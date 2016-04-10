Trending

Downhill World Cup #1 Lourdes: First win for Aaron Gwin with The YT Mob

Steve Smith second, Danny Hart third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gwin (USA) The YT Mob0:03:09.131
2Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:02.471
3Danny Hart (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:02.686
4Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing0:00:04.150
5Amaury Pierron (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal0:00:04.309
6Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:04.505
7Gee Atherton (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:00:05.284
8Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:05.423
9Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona Factory Team DH0:00:05.917
10Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott0:00:06.088
11Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Racing0:00:06.118
12Florent Payet (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:06.820
13Loris Vergier (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM0:00:06.914
14Loic Bruni (Fra) Specialized Gravity Powered By SRAM0:00:07.329
15Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:07.520
16Edward Masters (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:07.977
17Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:08.137
18Michael Jones (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:08.329
19Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:08.356
20Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Dorval Am Nicolai0:00:08.796
21Luca Shaw (USA) SRAM/Tld Racing0:00:09.362
22Greg Williamson (GBr) Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss0:00:09.793
23Laurie Greenland (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:11.089
24Rupert Chapman (NZl) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team0:00:11.432
25Harry Heath (GBr) Norco Factory Racing0:00:11.815
26Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team0:00:12.345
27Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:12.843
28Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:12.958
29Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:12.978
30Rudy Cabirou (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:13.250
31Andrew Neethling (RSA) Polygon UR0:00:13.707
32Taylor Vernon (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DH0:00:13.821
33Innes Graham (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy0:00:13.975
34Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:14.233
35Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Norco Factory Racing0:00:14.313
36Alex Marin Trillo (Spa) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:14.783
37Brook Macdonald (NZl) GT Factory Racing0:00:15.283
38Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Paypal0:00:15.393
39Philip Atwill (GBr) Propain Dirt Zelvy0:00:15.423
40Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:15.684
41Dylan Levesque (Fra)0:00:15.788
42Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:16.108
43Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal0:00:16.634
44Remi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:16.777
45Neko Mulally (USA) Gstaad-Scott0:00:16.786
46Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Radon Magura Factory0:00:17.680
47Emanuel Pombo (Por)0:00:17.906
48Luca Cometti (USA) Intense Factory Racing0:00:18.616
49Jacob Dickson (Irl)0:00:18.708
50Nick Beer (Swi) Radon Magura Factory0:00:18.729
51Michael Hannah (Aus) Polygon UR0:00:18.823
52Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:18.858
53Baptiste Pierron (Fra) Voulvoul Racing0:00:18.904
54Manuel Gruber (Aut) RRP0:00:19.198
55Romain Paulhan (Fra) Les Gets-Intense Team0:00:19.790
56Thibault Laly (Fra) Adh Banshee Team0:00:20.607
57David Trummer (Aut) RRP0:00:21.220
58Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel)0:00:21.807
59Guillaume Larbeyou (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron0:00:22.382
60Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Exceptio Sport Commencal0:00:23.174
61George Gannicott (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:24.193
62Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc Commencal0:00:24.720
63Maxime Chapuis (Swi)0:00:25.017
64Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:00:25.340
65Craig Evans (GBr)0:00:26.145
66Fraser Mcglone (GBr) Norco Factory Racing0:00:26.214
67Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) AB Devinci Italy0:00:28.051
68Jack Reading (GBr) One Vision Global Racing0:00:29.096
69Faustin Figaret (Fra) Radon Magura Factory0:00:29.912
70Silas Grandy (Ger)0:00:30.209
71Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)0:00:30.513
72Wyn Masters (NZl) GT Factory Racing0:00:30.988
73Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa)0:00:31.027
74Noel Niederberger (Swi) Swiss Downhill Syndicate0:00:31.968
75Loris Revelli (Ita) AB Devinci Italy0:00:33.568
76Joseph Connell (GBr) Solid Reverse Factory Racing0:00:33.750
77Ondrej Stepanek (Cze)0:00:35.739
78Rafael Gutierrez (Col)0:00:55.134
79Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Vallnord0:00:55.657
80Dean Lucas (Aus) Intense Factory Racing0:01:09.201
81Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) Polygon UR0:01:09.585
DNSSam Dale (GBr) GT Factory Racing

