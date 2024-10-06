UCI MTB World Cup Mont-Sainte-Anne – Loana Lecomte takes final women's elite cross-country win of 2024

By
published

Laura Stigger second in XCO while short-track winner Sina Frei comes third in final round of series

BEAUPRE QUEBEC CANADA OCTOBER 6 Loana Lecomte of France and Team Canyon Cllctv XCO wins the Women Elite XCO Cross County race during The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup MontSainteAnne on October 6 2024 in Beaupre Quebec Canada Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) has time to soak up the victory at Mont-Saint-Anne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) made the most of the damp and wet conditions at the challenging Mont-Sainte-Anne circuit in Canada during the women's elite cross-country Olympic (XCO) race, winning the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

Lecomte came over the line ahead of Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing), who had joined the French rider at the front by the end of lap two but Stigger ultimately couldn't respond when Lecomte attacked on the final lap of the six lap race.

"I made some space and I tried to attack when I was the best and it was in the steep part," said Lecomte in a series media release. "It’s not the first climb of the lap but it was one of the first and she was a little bit more tired than me."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

Latest on Cyclingnews