Puck Pieterse wins World Cup in Leogang
Dutch rider extends series lead
Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated the third round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, leading the race from start to finish on the Leogang course in Austria.
“My tactic was to start quite fast to give the slower starters a disadvantage on the climbs. I had a small gap at the beginning, and it just kept growing. All the way through, I didn't feel great, but I just kept pushing and it worked out," Pieterse said.
"I had a few key moments in my head. To push at the top of the first climb and on the climb under the lift. I wanted to go full gas there and recover on the descents. My form is quite good now, and it's great going into next weekend."
She made an early break and maintained her lead, crossing the line 38 seconds ahead of runner-up Mona Mitterwallner (Cannondale Factory Racing) and 58 seconds ahead of third-placed Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing), both from Austria.
The notoriously challenging Leogang course proved to be an even tougher endeavour due to the rising temperatures at the third round of the UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup.
Pieterse extended her lead in the series to 781 points, while runner-up in the series Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) has 640 points and third-placed Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) with 630 points.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
