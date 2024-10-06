UCI MTB World Cup Mont-Sainte-Anne – Loana Lecomte takes final women's elite cross-country win of 2024

Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) made the most of the damp and wet conditions at the challenging Mont-Sainte-Anne circuit in Canada during the women's elite cross-country Olympic (XCO) race, winning the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series.



Lecomte came over the line ahead of Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing), who had joined the French rider at the front by the end of lap two but Stigger ultimately couldn't respond when Lecomte attacked on the final lap of the six lap race.

"I made some space and I tried to attack when I was the best and it was in the steep part," said Lecomte in a series media release. "It’s not the first climb of the lap but it was one of the first and she was a little bit more tired than me."

The runner-up spot for Stigger, who finished nine seconds back, was enough to put the Austrian into second place on the overall behind series winner Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon), who had an unassailable lead heading into the final round.

It was Friday's short-track winner Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing), who came third in Sunday's cross-country race, with Candice Lill fourth after she quickly recovered from a slow launch off the start line. Series winner, Keller, was fifth.



The UCI Mountain Bike World Series is now on hiatus until 2025, when it will start the new year of racing at Araxá - Minas Gerais, Brazil from April 3-6.

