Ilias beats Bishop for marathon win in Chile

Castro earns women's victory

Masters category riders Jos Eugenio Moreno and Sergio Bunster

Periklis Ilias wins the race

Periklis Ilias wins the race

Periklis Ilias gets to the finish first.

Periklis Ilias and Jeremiah Bishop escaped from the peloton

Periklis Ilias shows his climbing skills

Javier Puschel leads Jeremiah Bishop and Periklis Ilias

Waiting to start

The elite riders are ready

Local star Javier Puschel before the start

Jeremiah Bishop before the start

Periklis Ilias before the start

Periklis Ilias before the start

Periklis Ilias just before getting to the start line

Race winner Periklis Ilias is interviewed

Periklis Ilias is interviewed after his win

The peloton

The front of the peloton in the early kilometers

Podium medals

Men's podium: Jeremiah Bishop, Periklis Ilias, Miguel Angel Hidalgo

Finisher medals

Women's winner Fernanda Castro

Jeremiah Bishop on the podium

Jeremiah Bishop

Jeremiah Bishop is interviewed

Jeremiah Bishop interviewed by the media

Runner-up Jeremiah Bishop arrives at the finish

Periklis Ilias on the podium

Periklis Ilias poses with event models

Jeremiah Bishop gets ready

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)4:16:16
2Jeremiah Bishop (USA)0:08:40
3Miguel Angel Hidalgo (Arg)0:22:14
4Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:22:17
5Hector Marchant (Chi)0:24:23
6Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:25:03
7Enrique Rivera Marchant (Chi)0:32:39
8Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
9Matias Tencer (Arg)0:32:11
10Patricio Figueroa (Chi)0:36:12
11Cristian Vasquez (Chi)0:36:34
12Cesar Mucha (Per)0:39:23
13Jesus Nakada (Per)0:39:36
14Emerson Riquelme (Chi)0:41:47
15Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:43:34
16Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:43:32
17Pedro Avilez (Chi)0:50:00
18Francisc Ramos Sanzana (Chi)0:50:42
19Ricardo Püschel (Chi)0:52:02
20Victor Ancco (Per)0:53:25
21Francisco Blanlot Mucke (Chi)0:56:48
22Gustavo Orellana Castillo (Per)1:01:18
23Nelson Xavier Martinez Pozo (Ecu)1:01:30
24Cristian Correa (Chi)1:01:54
25David Armando Diaz (Chi)1:01:50
26Hernan Taddeo (Arg)1:04:20
27Franco Navarro Quispe (Per)1:05:36
28Matias Maggiora (Arg)1:11:17
29Jonathan Espinoza (Chi)1:15:55
30Cristian Adrian Gonzalez (Arg)1:20:46
31Rafael Alberto Delgado (Per)1:21:33
32Alberto Antonio Lucero (Arg)1:28:33
33Pablo Funaro (Arg)1:29:11
34Javier Ramirez (Chi)1:34:44
35Felipe Covarrubias (Chi)1:49:05
36Jose Antonio Riquelme (Chi)1:51:51
37Jose Alberto Rios (Ecu)1:52:02
38Carlos Cardemil (Chi)1:55:12
39Dario Ramirez (Arg)2:03:34
40Juan Sebastian Peredo (Chi)2:08:07
41Diego Ariel Ayala (Arg)2:10:17
42Emanuel Osvaldo Maggiora (Arg)2:14:47
43Rolando Andres Garay Jara (Chi)2:14:48
44Nestor Miguel Yobe (Arg)2:14:30
45Pedro Eguiguren (Chi)2:21:40
46Guillermo Zambon (Arg)
47Tomas Bellati (Arg)
48Federico Noguieras (Arg)
49Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
50Rodrigo Esteban Salazar Perez (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernanda Castro (Chi)6:05:38
2Carla Ewert (Chi)0:02:32
3Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)0:40:55
4Wanda Piro (Arg)
5Catalia Paz Fuentes Correa (Chi)

