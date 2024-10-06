UCI MTB World Cup Mont-Sainte-Anne – Loana Lecomte takes final women's elite cross-country win of 2024
Laura Stigger second in XCO while short-track winner Sina Frei comes third in final round of series
Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) made the most of the damp and wet conditions at the challenging Mont-Sainte-Anne circuit in Canada during the women's elite cross-country Olympic (XCO) race, winning the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series.
Lecomte came over the line ahead of Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing), who had joined the French rider at the front by the end of lap two but Stigger ultimately couldn't respond when Lecomte attacked on the final lap of the six lap race.
"I made some space and I tried to attack when I was the best and it was in the steep part," said Lecomte in a series media release. "It’s not the first climb of the lap but it was one of the first and she was a little bit more tired than me."
The runner-up spot for Stigger, who finished nine seconds back, was enough to put the Austrian into second place on the overall behind series winner Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon), who had an unassailable lead heading into the final round.
It was Friday's short-track winner Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing), who came third in Sunday's cross-country race, with Candice Lill fourth after she quickly recovered from a slow launch off the start line. Series winner, Keller, was fifth.
The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is now on hiatus until 2025, when it will start the new year of racing at Araxá - Minas Gerais, Brazil from April 3-6.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI MTB World Cup Mont-Sainte-Anne – Loana Lecomte takes final women's elite cross-country win of 2024Laura Stigger second in XCO while short-track winner Sina Frei comes third in final round of series
-
After abandoning Giro dell’Emilia due to debris in eye Remco Evenepoel targets Coppa Bernocchi'Things didn’t go as planned for us in Emilia but that’s cycling, and this only motivates us even more for Monday' says sports director Bramati
-
US Cyclocross Series: Hélène Clauzel extends winning streak to seven with victory at Trek CX Cup C1 women’s raceManon Bakker second and Sydney McGill third in Waterloo, Wisconsin
-
Coppa Agostoni-Giro delle Brianze: Marc Hirschi outsprints breakaway to claim victoryRomain Grégoire second and Paul Lapeira third in Lissone