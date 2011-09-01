Trending

Prokop qualifies fastest among the men

Buhl quickest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)0:00:33.02
2Joost Wichman (Netherlands)0:00:00.05
3Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)0:00:00.66
4Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)0:00:01.27
5Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)0:00:01.38
6Graeme Mudd (Australia)0:00:01.41
7Felix Beckeman (Sweden)0:00:01.45
8Johannes Fischbach (Germany)0:00:01.48
9Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)0:00:01.53
10Harold Woolnough (Canada)0:00:01.85
11Guido Tschugg (Germany)0:00:02.17
12Daniel Prijkel (Netherlands)0:00:02.24
13Quentin Derbier (France)0:00:02.36
14Petrik Brückner (Germany)0:00:02.49
15Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)0:00:02.50
16Lear Miller (United States Of America)0:00:02.68
17Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spain)0:00:02.73
18William Evans (Great Britain)0:00:02.81
19Lukas Mechura (Czech Republic)0:00:02.82
20Pascal Seydoux (Switzerland)0:00:03.15
21David Graf (Switzerland)0:00:03.25
22Petr Muhlhans (Czech Republic)0:00:03.29
23Hannes Slavik (Austria)0:00:03.37
24Blake Carney (United States Of America)0:00:03.51
25Aiko Göhler (Germany)0:00:03.65
26Filip Polc (Slovakia)0:00:04.02
27Daniel Franks (New Zealand)0:00:04.03
28Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)0:00:04.10
29Richard Levinson (Australia)0:00:04.36
30Peter Prajczer (Hungary)0:00:04.58
31Klaus Beige (Germany)0:00:05.13
32Werner Muther (Switzerland)0:00:05.44
33Piotr Paradowski (Poland)0:00:05.66
34Massimo Kienzler (Germany)0:00:05.84
35Kristjan Medvescek (Slovenia)0:00:05.85
36Robert Kulesza (Poland)0:00:05.90
37Andrej Bratina (Slovenia)0:00:06.17
38Benedikt Last (Germany)0:00:06.40
39Jakob Malik (Slovenia)0:00:06.60
40Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)0:00:08.09
41Marek Pesko (Slovakia)0:00:08.83
42Tamas Tarr (Hungary)0:00:09.02
43Norbert Papp (Hungary)0:00:09.34
44Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)0:00:10.88
45Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)0:00:11.53
46Matija Stupar (Slovenia)0:00:12.01
47Scott Roberts (Great Britain)0:00:21.40
48Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)0:00:38.48
49Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)0:00:39.68
50Jared Graves (Australia)0:01:34.75
DNSErik Nelson (United States Of America)
DNSNikolay Pukhir (Russian Federation)
DNSIlya Bogachev (Russian Federation)
DNSMario Milani (Italy)
DNSMaxim Butenko (Russian Federation)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Buhl (United States Of America)0:00:39.83
2Fionn Griffiths (Great Britain)0:00:00.94
3Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)0:00:01.57
4Céline Gros (France)0:00:01.86
5Steffi Marth (Germany)0:00:02.51
6Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)0:00:02.72
7Joanna Petterson (United States Of America)0:00:04.19
8Tereza Votavova (Czech Republic)0:00:04.45
9Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)0:00:10.99
10Jana Horakova (Czech Republic)0:00:12.69
11Neven Steinmetz (United States Of America)0:00:45.57
12Dana Elena Schweika (Germany)
DNSAlexandra Zhirnova (Russian Federation)

