Pinto and Ferreira make it a 1-2 for Portugal
Rozlapa takes out select women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)
|2:11:11
|2
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)
|0:00:02
|3
|Erki Pütsep (Est)
|0:03:21
|4
|Peeter Pruus (Est)
|0:03:22
|5
|Matis Preimanis (Lat)
|0:03:47
|6
|Helmet Tamkorv (Est)
|0:03:49
|7
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|0:03:54
|8
|Allan Oras (Est)
|0:06:52
|9
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat)
|0:06:53
|10
|Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat)
|0:06:55
|11
|Alges Maasikmets (Est)
|0:08:34
|12
|Andris Ponomarenko (Lat)
|13
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:08:35
|14
|Lauris Purnins (Lat)
|0:08:39
|15
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat)
|0:08:46
|16
|Bartusevics Rihards (Lat)
|0:08:47
|17
|Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)
|18
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:08:48
|19
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
|20
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|21
|Michal Ziulek (Pol)
|0:13:55
|22
|Normunds Zviedris (Lat)
|0:13:59
|23
|Marcel Reiser (Ger)
|0:14:14
|24
|Jansons-Ratiniks (Lat)
|0:14:15
|25
|Janis Rezins (Lat)
|0:14:49
|26
|Normunds Suksts (Lat)
|0:14:50
|27
|Lukasz Danielak (Pol)
|0:16:21
|28
|Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
|29
|Marco Alexandre Albino Almeida (Por)
|0:16:35
|30
|Sandis Akis (Lat)
|0:16:37
|31
|Janis Teteris (Lat)
|0:17:19
|32
|Raimonds Brokans (Lat)
|0:17:22
|33
|Siim Eilo (Est)
|0:18:53
|34
|Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
|0:19:56
|35
|Martins Flaksis (Lat)
|0:20:35
|36
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)
|0:23:51
|37
|Sergiy Petrenko (Ukr)
|0:25:09
|38
|Sander Eilo (Est)
|39
|Kaspars Launerts (Lat)
|0:39:21
|40
|Maris Furmanis (Lat)
|0:41:12
|41
|Andis Gailis (Lat)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dana Rozlapa (Lat)
|2:44:36
|2
|Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr)
|3
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|4
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|0:01:50
|5
|Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)
|0:01:56
|6
|Agnieszka Zych (Pol)
|0:06:13
|7
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|0:15:55
|8
|Lija Laizane (Lat)
