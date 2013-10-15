Ilias beats Bishop for marathon win in Chile
Castro earns women's victory
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|4:16:16
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|0:08:40
|3
|Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg)
|0:22:14
|4
|Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)
|0:22:17
|5
|Hector Marchant (Chi)
|0:24:23
|6
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)
|0:25:03
|7
|Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)
|0:32:39
|8
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|9
|Matias Tencer (Arg)
|0:32:11
|10
|Patricio Figueroa (Chi)
|0:36:12
|11
|Cristian Vasquez (Chi)
|0:36:34
|12
|Cesar Mucha (Per)
|0:39:23
|13
|Jesus Nakada (Per)
|0:39:36
|14
|Emerson Riquelme (Chi)
|0:41:47
|15
|Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)
|0:43:34
|16
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|0:43:32
|17
|Pedro Avilez (Chi)
|0:50:00
|18
|Francisc Ramos Sanzana (Chi)
|0:50:42
|19
|Ricardo Püschel (Chi)
|0:52:02
|20
|Victor Ancco (Per)
|0:53:25
|21
|Francisco Blanlot Mucke (Chi)
|0:56:48
|22
|Gustavo Orellana Castillo (Per)
|1:01:18
|23
|Nelson Xavier Martinez Pozo (Ecu)
|1:01:30
|24
|Cristian Correa (Chi)
|1:01:54
|25
|David Armando Diaz (Chi)
|1:01:50
|26
|Hernan Taddeo (Arg)
|1:04:20
|27
|Franco Navarro Quispe (Per)
|1:05:36
|28
|Matias Maggiora (Arg)
|1:11:17
|29
|Jonathan Espinoza (Chi)
|1:15:55
|30
|Cristian Adrian Gonzalez (Arg)
|1:20:46
|31
|Rafael Alberto Delgado (Per)
|1:21:33
|32
|Alberto Antonio Lucero (Arg)
|1:28:33
|33
|Pablo Funaro (Arg)
|1:29:11
|34
|Javier Ramirez (Chi)
|1:34:44
|35
|Felipe Covarrubias (Chi)
|1:49:05
|36
|Jose Antonio Riquelme (Chi)
|1:51:51
|37
|Jose Alberto Rios (Ecu)
|1:52:02
|38
|Carlos Cardemil (Chi)
|1:55:12
|39
|Dario Ramirez (Arg)
|2:03:34
|40
|Juan Sebastian Peredo (Chi)
|2:08:07
|41
|Diego Ariel Ayala (Arg)
|2:10:17
|42
|Emanuel Osvaldo Maggiora (Arg)
|2:14:47
|43
|Rolando Andres Garay Jara (Chi)
|2:14:48
|44
|Nestor Miguel Yobe (Arg)
|2:14:30
|45
|Pedro Eguiguren (Chi)
|2:21:40
|46
|Guillermo Zambon (Arg)
|47
|Tomas Bellati (Arg)
|48
|Federico Noguieras (Arg)
|49
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|50
|Rodrigo Esteban Salazar Perez (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|6:05:38
|2
|Carla Ewert (Chi)
|0:02:32
|3
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|0:40:55
|4
|Wanda Piro (Arg)
|5
|Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)
