Prokop qualifies fastest among the men
Buhl quickest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)
|0:00:33.02
|2
|Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.05
|3
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.66
|4
|Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
|0:00:01.27
|5
|Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.38
|6
|Graeme Mudd (Australia)
|0:00:01.41
|7
|Felix Beckeman (Sweden)
|0:00:01.45
|8
|Johannes Fischbach (Germany)
|0:00:01.48
|9
|Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)
|0:00:01.53
|10
|Harold Woolnough (Canada)
|0:00:01.85
|11
|Guido Tschugg (Germany)
|0:00:02.17
|12
|Daniel Prijkel (Netherlands)
|0:00:02.24
|13
|Quentin Derbier (France)
|0:00:02.36
|14
|Petrik Brückner (Germany)
|0:00:02.49
|15
|Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.50
|16
|Lear Miller (United States Of America)
|0:00:02.68
|17
|Lucas Rafael Alvarez De Lara (Spain)
|0:00:02.73
|18
|William Evans (Great Britain)
|0:00:02.81
|19
|Lukas Mechura (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.82
|20
|Pascal Seydoux (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.15
|21
|David Graf (Switzerland)
|0:00:03.25
|22
|Petr Muhlhans (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03.29
|23
|Hannes Slavik (Austria)
|0:00:03.37
|24
|Blake Carney (United States Of America)
|0:00:03.51
|25
|Aiko Göhler (Germany)
|0:00:03.65
|26
|Filip Polc (Slovakia)
|0:00:04.02
|27
|Daniel Franks (New Zealand)
|0:00:04.03
|28
|Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)
|0:00:04.10
|29
|Richard Levinson (Australia)
|0:00:04.36
|30
|Peter Prajczer (Hungary)
|0:00:04.58
|31
|Klaus Beige (Germany)
|0:00:05.13
|32
|Werner Muther (Switzerland)
|0:00:05.44
|33
|Piotr Paradowski (Poland)
|0:00:05.66
|34
|Massimo Kienzler (Germany)
|0:00:05.84
|35
|Kristjan Medvescek (Slovenia)
|0:00:05.85
|36
|Robert Kulesza (Poland)
|0:00:05.90
|37
|Andrej Bratina (Slovenia)
|0:00:06.17
|38
|Benedikt Last (Germany)
|0:00:06.40
|39
|Jakob Malik (Slovenia)
|0:00:06.60
|40
|Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)
|0:00:08.09
|41
|Marek Pesko (Slovakia)
|0:00:08.83
|42
|Tamas Tarr (Hungary)
|0:00:09.02
|43
|Norbert Papp (Hungary)
|0:00:09.34
|44
|Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.88
|45
|Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)
|0:00:11.53
|46
|Matija Stupar (Slovenia)
|0:00:12.01
|47
|Scott Roberts (Great Britain)
|0:00:21.40
|48
|Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)
|0:00:38.48
|49
|Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:39.68
|50
|Jared Graves (Australia)
|0:01:34.75
|DNS
|Erik Nelson (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Nikolay Pukhir (Russian Federation)
|DNS
|Ilya Bogachev (Russian Federation)
|DNS
|Mario Milani (Italy)
|DNS
|Maxim Butenko (Russian Federation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Buhl (United States Of America)
|0:00:39.83
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.94
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
|0:00:01.57
|4
|Céline Gros (France)
|0:00:01.86
|5
|Steffi Marth (Germany)
|0:00:02.51
|6
|Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.72
|7
|Joanna Petterson (United States Of America)
|0:00:04.19
|8
|Tereza Votavova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:04.45
|9
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Austria)
|0:00:10.99
|10
|Jana Horakova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:12.69
|11
|Neven Steinmetz (United States Of America)
|0:00:45.57
|12
|Dana Elena Schweika (Germany)
|DNS
|Alexandra Zhirnova (Russian Federation)
