Brzozka and Szafraniec win Ucka marathon
UCI Marathon World Series visits Croatia
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|3:59:51
|2
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)
|0:02:08
|3
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)
|0:05:55
|4
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:08:03
|5
|Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)
|0:09:15
|6
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|0:09:43
|7
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:09:51
|8
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:10:08
|9
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:11:33
|10
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|0:12:53
|11
|Radoslaw Rekawec (Pol)
|0:17:22
|12
|Sebastian Stark (Ger)
|13
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:21:11
|14
|Bogdan Czarnota (Pol)
|0:21:20
|15
|Lenart Noc (Slo)
|0:22:16
|16
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|0:31:09
|17
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:32:30
|18
|Filippo Giuliani (Ita)
|0:34:56
|19
|Milo Pilski (Cro)
|0:37:15
|20
|Heinz Verbnjak (Aut)
|0:37:45
|21
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|0:40:16
|22
|Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)
|0:42:10
|23
|Sasa Vidovic (Cro)
|0:42:31
|24
|Borut Ramsak (Slo)
|0:50:43
|25
|Paolo Rigo (Cro)
|0:51:15
|26
|Jan Preus (Ger)
|0:59:54
|27
|Rudy Vos (Ned)
|1:01:36
|28
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|1:18:55
|29
|Marko Bogdanovic (Srb)
|1:29:41
|30
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|1:31:32
|31
|Nenad Ljubicic (Cro)
|1:47:33
|32
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro)
|1:58:19
|33
|Josip Cerkez (BiH)
|2:05:51
|34
|Damir Kovcic (Srb)
|2:11:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|5:01:27
|2
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:03:10
|3
|Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)
|0:03:22
|4
|Gorana Tezak (Cro)
|1:08:52
|5
|Sophie Giovane (Fra)
|1:56:34
