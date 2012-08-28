Trending

Pinto and Ferreira make it a 1-2 for Portugal

Rozlapa takes out select women's field

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Por)2:11:11
2Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Por)0:00:02
3Erki Pütsep (Est)0:03:21
4Peeter Pruus (Est)0:03:22
5Matis Preimanis (Lat)0:03:47
6Helmet Tamkorv (Est)0:03:49
7Sigvard Kukk (Est)0:03:54
8Allan Oras (Est)0:06:52
9Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat)0:06:53
10Reinis Andrijanovs (Lat)0:06:55
11Alges Maasikmets (Est)0:08:34
12Andris Ponomarenko (Lat)
13Steffen Thum (Ger)0:08:35
14Lauris Purnins (Lat)0:08:39
15Kaspars Sergis (Lat)0:08:46
16Bartusevics Rihards (Lat)0:08:47
17Piotr Truszczynski (Pol)
18Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:08:48
19Kristofers Racenajs (Lat)
20Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
21Michal Ziulek (Pol)0:13:55
22Normunds Zviedris (Lat)0:13:59
23Marcel Reiser (Ger)0:14:14
24Jansons-Ratiniks (Lat)0:14:15
25Janis Rezins (Lat)0:14:49
26Normunds Suksts (Lat)0:14:50
27Lukasz Danielak (Pol)0:16:21
28Adrian Jusinski (Pol)
29Marco Alexandre Albino Almeida (Por)0:16:35
30Sandis Akis (Lat)0:16:37
31Janis Teteris (Lat)0:17:19
32Raimonds Brokans (Lat)0:17:22
33Siim Eilo (Est)0:18:53
34Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)0:19:56
35Martins Flaksis (Lat)0:20:35
36Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)0:23:51
37Sergiy Petrenko (Ukr)0:25:09
38Sander Eilo (Est)
39Kaspars Launerts (Lat)0:39:21
40Maris Furmanis (Lat)0:41:12
41Andis Gailis (Lat)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dana Rozlapa (Lat)2:44:36
2Catherine Hare Willianson (GBr)
3Lelde Ardave (Lat)
4Greete Steinburg (Est)0:01:50
5Aleksandra Dubiel (Pol)0:01:56
6Agnieszka Zych (Pol)0:06:13
7Madara Furmane (Lat)0:15:55
8Lija Laizane (Lat)

