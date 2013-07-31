Trending

Brzozka and Szafraniec win Ucka marathon

UCI Marathon World Series visits Croatia

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Brzozka (Pol)3:59:51
2Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol)0:02:08
3Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spa)0:05:55
4Torsten Marx (Ger)0:08:03
5Tomasz Drozdz (Pol)0:09:15
6Walter Costa (Ita)0:09:43
7Steffen Thum (Ger)0:09:51
8Marzio Deho (Ita)0:10:08
9Remi Laffont (Fra)0:11:33
10Zoltan Vigh (Hun)0:12:53
11Radoslaw Rekawec (Pol)0:17:22
12Sebastian Stark (Ger)
13Dani Simcic (Cro)0:21:11
14Bogdan Czarnota (Pol)0:21:20
15Lenart Noc (Slo)0:22:16
16Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)0:31:09
17Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:32:30
18Filippo Giuliani (Ita)0:34:56
19Milo Pilski (Cro)0:37:15
20Heinz Verbnjak (Aut)0:37:45
21Rok Korosec (Slo)0:40:16
22Benjamin Oesterle (Ger)0:42:10
23Sasa Vidovic (Cro)0:42:31
24Borut Ramsak (Slo)0:50:43
25Paolo Rigo (Cro)0:51:15
26Jan Preus (Ger)0:59:54
27Rudy Vos (Ned)1:01:36
28Pavao Roset (Cro)1:18:55
29Marko Bogdanovic (Srb)1:29:41
30Boris Popovic (Srb)1:31:32
31Nenad Ljubicic (Cro)1:47:33
32Tomislav Katalenic (Cro)1:58:19
33Josip Cerkez (BiH)2:05:51
34Damir Kovcic (Srb)2:11:08

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec (Pol)5:01:27
2Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:03:10
3Michalina Ziolkowska (Pol)0:03:22
4Gorana Tezak (Cro)1:08:52
5Sophie Giovane (Fra)1:56:34

Latest on Cyclingnews