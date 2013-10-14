Martinez outsprints Milatz for Roc d'Azur cross country win
Kulhavy races to third place
Frenchman Miguel Martinez sprinted to his third Roc d'Azur victory on Sunday ahead of German Moritz Milatz. It was Martinez's third career Roc d'Azur victory. The first was 16 years ago in 1997 while the second was in 2004. Czech rider Jaroslav Kulhavy finished third.
The 37-year-old was at the front all race. "This is awesome. It isn't a World Cup victory, but for me it's even better because I think the Roc d'Azur is the most beautiful race in the world," said Martinez according to organizers. "Winning the Roc is a unique experience. Today was my day."
Five thousand riders took to the start on Sunday morning.
Full Results (for first 500 finishers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Martinez
|2:14:59
|2
|Moritz Milatz
|3
|Jaroslav Kulhavý
|0:01:46
|4
|Hannes Genze
|0:02:31
|5
|Christoph Sauser
|6
|Robert Mennen
|0:02:33
|7
|Stéphane Tempier
|0:04:01
|8
|Andrea Tiberi
|0:04:06
|9
|Urs Huber
|0:04:11
|10
|Roel Paulissen
|0:04:32
|11
|Jochen Käss
|0:05:33
|12
|Reto Indergand
|13
|Sebastien Carabin
|0:05:39
|14
|Jan Skarnitzl
|0:08:01
|15
|Stephen Ettinger
|16
|Alexis Chenevier
|0:09:02
|17
|Gujan Martin
|0:09:11
|18
|Giuseppe Domenico Lamastra
|0:09:45
|19
|Alexandre Geniez
|0:09:46
|20
|Paez Leon Hector Leonardo
|0:10:52
|21
|Emilien Mourier
|0:10:53
|22
|Martin Fanger
|0:11:00
|23
|Marc Trayter
|0:11:19
|24
|Didier Bats
|0:11:48
|25
|Alexis Paris
|0:12:06
|26
|Sylvain Engelmann
|0:12:08
|27
|Florent Pelizzari
|0:12:38
|28
|Jacopo Billi
|0:13:00
|29
|Thomas Dietsch
|0:13:01
|30
|Florian Vogel
|0:13:06
|31
|Alex Dere
|0:13:11
|32
|Maxime Marotte
|0:13:16
|33
|Pirazzoli Mirko
|0:13:17
|34
|Christophe Bassons
|0:13:22
|35
|Oliver Zurbrügg
|0:13:24
|36
|Maxime Danon
|0:13:32
|37
|Emilien Barben
|0:14:30
|38
|Thibaut Bellanger
|0:14:41
|39
|Jordan Sarrou
|0:14:42
|40
|Nicolas Gaurin
|0:14:47
|41
|Octavien Maillard
|0:15:36
|42
|Damian Perrin
|0:15:48
|43
|Rémi Laffont
|0:15:52
|44
|Max Holz
|0:16:08
|45
|Jean-Louis Bourdevaire
|46
|Sam Malfliet
|0:16:13
|47
|Sam Lennertz
|0:16:15
|48
|Frank Demuth
|0:16:16
|49
|Paul Remy
|0:16:23
|50
|Anthony Gauthier
|0:16:51
|51
|Michael Pesse
|0:17:00
|52
|Antoine Bouqueret
|0:17:53
|53
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck
|0:18:03
|54
|Nicolas Bouchet
|0:18:05
|55
|Roberto Crisi
|0:18:26
|56
|Vincent Thomas
|0:20:05
|57
|Markus Bauer
|0:20:36
|58
|Titouan Perrin-Ganier
|0:20:38
|59
|Théo Weber
|0:20:47
|60
|Nicolas Cambus
|0:20:53
|61
|Emmanuel Cibat
|0:20:55
|62
|Robin Vanden Abeele
|0:21:30
|63
|Alban Lakata
|0:22:03
|64
|Boris Cara
|0:22:25
|65
|Julien Delaet
|0:22:31
|66
|Denis Fumarola
|0:22:45
|67
|Romuald Gillard
|0:22:48
|68
|Alexis Vuillermoz
|0:22:49
|69
|Torsten Marx
|0:22:51
|70
|Harold Flandre
|0:22:53
|71
|Juan Pedro Badt
|0:22:54
|72
|Nicolas Bonnieu
|0:23:22
|73
|Emanuele Crisi
|0:23:28
|74
|Antoine Caron
|0:23:32
|75
|Stephane Beau
|0:23:35
|76
|Arnaud Allemand
|0:23:56
|77
|Guido Thaler
|0:23:58
|78
|Jacopo Bottarini
|0:24:08
|79
|René Hördemann
|0:24:09
|80
|Tim Dunford
|0:24:11
|81
|Pieter Geluykens
|0:24:35
|82
|Joël Niederberger
|0:24:43
|83
|Vincent Pagès
|0:24:45
|84
|Sebastien Clavier
|0:25:20
|85
|Romain Sdrigotti
|0:25:21
|86
|Ferrero Davide Simone
|0:25:25
|87
|Frederic Ischard
|0:25:27
|88
|Corentin Rolland
|0:25:29
|89
|Thomas Weschta
|0:25:43
|90
|Bastien Giret
|0:26:15
|91
|Carlo Merlo
|0:26:22
|92
|Jimmy Le Clainche
|0:26:34
|93
|Tristan Lipani
|0:26:43
|94
|Romain Massas
|0:27:07
|95
|Pierre Geoffroy Plantet
|0:27:35
|96
|Julien Brazy
|0:27:36
|97
|Théo Meuzard
|0:28:07
|98
|Romain Loubet
|0:28:13
|99
|Morten Solvang
|0:28:24
|100
|Colm Mcgarvey
|0:28:25
|101
|Edoardo Bonetto
|0:28:58
|102
|Cyril Perrochon
|0:29:06
|103
|Romain Collot
|0:29:07
|104
|Mathieu Jeannottat
|0:29:08
|105
|Théophile Lefebvre
|0:29:10
|106
|Arne Broekmans
|0:29:57
|107
|Nico Berckmans
|0:30:04
|108
|Simon Boutonnet
|0:30:05
|109
|Pascal Tavernier
|0:30:12
|110
|Julen Zubero Aldekoa
|0:30:33
|111
|Oscar Pujol Muñoz
|112
|Hugo Navarian
|0:30:39
|113
|Samuel Maryns
|0:30:42
|114
|Florian Malesys
|0:31:16
|115
|Benjamin Février
|0:31:21
|116
|Jeroen Van De Vijver
|0:31:25
|117
|Bollati Ettore
|0:31:36
|118
|Christoph Rytz
|0:31:39
|119
|Uwe Burgsteiner
|0:31:46
|120
|Davide Mariani
|0:31:56
|121
|Davide Clerici
|0:32:18
|122
|Arve Vaernes
|0:32:21
|123
|Kevin Vleurinck
|0:32:24
|124
|Damien Portet
|0:32:26
|125
|Julien Camera
|0:32:34
|126
|Michael Breitler
|0:32:42
|127
|Florent Gourlot
|0:32:43
|128
|Gérald Bardini
|0:32:44
|129
|Steven Sutherland
|0:32:49
|130
|Lionel Perret
|0:33:20
|131
|Christian Leleu
|132
|Brede Arntzen
|0:33:22
|133
|Arnaud Grosjean
|0:33:25
|134
|Jauffrey Daguin
|0:33:34
|135
|Alberto Rossi
|0:33:35
|136
|Jean-Francois Bossler
|0:33:38
|137
|Ron Dezittere
|0:33:41
|138
|Timothy Carleton
|0:33:46
|139
|Pierre-Benoit Virot
|0:33:48
|140
|Ludovic Rihet
|0:33:53
|141
|Maxime Agniel
|0:34:03
|142
|Daniel Manse
|0:34:40
|143
|Serge Rocha
|0:34:49
|144
|Kevin Graux
|0:34:53
|145
|Florent Gay
|0:34:57
|146
|Didier Taillefer
|0:35:09
|147
|Eric Chautemps
|0:35:25
|148
|Franck De La Fourniere
|149
|Alwin Mesotten
|0:35:27
|150
|Davy Michellon
|0:35:28
|151
|Jean-Louis Favreau
|0:35:43
|152
|Bertelli Luca
|0:35:50
|153
|Julien Bourdevaire
|0:35:55
|154
|Pierre-Andre Lerch
|0:35:56
|155
|Romain Gianotti
|0:35:59
|156
|Hugo Drechou
|0:36:03
|157
|Patrick Castanier
|158
|Etienne Puech
|0:36:04
|159
|Pierre Labbe
|0:36:12
|160
|Lars Hartwich
|0:36:42
|161
|Thibault Soutadé
|0:37:00
|162
|Rudy Vos
|0:37:08
|163
|Lars Schnyder
|0:37:20
|164
|Edouard Ridel
|0:37:22
|165
|Thomas Griot
|166
|Sebastien Thomas
|0:37:25
|167
|Fabrice Grindel
|0:37:29
|168
|Emmanuel Bez
|0:37:37
|169
|Sylvain Mavier
|0:37:40
|170
|Jany Tournier
|0:37:47
|171
|Aurelien Pronier
|0:37:52
|172
|Sullivan Lemoine
|0:38:20
|173
|Stijn Heymans
|0:38:54
|174
|Vincent Arrigault
|0:39:03
|175
|Emmanuel Marie
|0:39:14
|176
|Éric Chevillon
|0:39:20
|177
|Sandro Consorti
|0:39:22
|178
|Sebastien Lemaire
|0:39:29
|179
|Roberto Redaelli
|0:39:51
|180
|Pierre Vaillant
|0:40:09
|181
|Stephane Laily
|0:40:10
|182
|Bruno Peltier
|183
|Philippe Leduc
|0:40:14
|184
|Lorenzo Bongiovanni
|0:40:35
|185
|Christophe Faloppa
|0:40:46
|186
|Thibault Sabatier
|0:40:48
|187
|Jean-Yves Fendt
|0:40:50
|188
|Ludovic Berrier
|0:40:56
|189
|Florian Boisset
|0:41:00
|190
|Bernard Soulié
|0:41:08
|191
|Christophe Pittier
|0:41:31
|192
|Tony Rampon
|0:41:40
|193
|Martin Schiltz
|0:41:42
|194
|Sébastien Angiolini
|0:41:49
|195
|Alexandre Carlier
|0:41:52
|196
|Alexandre Nowacki
|197
|Benoit Lecolier
|0:41:57
|198
|André Février
|0:42:11
|199
|Gregory Forlini
|0:42:14
|200
|Cédric Gonthier
|0:42:32
|201
|Vincent Lombardi
|0:42:40
|202
|Jérôme Flucher
|0:42:41
|203
|Emmanuel Lhermite
|0:42:47
|204
|David Fournier
|0:42:48
|205
|Thomas Kleven
|0:42:58
|206
|David Tournant
|0:43:00
|207
|Guillaume Gauthier
|0:43:02
|208
|Nicolas Vezinet
|209
|Julien Gaulandeau
|0:43:06
|210
|Bruno Bellanger
|0:43:10
|211
|Didier Durant
|212
|Giuliano Effarotti
|0:43:12
|213
|Alexandre Boissout
|0:43:23
|214
|Frederic Todeschini
|0:43:39
|215
|Spinetti Matteo
|0:43:41
|216
|David Hehenberger
|0:43:43
|217
|Gérald Toe
|0:43:50
|218
|Jon Henrik Handley
|0:43:55
|219
|Matthieu Godichaud
|0:43:59
|220
|Lucas Mendes
|0:44:01
|221
|Christophe Crombez
|222
|Philippe Cronier
|0:44:06
|223
|Jean Francois Zynkowski
|0:44:21
|224
|Fabien Vergnaud
|0:44:30
|225
|Antoine Lecocq
|0:44:39
|226
|Jérémy Guyot
|0:44:41
|227
|Bob Hannes
|228
|Gregory Guarino
|0:44:49
|229
|Fabien Lacroix
|0:45:13
|230
|Christian Stabell Eriksen
|0:45:15
|231
|Pascal Wisniewski
|0:45:16
|232
|Christophe Chaillou
|0:45:19
|233
|Eric Chartron
|0:45:26
|234
|Sven Standaert
|0:45:27
|235
|Lode Labeeuw
|0:45:35
|236
|Philippe Scius
|0:45:36
|237
|Fabrice Kravetz
|0:45:38
|238
|Damien Serthelon
|239
|Hugo Molter
|0:45:39
|240
|Pierre Lesy
|241
|Kurt Vankeirsbilck
|0:45:40
|242
|Anthony Chapelon
|0:45:41
|243
|David Mamessier
|244
|Gonzague Petit
|0:45:45
|245
|Andy Mattiuzzi
|0:46:03
|246
|Fabien Peltier
|0:46:21
|247
|Daniel Bernard
|0:46:23
|248
|Franky Taelman
|0:46:33
|249
|Augusto Gomes
|0:46:40
|250
|Olivier Jourdain
|0:46:59
|251
|Domin Versteeven
|0:47:08
|252
|Georges Latouche
|0:47:20
|253
|Stephane Poirot
|0:47:21
|254
|Olivier Sicot
|0:47:29
|255
|Cedric Dulac
|0:47:30
|256
|David Montourcy
|0:47:36
|257
|Alexandre Atzert
|258
|Bastian Juillerat
|0:47:37
|259
|Vincent Guillem
|0:47:38
|260
|Rudy Barraut
|0:47:39
|261
|Pierre Lebreton
|0:47:41
|262
|Damien Rinaudo
|0:47:46
|263
|Cyrille Colard
|0:47:51
|264
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|0:48:05
|265
|Sammy Knockaert
|266
|Vincent Travers
|0:48:26
|267
|Xavier Damestoy
|0:48:31
|268
|Stéphane Pachot
|0:48:32
|269
|Jérôme Rousson
|270
|Grégory Braillon
|0:48:34
|271
|Christophe Montagne
|0:48:39
|272
|Jürg Leiser
|0:48:42
|273
|Loïc Colin
|274
|Vincent Philippe
|0:48:48
|275
|Loris Capoferri
|0:48:54
|276
|Thomas Rostollan
|0:48:57
|277
|Johan Stiennes
|0:49:05
|278
|Maxime Chamontin
|0:49:08
|279
|Patrick Indestege
|0:49:09
|280
|Francis Blandino
|0:49:12
|281
|Olivier Schiltz
|0:49:22
|282
|Arnaud Flandre
|0:49:28
|283
|Aurélien Michaud
|0:49:33
|284
|Thomas Viaux
|0:49:56
|285
|Yohann Ouvrier Buffet
|0:49:59
|286
|Olivier Moutenet
|0:50:00
|287
|Laurent Boyer
|0:50:04
|288
|Alexandre Chauvin
|0:50:05
|289
|Mathieu Grandet
|0:50:30
|290
|Camille Geoffroy
|0:50:33
|291
|Mathias Sabin
|0:50:38
|292
|Jose Crogiez
|0:50:39
|293
|Jean-Pierre Le Roi
|0:50:44
|294
|Guillaume Pottier
|0:50:49
|295
|David Dubois
|0:50:51
|296
|Rémi Jouannin
|0:50:52
|297
|Gauthier Senechal
|0:51:16
|298
|Gerald Ben Loulou
|299
|Olivier Raguideau
|0:51:21
|300
|Jean Michel Bulliot
|0:51:24
|301
|Olivier Baldissera
|0:51:29
|302
|Andrea Perassi
|0:51:41
|303
|Gerard Bonet
|0:51:50
|304
|Nefori Matteo
|0:52:04
|305
|Morgan Brunel
|0:52:07
|306
|Christophe Munier
|307
|Hugo Girard
|0:52:15
|308
|Fabrice Chauvet
|0:52:20
|309
|Christophe Dehurtevent
|0:52:22
|310
|Mirco Bianco
|0:52:24
|311
|Emmanuel Castus
|0:52:25
|312
|Pecoraro Alessandro
|313
|Alexandre Vancayzeele
|0:52:46
|314
|Alexandre Meurisse
|315
|Arthur Jeanne
|0:52:51
|316
|Pierre Goffin
|0:52:54
|317
|Arthur Lehec
|0:53:08
|318
|Sébastien Roussel
|0:53:10
|319
|Sébastien Thiery
|0:53:11
|320
|Charles Burgio
|0:53:16
|321
|Stephane Passade
|0:53:19
|322
|Olivier Boissy
|0:53:22
|323
|Sylvain Maziarz
|0:53:26
|324
|Benjamin Leroy-Blanc
|0:53:37
|325
|Benoit Monblanc
|0:53:47
|326
|Ludovic Sauvage
|0:54:08
|327
|Michael Renz
|0:54:19
|328
|Alain Clavier
|0:54:23
|329
|Cédric Jullian
|0:54:29
|330
|Stephane Millardet
|331
|Anthony Khelif
|332
|Mickael Harnois
|0:54:42
|333
|Yannick Marchand
|0:54:45
|334
|Philippe Hautavoine
|0:54:46
|335
|Sylvain Lamotte
|0:54:48
|336
|Fabrice Augris
|0:54:59
|337
|Jonathan Decoux
|0:55:00
|338
|Bram Heymans
|0:55:01
|339
|Ghislain Calderon
|340
|Cullell Estape Jorda
|0:55:42
|341
|Eric Barbe
|0:55:43
|342
|Christian Moitzi
|0:55:46
|343
|Frederic Caron
|0:55:59
|344
|Alain Durpoix
|0:56:03
|345
|Mathieu Vigroux
|0:56:09
|346
|Frankie Thierry
|0:56:17
|347
|Andrea Mussolin
|0:56:29
|348
|Emmanuel Willemen
|0:56:32
|349
|Boris Lavry
|0:56:37
|350
|Jérome Fleury
|351
|Mathieu Laures
|352
|David Michalski
|0:56:40
|353
|Rodolphe Lestievent
|0:56:41
|354
|Frank Staals
|0:56:48
|355
|Christophe Beaufils
|0:56:59
|356
|Willy Thierry
|0:57:02
|357
|Cedric Puaud
|0:57:05
|358
|Sebastien Deproyart
|359
|Alain Wettach
|0:57:09
|360
|David Pericou
|0:57:16
|361
|Stephane Hynderick
|0:57:22
|362
|Mark Kidd
|0:57:27
|363
|David Vignet
|0:57:39
|364
|Jérôme Ducher
|0:57:42
|365
|Johann Bellanger
|0:57:43
|366
|Thomas Goedertier
|0:57:44
|367
|Maxime Duclaux
|368
|Christophe Gueutin
|0:57:47
|369
|Max Perret
|0:57:49
|370
|Pierre Dufour
|0:57:57
|371
|Frederic Paternotte
|0:57:58
|372
|Laurent Le Deun
|0:58:03
|373
|Antonio Da Mota
|0:58:06
|374
|Eric Joly
|0:58:09
|375
|Stephane Lamouroux
|0:58:11
|376
|James Sourioux
|377
|Kjell Seberg
|0:58:13
|378
|Nicolas Ferre
|0:58:14
|379
|Xavier Murigneux
|0:58:16
|380
|Christian Villiod
|0:58:17
|381
|Franck Parmentier
|382
|Walter Magni
|0:58:20
|383
|Sébastien Chevite
|0:58:23
|384
|Camille Verrier
|0:58:24
|385
|Eric Balguerie
|0:58:25
|386
|Edouard Thoor
|0:58:31
|387
|Jacques Giordanengo
|0:58:38
|388
|Michael Beraud
|0:58:42
|389
|Ronan Lesueur
|0:58:51
|390
|Tommy Catrix
|0:58:54
|391
|Tony Oriez
|0:59:05
|392
|Benjamin Huvelle
|0:59:07
|393
|Guillaume Logez
|394
|Raoul Meyer
|0:59:12
|395
|Adrien Paumas
|0:59:13
|396
|Ludovic Couchot
|0:59:15
|397
|Patrick Baillif
|0:59:20
|398
|Yannick Baudrain
|0:59:43
|399
|Sebastien Bergaud
|0:59:44
|400
|Willy Moons
|0:59:45
|401
|Jérôme Le Roy
|0:59:46
|402
|Julien Asquie
|0:59:47
|403
|Cyril Schmitt
|0:59:49
|404
|Nicolas Warin
|0:59:51
|405
|Mathieu Bordes
|406
|Vincent Badoz
|0:59:52
|407
|Guillaume Decoux
|408
|Bordino Gianmassimo
|0:59:55
|409
|Ludovic Moreau
|1:00:07
|410
|Herve Weber
|411
|Geert De Bock
|1:00:13
|412
|Nigel Smith
|1:00:14
|413
|Jean-Paul Quarre
|1:00:15
|414
|Marc Bataille
|1:00:17
|415
|Nicolas Caulier
|1:00:25
|416
|Ludovic Brault
|1:00:27
|417
|Stéphane Bernard
|1:00:29
|418
|Jérome Aberbour
|1:00:30
|419
|Cyprien Etienne
|1:00:31
|420
|Frederic Jouin
|1:00:32
|421
|Sylvain Mary
|1:00:35
|422
|Arnaud Royer
|1:00:38
|423
|Arnaud Vinot
|1:00:40
|424
|Bruno Marroni
|1:00:41
|425
|Francis Payant
|1:00:42
|426
|Bertrand Guttin
|1:00:44
|427
|Eric Boyer
|1:00:45
|428
|Dominique Lafoy
|1:00:52
|429
|Sylvain Foret
|1:00:58
|430
|Rémi Populaire
|1:01:02
|431
|Uriel Migazzi
|1:01:03
|432
|Antoine Varin
|433
|Xavier Goyffon
|1:01:08
|434
|Eric Brun
|1:01:10
|435
|Laurent Varinot
|1:01:14
|436
|Damien Morland
|1:01:15
|437
|Yves Depont
|1:01:18
|438
|Mike Brunsdon
|1:01:20
|439
|Jean-Luc Delamare
|1:02:05
|440
|Dominique De Leersnyder
|1:02:12
|441
|Jérôme Schmutz
|442
|Julien Augueux
|1:02:16
|443
|Robin Boës
|1:02:22
|444
|Thierry Vinh Mau
|1:02:29
|445
|Fabien Bouvet
|446
|Paul Sabathe
|1:02:45
|447
|Nicolas Verjans
|1:02:53
|448
|Stéphane Kerboeuf
|1:03:00
|449
|Francis Barotin
|450
|François Miquel
|1:03:01
|451
|Didier Cloutier
|1:03:02
|452
|Stephane Lecolier
|1:03:06
|453
|Frédéric Torche
|1:03:07
|454
|Fabrice Nowicki
|1:03:10
|455
|Lionel Zarro
|456
|Francois Mastrorillo
|1:03:12
|457
|Laurent Brunier
|1:03:15
|458
|Jean Bernard Montel
|1:03:16
|459
|Jonathan Garsoux
|1:03:30
|460
|Loic Ducrot
|461
|Aurélien Brégaint
|1:03:33
|462
|Karel Vermeersch
|1:03:35
|463
|Thomas Warmé
|1:03:39
|464
|Fabrice Lefebvre
|1:03:43
|465
|Olivier Rogan
|1:03:44
|466
|Jimmy Cools
|1:03:47
|467
|Raphael Scheidecker
|1:03:55
|468
|David Rudaz
|1:03:56
|469
|David Torruella
|470
|Luc Nijs
|1:03:57
|471
|Simon Ernould
|1:04:04
|472
|Guillaume Avond
|1:04:05
|473
|Julien Bourson
|1:04:09
|474
|Laurent Bou
|1:04:17
|475
|Jerome Marchand
|476
|Terry Mcdonagh
|1:04:18
|477
|Stephane Brozille
|1:04:19
|478
|Sven Van Bauwel
|1:04:20
|479
|Delpiano Fabrizio
|1:04:22
|480
|Olivier Vollant
|1:04:25
|481
|Vivien Michel
|1:04:30
|482
|Laurent Lemoine
|483
|Aurelien Hochart
|1:04:40
|484
|Martin Breuvart
|485
|Christophe Babault
|1:04:41
|486
|Rémy Daniel
|487
|Loic Galland
|1:04:42
|488
|Simon Roy
|1:04:44
|489
|Sebastien Iris
|1:04:48
|490
|Jean-Sébastien Besse
|1:04:55
|491
|Bernard Grancher
|1:05:01
|492
|Franck Calcoen
|1:05:03
|493
|Maxime Obellianne
|1:05:15
|494
|Corrado Primo
|1:05:16
|495
|Sébastien Fouque
|1:05:17
|496
|Julien Noel
|1:05:21
|497
|Sébastien Rigal
|1:05:30
|498
|Loïc Melchior
|1:05:31
|499
|Didier Bron
|1:05:39
|500
|Eric Madou
|1:05:43
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy