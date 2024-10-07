UCI MTB World Cup – Alan Hatherly claims elite men's cross-country win and series at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mathis Azzaro takes second while short-track winner Victor Koretzky finishes third in final round and takes second in series

BEAUPRE QUEBEC CANADA OCTOBER 6 Alan Hatherly of South Africa and Team Cannondale Factory Racing wins the Men Elite XCO Cross County race during The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup MontSainteAnne on October 6 2024 in Beaupre Quebec Canada Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) takes a solo victory at Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a fitting finale for the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series the rainbow jersey clad Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) delivered a dominant performance in the elite men's cross-country Olympic race at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Sunday to claim victory on the day and overall.

Hatherly was leading the series heading into the technical Canadian race, with just one rider who could pose a threat overall, the in-form Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) but only if the French rider won and Hatherly slipped well into the back half of the field. The South African, however, had little intention of letting either scenario come to pass.

