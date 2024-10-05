UCI MTB World Cup – Sina Frei and Victor Koretzky claim short track victories again in Monte-Sainte-Anne

It was another victory for Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) and Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) as racing moved onto the final round of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Monte-Sainte-Anne, with the short-track cross country races.



The winning duo in Canada, a carbon copy of last week's short-track races in Lake Placid, took victory on the fast course in Quebec, which was the second North American round and final stop in the series for 2024.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. It’s exactly how I would like to finish the season," said Frei in a race media statement. "I just try to have good positions until the finish. I knew that with that finish, I was thinking I needed to be first otherwise it would be difficult, so I tried to push a little bit harder.”

Frei finished ahead of Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) in second and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) in third while Alessandra Keller’s (Thömus Maxon) eighth place was enough to secure her the overall cross-county Olympic World Cup Series before the final round had played out."



Koretzky clinched the short-track overall title with his victory, after breaking his most persistent rival, Mathis Azzaro (Decathlon Ford Racing Team), on the final climb while Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) was third.

“The pace was super high compared to a normal short track," said Koretzky. "I couldn’t ride on the front the whole race. But I think, compared to the others, I’m comfortable when it’s a change of pace."



The final races in the series for 2024 will play out on Sunday at Mont-Sainte-Anne, a long-running series host, with the elite women's and men's cross-country Olympic to unfold on a 3.6km circuit with technical climbs and rugged descents.

Men's elite short track results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Women's elite short track results

Results powered by FirstCycling