UCI MTB World Cup – Sina Frei and Victor Koretzky claim short track victories again in Monte-Sainte-Anne
Keller captures overall cross country Olympic title ahead of Sunday's finale while Koretzky secures short-track series win
It was another victory for Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) as racing moved onto the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Monte-Sainte-Anne, with the short-track cross country races.
The winning duo in Canada, a carbon copy of last week's short-track races in Lake Placid, took victory on the fast course in Quebec, which was the second North American round and final stop in the series for 2024.
“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. It’s exactly how I would like to finish the season," said Frei in a race media statement. "I just try to have good positions until the finish. I knew that with that finish, I was thinking I needed to be first otherwise it would be difficult, so I tried to push a little bit harder.”
Frei finished ahead of Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) in second and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) in third while Alessandra Keller’s (Thömus Maxon) eighth place was enough to secure her the overall cross-county Olympic World Cup Series before the final round had played out."
Koretzky clinched the short-track overall title with his victory, after breaking his most persistent rival, Mathis Azzaro (Decathlon Ford Racing Team), on the final climb while Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) was third.
“The pace was super high compared to a normal short track," said Koretzky. "I couldn’t ride on the front the whole race. But I think, compared to the others, I’m comfortable when it’s a change of pace."
The final races in the series for 2024 will play out on Sunday at Mont-Sainte-Anne, a long-running series host, with the elite women's and men's cross-country Olympic to unfold on a 3.6km circuit with technical climbs and rugged descents.
Men's elite short track results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Women's elite short track results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.