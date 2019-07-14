Trending

Schurter solos to victory in Les Gets

Kerschbaumer, Avancini round out podium

Image 1 of 5

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins his 32nd World Cup

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins his 32nd World Cup
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 5

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 5

Peter Disera

Peter Disera
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 5

Kuestenbrueck (Torpado Ursus) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Kuestenbrueck (Torpado Ursus) and Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 5

Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini

Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Henrique Avancini
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

With a last lap attack, Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) scored the 32nd World Cup victory of his career on Sunday in Les Gets, France. Schurter has moved to within one win of Julien Absalon's all-time record.

The race proved to be tactical, with a select group forming at the front on the first lap. Dry, dusty and hot conditions at 1,200 metres of altitude on a circuit with lots of climbing seemed to make riders cautious from attacking too early.

A group formed containing Schurter, Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Ursus), Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory), Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail), Ondrej Cink (Kross Racing), Jordan Sarrou (Absolite-Absalon), David Valero (MMR Factory) and Peter Disera (Norco Factory). Significantly, World Cup number-two ranked Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) did not make the lead group, and seemed to been struggling from the start, dropping as low as 45th before finally recovering slightly in the last two laps to finish 16th.

Avancini and Kerschbaumer did most of the work on the climbs, with Schurter content to follow. Cink attacked on the fifth lap, splitting the group, with only Schurter, Avancini, Kerschbaumer and Tempier able to stay with him. Kerschbaumer then surged on the next lap, dropping Tempier, and on the seventh, penultimate, lap, Schurter went to the front for the first time, dropping everyone but Kerschbaumer.

He attacked again just before the start of the final lap, but Kerschbaumer clawed his way back, so Schurter backed off until the final climb of the race, and this time Kerschbaumer could not respond to Schurter's attack. Avancini held on for third, just ahead of Tempier, who out-sprinted Cink.

"It was a tough race, a tough course – very physical," said Schurter, who won his first world title in Les Gets as a junior back in 2004. "Gerhard was super strong, and I was a bit surprised when I dropped him on the second-to-last lap. That gave me confidence that I was the strongest today. On a physical track like this, it’s hard to get gaps, so for a long time it was an open race. Today was a big step towards the overall title."

In the overall standings, Schurter now leads by 245 points, with Avancini moving into second ahead of Van der Poel by 16 points. Mathias Fluckiger (Thomus RN) drops to fourth overall from second, after finishing ninth.   

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:22:10
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:04
3Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:00:38
4Stephane Tempier (Fra)0:00:48
5Ondřej Cink (Cze)
6Peter Disera (Can)0:01:08
7Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:01:21
8Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:01:22
9Mathias Flueckiger (Swi)0:01:29
10David Valero Serrano (Spa)0:01:46
11Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:02:00
12Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:02:27
13Milan Vader (Ned)0:02:38
14Florian Vogel (Swi)0:02:45
15Luca Braidot (Ita)0:03:03
16Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)0:03:13
17Manuel Fumic (Ger)
18Lars Forster (Swi)0:03:21
19Martins Blums (Lat)0:03:22
20Georg Egger (Ger)0:03:38
21Andri Frischknecht (Swi)0:03:39
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:03:46
23Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
24Reto Indergand (Swi)0:03:47
25Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:04:04
26Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:04:10
27Jan Vastl (Cze)0:04:16
28Thomas Litscher (Swi)0:04:17
29Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den)0:04:18
30Keegan Swenson (USA)0:04:32
31Karl Markt (Aut)0:04:50
32Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:04:51
33Thomas Griot (Fra)0:04:57
34Lukas Flueckiger (Swi)0:05:07
35Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:05:11
36Anton Cooper (NZl)0:05:12
37Fabian Giger (Swi)
38Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:05:30
39Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:05:33
40Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:05:42
41Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
42Gioele Bertolini (Ita)0:06:13
43Alan Hatherly (RSA)0:06:16
44Martin Fanger (Swi)0:06:24
45Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger)0:06:32
46Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)0:06:55
47Erik Hægstad (Nor)0:06:59
48Martin Loo (Est)0:07:02
49Titouan Carod (Fra)0:07:29
50Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:07:33
51Guy Sessler (Isr)0:07:44
52Nicholas Pettina' (Ita)0:07:49
53Ivan Filatov (Rus)0:07:51
54Maxime Loret (Fra)0:07:53
55Denis Fumarola (Ita)
56David Menut (Fra)0:07:54
57Severin Disch (Swi)0:08:08
58Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:08:23
59Lorenzo Pellegrini (Ita)0:08:35
60Andrew L'Esperance (Can)0:08:48
61Simon Vitzthum (Swi)0:09:08
62Mário Costa (Por)0:09:31
63Nick Vanpol (Bel)
64Florian Chenaux (Swi)
65Erno Mccrae (Bel)
66Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
67Daniel James Mcconnell (Aus)
68Andrin Beeli (Swi)
69Martin Gluth (Ger)
70Joshua Dubau (Fra)
71Tom Bell (GBr)
72Mattia Setti (Ita)
73Davide Clerici (Ita)
74Moritz Bscherer (Aut)
75David Rosa (Por)
76Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
77Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
78Bruno Vitali (Swi)
79Bastien Rolland (Fra)
80Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel)
81Ben Oliver (NZl)
82Jordan Meier (Fra)
83Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
84Adrien Chenaux (Swi)
85Léo Lhomme (Swi)
86Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
87Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
88Anthony Zaragoza (Fra)
89Lucas Dubau (Fra)
90Harold Flandre (Fra)
91Raphael Gagne (Can)
92Anthony Ralle (Fra)
93Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel)
94Samuel Gaze (NZl)
95Raphael Gay (Fra)
96Jan Schär (Swi)
97Thibaud Saint Guilhem (Fra)
98Sebastian Jayne (Aus)
99Vincent Sibille (Fra)
100Pedro Rodriguez Mesa (Spa)
101Antoine Orchampt (Fra)
102Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
103Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)
104Ingvar Omarsson (Isl)
105Cyril Bourdon (Fra)
106Leandre Bouchard (Can)
107Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
108Rémi Groslambert (Fra)
109David Duggan (GBr)
110Tumelo Makae (Les)
111Wout Alleman (Bel)
112Clément Noel (Fra)
DNFNadir Colledani (Ita)
DNFSergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
DNFJakub Zamrozniak (Pol)
DNFBartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
DNFPablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
DNSGregor Raggl (Aut)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews