and final podium spot.

"It was a very exciting race between me and Nino (Schurter) again," agreed Kulhavy, "and I attacked on the hardest climb and Nino stayed with me maybe 5 or 10 seconds before I got away. Then I just controlled my position to the finish. The finish was good and I didn't make any mistakes. The fans were so amazing. They helped a lot and pushed me. It was crazy. I would like to say thanks to them.

"I am really satisfied and it was my big goal this season. I have had a lot of troubles last year, a lot of health problems. So I am really satisfied. I am really, really happy. It is my biggest victory after the Olympic Games and we will celebrate tonight."

