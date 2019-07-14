Trending

World champion Courtney doubles up in Les Gets

American tops Neff, Brandau in cross-country

Image 1 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) wins

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 12

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) and Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) and Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 12

Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Elisabeth Brandau

Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Elisabeth Brandau
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 12

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) sprints against Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) for 6th

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) sprints against Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing) for 6th
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 12

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 12

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 12

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) attacks

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) attacks
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 12

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) re-established her dominance in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup with her third XCO win in four rounds on Sunday in Les Gets, France. Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) recovered from over-extending herself in the first lap to finish second, while Germany's Elizabeth Brandau had her best-ever World Cup finish with third.

After faltering at the 2,000-metre altitude in Andorra last weekend, Courtney showed that she remains the strongest woman in the cross-country this season at the slightly lower 1,200 metres in Les Gets. Neff had her usual fast start, but then slowed on the climbs, dropping nearly a minute back of the lead group.

Courtney attacked out of the group, and had a 14-second gap by the start of the second lap. The chase was led by Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory), who was joined by Brandau, Sina Frei (Ghost Factory), Italian champion Eva Lechner and, remarkably, 2016 Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Sweden), who came up from starting nine rows back. Rissveds went right through the group and up to Courtney, but almost immediately faded after her effort, eventually finishing ninth.

In front, Courtney was steadily riding her way to victory, but behind her was a battle for the podium spots. Rissveds was caught by Frei and Ferrand Prevot by the fourth lap, with Neff joining them late in the lap and attacking to move into second. Courtney appeared to be slowing, as Neff moved to within 30 seconds by the start of the penultimate sixth lap, but the world champion was merely managing her effort, and maintained the gap for the rest of the race.

Brandau joined Frei and Ferrand Prevot in the chase, and then got a slight gap on Frei after Ferrand Prevot had a small crash.

"Today I just rode my own race and focused on the objectives," said Courtney. "I'm really happy it worked out. It’s been a really good weekend, but I'm new to this, so I'm learning to focus on just one race at a time and not let the pressure get to me.

“Of course, having a rider like Jolanda, who is so strong on the climbs and a maniac on the descents, put some pressure on, but I just tried to stay focused and keep on the gas,” she said.

Courtney, after winning both the XCC (short track) on Friday and the XCO, extended her lead in the overall standings to 175 points over Neff. Terpstra, despite finishing seventh, remains third, while Brandau has jumped from 11th to fourth. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA)1:26:29
2Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:00:33
3Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:01:05
4Sina Frei (Swi)0:01:15
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:01:32
6Haley Smith (Can)0:01:40
7Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:01:41
8Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell (Aus)0:02:16
9Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:02:24
10Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:44
11Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:02:55
12Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:03:01
13Janika Lõiv (Est)0:03:04
14Githa Michiels (Bel)0:03:16
15Lea Davison (USA)0:03:21
16Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:03:34
17Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:03:44
18Jitka Čábelická (Cze)0:03:45
19Candice Lill (RSA)0:03:47
20Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:04:11
21Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)0:04:28
22Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:04:53
23Emily Batty (Can)0:05:00
24Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:05:18
25Anne Tauber (Ned)0:05:19
26Barbara Benkó (Hun)0:05:45
27Linda Indergand (Swi)0:05:59
28Lucie Urruty (Fra)0:06:18
29Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:06:32
30Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:06:49
31Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:06:50
32Vera Medvedeva (Rus)
33Isla Short (GBr)0:06:59
34Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:07:16
35Alexis Skarda (USA)0:07:28
36Annie Last (GBr)0:07:43
37Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:07:50
38Julie Bresset (Fra)0:08:10
39Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:08:20
40Lena Gerault (Fra)
41Hanna Klein (Ger)0:08:40
42Sandra Walter (Can)
43Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:08:49
44Fabienne Schaus (Lux)0:08:53
45Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:09:02
46Cindy Montambault (Can)0:09:08
47Lotte Koopmans (Ned)0:09:26
48Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:09:47
49Malene Degn (Den)0:10:01
50Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:10:07
51Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:10:34
52Camille Devi (Fra)0:10:53
53Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:11:08
54Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
55Anais Grimault (Fra)
56Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
57Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
58Karla Štěpánová (Cze)
59Nadja Heigl (Aut)
60Meritxell Figueras Garangou (Spa)
61Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
62Olga Terentyeva (Rus)
63Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
64Joana Monteiro (Por)
65Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
66Alaina Casioppo (USA)
67Natalia Fischer Egusquiza (Spa)
68Janina Wüst (Swi)
69Jules Toone (GBr)
70Cherie Redecker (RSA)
71Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
72Federica Piana (Ita)
73Vanessa Holmes (GBr)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews