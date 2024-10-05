UCI MTB World Cup – Sina Frei and Victor Koretzky claim short track victories again in Monte-Sainte-Anne

Keller captures overall cross country Olympic title ahead of Sunday's finale while Koretzky secures short-track series win

LAKE PLACID NEW YORK SEPTEMBER 29 Victor Koretzky of France competes in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lake Placid Cross Country XCO Men on September 29 2024 in Lake Placid New York Photo by Piotr StaronGetty Images
Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) racing during the last round at Lake Placid (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

It was another victory for Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) as racing moved onto the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Monte-Sainte-Anne, with the short-track cross country races.

The winning duo in Canada, a carbon copy of last week's short-track races in Lake Placid, took victory on the fast course in Quebec, which was the second North American round and final stop in the series for 2024.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. It’s exactly how I would like to finish the season," said Frei in a race media statement. "I just try to have good positions until the finish. I knew that with that finish, I was thinking I needed to be first otherwise it would be difficult, so I tried to push a little bit harder.”

