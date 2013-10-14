Trending

Martinez outsprints Milatz for Roc d'Azur cross country win

Kulhavy races to third place

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD)

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Martin Gujan at the Roc d'Azur cross country

Martin Gujan at the Roc d'Azur cross country
(Image credit: Michele Mondini)
Tony Longo at the Roc d'Azur cross country

Tony Longo at the Roc d'Azur cross country
(Image credit: Michele Mondini)

Frenchman Miguel Martinez sprinted to his third Roc d'Azur victory on Sunday ahead of German Moritz Milatz. It was Martinez's third career Roc d'Azur victory. The first was 16 years ago in 1997 while the second was in 2004. Czech rider Jaroslav Kulhavy finished third.

The 37-year-old was at the front all race. "This is awesome. It isn't a World Cup victory, but for me it's even better because I think the Roc d'Azur is the most beautiful race in the world," said Martinez according to organizers. "Winning the Roc is a unique experience. Today was my day."

Five thousand riders took to the start on Sunday morning.

Full Results (for first 500 finishers)

Elite and U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Martinez2:14:59
2Moritz Milatz
3Jaroslav Kulhavý0:01:46
4Hannes Genze0:02:31
5Christoph Sauser
6Robert Mennen0:02:33
7Stéphane Tempier0:04:01
8Andrea Tiberi0:04:06
9Urs Huber0:04:11
10Roel Paulissen0:04:32
11Jochen Käss0:05:33
12Reto Indergand
13Sebastien Carabin0:05:39
14Jan Skarnitzl0:08:01
15Stephen Ettinger
16Alexis Chenevier0:09:02
17Gujan Martin0:09:11
18Giuseppe Domenico Lamastra0:09:45
19Alexandre Geniez0:09:46
20Paez Leon Hector Leonardo0:10:52
21Emilien Mourier0:10:53
22Martin Fanger0:11:00
23Marc Trayter0:11:19
24Didier Bats0:11:48
25Alexis Paris0:12:06
26Sylvain Engelmann0:12:08
27Florent Pelizzari0:12:38
28Jacopo Billi0:13:00
29Thomas Dietsch0:13:01
30Florian Vogel0:13:06
31Alex Dere0:13:11
32Maxime Marotte0:13:16
33Pirazzoli Mirko0:13:17
34Christophe Bassons0:13:22
35Oliver Zurbrügg0:13:24
36Maxime Danon0:13:32
37Emilien Barben0:14:30
38Thibaut Bellanger0:14:41
39Jordan Sarrou0:14:42
40Nicolas Gaurin0:14:47
41Octavien Maillard0:15:36
42Damian Perrin0:15:48
43Rémi Laffont0:15:52
44Max Holz0:16:08
45Jean-Louis Bourdevaire
46Sam Malfliet0:16:13
47Sam Lennertz0:16:15
48Frank Demuth0:16:16
49Paul Remy0:16:23
50Anthony Gauthier0:16:51
51Michael Pesse0:17:00
52Antoine Bouqueret0:17:53
53Michiel Van Aelbroeck0:18:03
54Nicolas Bouchet0:18:05
55Roberto Crisi0:18:26
56Vincent Thomas0:20:05
57Markus Bauer0:20:36
58Titouan Perrin-Ganier0:20:38
59Théo Weber0:20:47
60Nicolas Cambus0:20:53
61Emmanuel Cibat0:20:55
62Robin Vanden Abeele0:21:30
63Alban Lakata0:22:03
64Boris Cara0:22:25
65Julien Delaet0:22:31
66Denis Fumarola0:22:45
67Romuald Gillard0:22:48
68Alexis Vuillermoz0:22:49
69Torsten Marx0:22:51
70Harold Flandre0:22:53
71Juan Pedro Badt0:22:54
72Nicolas Bonnieu0:23:22
73Emanuele Crisi0:23:28
74Antoine Caron0:23:32
75Stephane Beau0:23:35
76Arnaud Allemand0:23:56
77Guido Thaler0:23:58
78Jacopo Bottarini0:24:08
79René Hördemann0:24:09
80Tim Dunford0:24:11
81Pieter Geluykens0:24:35
82Joël Niederberger0:24:43
83Vincent Pagès0:24:45
84Sebastien Clavier0:25:20
85Romain Sdrigotti0:25:21
86Ferrero Davide Simone0:25:25
87Frederic Ischard0:25:27
88Corentin Rolland0:25:29
89Thomas Weschta0:25:43
90Bastien Giret0:26:15
91Carlo Merlo0:26:22
92Jimmy Le Clainche0:26:34
93Tristan Lipani0:26:43
94Romain Massas0:27:07
95Pierre Geoffroy Plantet0:27:35
96Julien Brazy0:27:36
97Théo Meuzard0:28:07
98Romain Loubet0:28:13
99Morten Solvang0:28:24
100Colm Mcgarvey0:28:25
101Edoardo Bonetto0:28:58
102Cyril Perrochon0:29:06
103Romain Collot0:29:07
104Mathieu Jeannottat0:29:08
105Théophile Lefebvre0:29:10
106Arne Broekmans0:29:57
107Nico Berckmans0:30:04
108Simon Boutonnet0:30:05
109Pascal Tavernier0:30:12
110Julen Zubero Aldekoa0:30:33
111Oscar Pujol Muñoz
112Hugo Navarian0:30:39
113Samuel Maryns0:30:42
114Florian Malesys0:31:16
115Benjamin Février0:31:21
116Jeroen Van De Vijver0:31:25
117Bollati Ettore0:31:36
118Christoph Rytz0:31:39
119Uwe Burgsteiner0:31:46
120Davide Mariani0:31:56
121Davide Clerici0:32:18
122Arve Vaernes0:32:21
123Kevin Vleurinck0:32:24
124Damien Portet0:32:26
125Julien Camera0:32:34
126Michael Breitler0:32:42
127Florent Gourlot0:32:43
128Gérald Bardini0:32:44
129Steven Sutherland0:32:49
130Lionel Perret0:33:20
131Christian Leleu
132Brede Arntzen0:33:22
133Arnaud Grosjean0:33:25
134Jauffrey Daguin0:33:34
135Alberto Rossi0:33:35
136Jean-Francois Bossler0:33:38
137Ron Dezittere0:33:41
138Timothy Carleton0:33:46
139Pierre-Benoit Virot0:33:48
140Ludovic Rihet0:33:53
141Maxime Agniel0:34:03
142Daniel Manse0:34:40
143Serge Rocha0:34:49
144Kevin Graux0:34:53
145Florent Gay0:34:57
146Didier Taillefer0:35:09
147Eric Chautemps0:35:25
148Franck De La Fourniere
149Alwin Mesotten0:35:27
150Davy Michellon0:35:28
151Jean-Louis Favreau0:35:43
152Bertelli Luca0:35:50
153Julien Bourdevaire0:35:55
154Pierre-Andre Lerch0:35:56
155Romain Gianotti0:35:59
156Hugo Drechou0:36:03
157Patrick Castanier
158Etienne Puech0:36:04
159Pierre Labbe0:36:12
160Lars Hartwich0:36:42
161Thibault Soutadé0:37:00
162Rudy Vos0:37:08
163Lars Schnyder0:37:20
164Edouard Ridel0:37:22
165Thomas Griot
166Sebastien Thomas0:37:25
167Fabrice Grindel0:37:29
168Emmanuel Bez0:37:37
169Sylvain Mavier0:37:40
170Jany Tournier0:37:47
171Aurelien Pronier0:37:52
172Sullivan Lemoine0:38:20
173Stijn Heymans0:38:54
174Vincent Arrigault0:39:03
175Emmanuel Marie0:39:14
176Éric Chevillon0:39:20
177Sandro Consorti0:39:22
178Sebastien Lemaire0:39:29
179Roberto Redaelli0:39:51
180Pierre Vaillant0:40:09
181Stephane Laily0:40:10
182Bruno Peltier
183Philippe Leduc0:40:14
184Lorenzo Bongiovanni0:40:35
185Christophe Faloppa0:40:46
186Thibault Sabatier0:40:48
187Jean-Yves Fendt0:40:50
188Ludovic Berrier0:40:56
189Florian Boisset0:41:00
190Bernard Soulié0:41:08
191Christophe Pittier0:41:31
192Tony Rampon0:41:40
193Martin Schiltz0:41:42
194Sébastien Angiolini0:41:49
195Alexandre Carlier0:41:52
196Alexandre Nowacki
197Benoit Lecolier0:41:57
198André Février0:42:11
199Gregory Forlini0:42:14
200Cédric Gonthier0:42:32
201Vincent Lombardi0:42:40
202Jérôme Flucher0:42:41
203Emmanuel Lhermite0:42:47
204David Fournier0:42:48
205Thomas Kleven0:42:58
206David Tournant0:43:00
207Guillaume Gauthier0:43:02
208Nicolas Vezinet
209Julien Gaulandeau0:43:06
210Bruno Bellanger0:43:10
211Didier Durant
212Giuliano Effarotti0:43:12
213Alexandre Boissout0:43:23
214Frederic Todeschini0:43:39
215Spinetti Matteo0:43:41
216David Hehenberger0:43:43
217Gérald Toe0:43:50
218Jon Henrik Handley0:43:55
219Matthieu Godichaud0:43:59
220Lucas Mendes0:44:01
221Christophe Crombez
222Philippe Cronier0:44:06
223Jean Francois Zynkowski0:44:21
224Fabien Vergnaud0:44:30
225Antoine Lecocq0:44:39
226Jérémy Guyot0:44:41
227Bob Hannes
228Gregory Guarino0:44:49
229Fabien Lacroix0:45:13
230Christian Stabell Eriksen0:45:15
231Pascal Wisniewski0:45:16
232Christophe Chaillou0:45:19
233Eric Chartron0:45:26
234Sven Standaert0:45:27
235Lode Labeeuw0:45:35
236Philippe Scius0:45:36
237Fabrice Kravetz0:45:38
238Damien Serthelon
239Hugo Molter0:45:39
240Pierre Lesy
241Kurt Vankeirsbilck0:45:40
242Anthony Chapelon0:45:41
243David Mamessier
244Gonzague Petit0:45:45
245Andy Mattiuzzi0:46:03
246Fabien Peltier0:46:21
247Daniel Bernard0:46:23
248Franky Taelman0:46:33
249Augusto Gomes0:46:40
250Olivier Jourdain0:46:59
251Domin Versteeven0:47:08
252Georges Latouche0:47:20
253Stephane Poirot0:47:21
254Olivier Sicot0:47:29
255Cedric Dulac0:47:30
256David Montourcy0:47:36
257Alexandre Atzert
258Bastian Juillerat0:47:37
259Vincent Guillem0:47:38
260Rudy Barraut0:47:39
261Pierre Lebreton0:47:41
262Damien Rinaudo0:47:46
263Cyrille Colard0:47:51
264Ole Kristian Silseth0:48:05
265Sammy Knockaert
266Vincent Travers0:48:26
267Xavier Damestoy0:48:31
268Stéphane Pachot0:48:32
269Jérôme Rousson
270Grégory Braillon0:48:34
271Christophe Montagne0:48:39
272Jürg Leiser0:48:42
273Loïc Colin
274Vincent Philippe0:48:48
275Loris Capoferri0:48:54
276Thomas Rostollan0:48:57
277Johan Stiennes0:49:05
278Maxime Chamontin0:49:08
279Patrick Indestege0:49:09
280Francis Blandino0:49:12
281Olivier Schiltz0:49:22
282Arnaud Flandre0:49:28
283Aurélien Michaud0:49:33
284Thomas Viaux0:49:56
285Yohann Ouvrier Buffet0:49:59
286Olivier Moutenet0:50:00
287Laurent Boyer0:50:04
288Alexandre Chauvin0:50:05
289Mathieu Grandet0:50:30
290Camille Geoffroy0:50:33
291Mathias Sabin0:50:38
292Jose Crogiez0:50:39
293Jean-Pierre Le Roi0:50:44
294Guillaume Pottier0:50:49
295David Dubois0:50:51
296Rémi Jouannin0:50:52
297Gauthier Senechal0:51:16
298Gerald Ben Loulou
299Olivier Raguideau0:51:21
300Jean Michel Bulliot0:51:24
301Olivier Baldissera0:51:29
302Andrea Perassi0:51:41
303Gerard Bonet0:51:50
304Nefori Matteo0:52:04
305Morgan Brunel0:52:07
306Christophe Munier
307Hugo Girard0:52:15
308Fabrice Chauvet0:52:20
309Christophe Dehurtevent0:52:22
310Mirco Bianco0:52:24
311Emmanuel Castus0:52:25
312Pecoraro Alessandro
313Alexandre Vancayzeele0:52:46
314Alexandre Meurisse
315Arthur Jeanne0:52:51
316Pierre Goffin0:52:54
317Arthur Lehec0:53:08
318Sébastien Roussel0:53:10
319Sébastien Thiery0:53:11
320Charles Burgio0:53:16
321Stephane Passade0:53:19
322Olivier Boissy0:53:22
323Sylvain Maziarz0:53:26
324Benjamin Leroy-Blanc0:53:37
325Benoit Monblanc0:53:47
326Ludovic Sauvage0:54:08
327Michael Renz0:54:19
328Alain Clavier0:54:23
329Cédric Jullian0:54:29
330Stephane Millardet
331Anthony Khelif
332Mickael Harnois0:54:42
333Yannick Marchand0:54:45
334Philippe Hautavoine0:54:46
335Sylvain Lamotte0:54:48
336Fabrice Augris0:54:59
337Jonathan Decoux0:55:00
338Bram Heymans0:55:01
339Ghislain Calderon
340Cullell Estape Jorda0:55:42
341Eric Barbe0:55:43
342Christian Moitzi0:55:46
343Frederic Caron0:55:59
344Alain Durpoix0:56:03
345Mathieu Vigroux0:56:09
346Frankie Thierry0:56:17
347Andrea Mussolin0:56:29
348Emmanuel Willemen0:56:32
349Boris Lavry0:56:37
350Jérome Fleury
351Mathieu Laures
352David Michalski0:56:40
353Rodolphe Lestievent0:56:41
354Frank Staals0:56:48
355Christophe Beaufils0:56:59
356Willy Thierry0:57:02
357Cedric Puaud0:57:05
358Sebastien Deproyart
359Alain Wettach0:57:09
360David Pericou0:57:16
361Stephane Hynderick0:57:22
362Mark Kidd0:57:27
363David Vignet0:57:39
364Jérôme Ducher0:57:42
365Johann Bellanger0:57:43
366Thomas Goedertier0:57:44
367Maxime Duclaux
368Christophe Gueutin0:57:47
369Max Perret0:57:49
370Pierre Dufour0:57:57
371Frederic Paternotte0:57:58
372Laurent Le Deun0:58:03
373Antonio Da Mota0:58:06
374Eric Joly0:58:09
375Stephane Lamouroux0:58:11
376James Sourioux
377Kjell Seberg0:58:13
378Nicolas Ferre0:58:14
379Xavier Murigneux0:58:16
380Christian Villiod0:58:17
381Franck Parmentier
382Walter Magni0:58:20
383Sébastien Chevite0:58:23
384Camille Verrier0:58:24
385Eric Balguerie0:58:25
386Edouard Thoor0:58:31
387Jacques Giordanengo0:58:38
388Michael Beraud0:58:42
389Ronan Lesueur0:58:51
390Tommy Catrix0:58:54
391Tony Oriez0:59:05
392Benjamin Huvelle0:59:07
393Guillaume Logez
394Raoul Meyer0:59:12
395Adrien Paumas0:59:13
396Ludovic Couchot0:59:15
397Patrick Baillif0:59:20
398Yannick Baudrain0:59:43
399Sebastien Bergaud0:59:44
400Willy Moons0:59:45
401Jérôme Le Roy0:59:46
402Julien Asquie0:59:47
403Cyril Schmitt0:59:49
404Nicolas Warin0:59:51
405Mathieu Bordes
406Vincent Badoz0:59:52
407Guillaume Decoux
408Bordino Gianmassimo0:59:55
409Ludovic Moreau1:00:07
410Herve Weber
411Geert De Bock1:00:13
412Nigel Smith1:00:14
413Jean-Paul Quarre1:00:15
414Marc Bataille1:00:17
415Nicolas Caulier1:00:25
416Ludovic Brault1:00:27
417Stéphane Bernard1:00:29
418Jérome Aberbour1:00:30
419Cyprien Etienne1:00:31
420Frederic Jouin1:00:32
421Sylvain Mary1:00:35
422Arnaud Royer1:00:38
423Arnaud Vinot1:00:40
424Bruno Marroni1:00:41
425Francis Payant1:00:42
426Bertrand Guttin1:00:44
427Eric Boyer1:00:45
428Dominique Lafoy1:00:52
429Sylvain Foret1:00:58
430Rémi Populaire1:01:02
431Uriel Migazzi1:01:03
432Antoine Varin
433Xavier Goyffon1:01:08
434Eric Brun1:01:10
435Laurent Varinot1:01:14
436Damien Morland1:01:15
437Yves Depont1:01:18
438Mike Brunsdon1:01:20
439Jean-Luc Delamare1:02:05
440Dominique De Leersnyder1:02:12
441Jérôme Schmutz
442Julien Augueux1:02:16
443Robin Boës1:02:22
444Thierry Vinh Mau1:02:29
445Fabien Bouvet
446Paul Sabathe1:02:45
447Nicolas Verjans1:02:53
448Stéphane Kerboeuf1:03:00
449Francis Barotin
450François Miquel1:03:01
451Didier Cloutier1:03:02
452Stephane Lecolier1:03:06
453Frédéric Torche1:03:07
454Fabrice Nowicki1:03:10
455Lionel Zarro
456Francois Mastrorillo1:03:12
457Laurent Brunier1:03:15
458Jean Bernard Montel1:03:16
459Jonathan Garsoux1:03:30
460Loic Ducrot
461Aurélien Brégaint1:03:33
462Karel Vermeersch1:03:35
463Thomas Warmé1:03:39
464Fabrice Lefebvre1:03:43
465Olivier Rogan1:03:44
466Jimmy Cools1:03:47
467Raphael Scheidecker1:03:55
468David Rudaz1:03:56
469David Torruella
470Luc Nijs1:03:57
471Simon Ernould1:04:04
472Guillaume Avond1:04:05
473Julien Bourson1:04:09
474Laurent Bou1:04:17
475Jerome Marchand
476Terry Mcdonagh1:04:18
477Stephane Brozille1:04:19
478Sven Van Bauwel1:04:20
479Delpiano Fabrizio1:04:22
480Olivier Vollant1:04:25
481Vivien Michel1:04:30
482Laurent Lemoine
483Aurelien Hochart1:04:40
484Martin Breuvart
485Christophe Babault1:04:41
486Rémy Daniel
487Loic Galland1:04:42
488Simon Roy1:04:44
489Sebastien Iris1:04:48
490Jean-Sébastien Besse1:04:55
491Bernard Grancher1:05:01
492Franck Calcoen1:05:03
493Maxime Obellianne1:05:15
494Corrado Primo1:05:16
495Sébastien Fouque1:05:17
496Julien Noel1:05:21
497Sébastien Rigal1:05:30
498Loïc Melchior1:05:31
499Didier Bron1:05:39
500Eric Madou1:05:43

 

