Image 1 of 3 Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Martin Gujan at the Roc d'Azur cross country (Image credit: Michele Mondini) Image 3 of 3 Tony Longo at the Roc d'Azur cross country (Image credit: Michele Mondini)

Frenchman Miguel Martinez sprinted to his third Roc d'Azur victory on Sunday ahead of German Moritz Milatz. It was Martinez's third career Roc d'Azur victory. The first was 16 years ago in 1997 while the second was in 2004. Czech rider Jaroslav Kulhavy finished third.

The 37-year-old was at the front all race. "This is awesome. It isn't a World Cup victory, but for me it's even better because I think the Roc d'Azur is the most beautiful race in the world," said Martinez according to organizers. "Winning the Roc is a unique experience. Today was my day."

Five thousand riders took to the start on Sunday morning.

