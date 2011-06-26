Image 1 of 19 Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) earns his second marathon world title. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 2 of 19 The elite men start the UCI Marathon World Championships in 2011. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 3 of 19 Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) wins the 2011 marathon Worlds. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 4 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) finishes second place (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 5 of 19 Hometown favorite Mirko Celestino (Italy) earns bronze (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 6 of 19 Mirko Celestino (Italy) celebrates a third place (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 7 of 19 Mirko Celestino (Italy) was welcomed across the finish line. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 8 of 19 The elite men's podium (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 9 of 19 The elite men's podium (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 10 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) in second; Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) in first; Mirko Celstino (Italy) in third. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 11 of 19 Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) holds up the winner's trophy (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 12 of 19 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) in second; Christoph Sauser (Switzerland) in first; Mirko Celstino (Italy) in third. (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 13 of 19 Mirko Celestino (Italy) (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 14 of 19 Tim Bohme (Germany) leads a bunch of riders (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 15 of 19 The leaders charge up a dirt climb (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 16 of 19 Tim Bohme (Germany) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech) at the head of the leader's group (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 17 of 19 Racers cross a bridge (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 18 of 19 A rider on some hardpacked singletrack (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello) Image 19 of 19 Mirko Celestino (Italy) races to a podium finish (Image credit: Gunn Rita Marathon – the Granfondo del Montello)

Switzerland's Christoph Sauser claimed his second career marathon world championship in Montebelluna, Italy, finishing well ahead of Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy and hometown favourite Mirko Celestino of Italy. Sauser earned his first marathon world title in 2007 Verviers, Belgium, and followed it up with a cross country world championship title in Val di Sole, Italy, in 2008.

The Italians controlled the pace for the first part of the 115.7km race, splitting the race to a lead group of 30 riders after the first third of the race.

Seventy kilometers in, the decisive move finally came with four riders attacking: Sauser, Julien Absalon (France), Kulhavy and Tim Böhme (Germany).

Sauser and Kulhavy pushed the pace, leaving Celestino to close the gap to Böhme and Absalon. As Sauser pushed on, Kulhavy could not hold the pace and had to settle for silver. Celestino held on for bronze as Absalon failed to finish.

"The crucial moment was when we were left with four riders in front," said Sauser. "I felt good all the time, and I have to thank my teammates. It was an amazing feeling entering this mountain bike stadium the organizers have set up."

"I felt comfortable and went to the front, and Jaro and I broke away," said Sauser on his Specialized team's website. "Jaro was having some difficulty on the climbs. I waited a bit on a flat, and then I thought, 'I'd better be on the safe side,' so I went." Although both were racing for their respective nations on Sunday, Sauser and Kulhavy are trade teammates.

Kulhavy was content with his silver medal. "I tried to stay with Sauser, but today nobody had a chance. I am happy with my second place, especially because 10 days ago I suffered a horrible crash and I was really afraid of not being in a good state." Kulhavy suffered severe facial lacerations and broken teeth in the accident.

For Celestino, a former professional road racer, a podium result on the dirt was a fine finish. "First of all I would like to thank my teammates who always stayed with me," said Celestino. "Also when I flatted, they helped me to come back and made me feel safe."

"With 20km to go, I still believed in my chances and tried to increase the pace, but there was nothing I could do anymore to chase the two leaders down. So I tried to focus on the third place. These world championships were my main goal of the season and this bronzes shines like gold."

