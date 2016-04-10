Downhill World Cup #1 Lourdes: First win for Aaron Gwin with The YT Mob
Steve Smith second, Danny Hart third
Elite Men: Lourdes -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob
|0:03:09.131
|2
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:02.471
|3
|Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:02.686
|4
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing
|0:00:04.150
|5
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|0:00:04.309
|6
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.505
|7
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:00:05.284
|8
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.423
|9
|Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH
|0:00:05.917
|10
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:06.088
|11
|Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing
|0:00:06.118
|12
|Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:06.820
|13
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|0:00:06.914
|14
|Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM
|0:00:07.329
|15
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.520
|16
|Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:07.977
|17
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:08.137
|18
|Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:08.329
|19
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:08.356
|20
|Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai
|0:00:08.796
|21
|Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/Tld Racing
|0:00:09.362
|22
|Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
|0:00:09.793
|23
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:11.089
|24
|Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team
|0:00:11.432
|25
|Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:11.815
|26
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team
|0:00:12.345
|27
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:12.843
|28
|Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:12.958
|29
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:12.978
|30
|Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:13.250
|31
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR
|0:00:13.707
|32
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH
|0:00:13.821
|33
|Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|0:00:13.975
|34
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:14.233
|35
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:14.313
|36
|Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:14.783
|37
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:15.283
|38
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal
|0:00:15.393
|39
|Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy
|0:00:15.423
|40
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:15.684
|41
|Dylan Levesque (Fra)
|0:00:15.788
|42
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:16.108
|43
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|0:00:16.634
|44
|Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:16.777
|45
|Neko Mulally (USA) Gstaad-Scott
|0:00:16.786
|46
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:17.680
|47
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:17.906
|48
|Luca Cometti (USA) Intense Factory Racing
|0:00:18.616
|49
|Jacob Dickson (Irl)
|0:00:18.708
|50
|Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:18.729
|51
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR
|0:00:18.823
|52
|Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:18.858
|53
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing
|0:00:18.904
|54
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP
|0:00:19.198
|55
|Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team
|0:00:19.790
|56
|Thibault Laly (Fra) Adh Banshee Team
|0:00:20.607
|57
|David Trummer (Aut) RRP
|0:00:21.220
|58
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)
|0:00:21.807
|59
|Guillaume Larbeyou (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|0:00:22.382
|60
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal
|0:00:23.174
|61
|George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:24.193
|62
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal
|0:00:24.720
|63
|Maxime Chapuis (Swi)
|0:00:25.017
|64
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:00:25.340
|65
|Craig Evans (GBr)
|0:00:26.145
|66
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing
|0:00:26.214
|67
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|0:00:28.051
|68
|Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing
|0:00:29.096
|69
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory
|0:00:29.912
|70
|Silas Grandy (Ger)
|0:00:30.209
|71
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|0:00:30.513
|72
|Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:30.988
|73
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:00:31.027
|74
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) Swiss Downhill Syndicate
|0:00:31.968
|75
|Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy
|0:00:33.568
|76
|Joseph Connell (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing
|0:00:33.750
|77
|Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)
|0:00:35.739
|78
|Rafael Gutierrez (Col)
|0:00:55.134
|79
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord
|0:00:55.657
|80
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing
|0:01:09.201
|81
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR
|0:01:09.585
|DNS
|Sam Dale (GBr) GT Factory Racing
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy