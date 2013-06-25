Trending

Friberg and Verhas win in La Clusaz

UCI Marathon World Series returns to France

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Calle Friberg (Swe)4:37:47
2Xavier Dafflon (Swi)0:09:51
3Daniel Geismayr (Aut)0:10:39
4David Schöggl (Aut)0:11:26
5Manuel Pliem (Aut)0:12:08
6Steffen Thum (Ger)0:17:01
7Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)0:22:24
8Frederic Frech (Fra)0:24:19
9Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)0:27:40
10Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:30:05
11Vincent Arnaud (Fra)0:31:22
12Daniel Eiermann (Ger)0:33:12
13Sonke Wegner (Ger)0:34:21
14Remi Laffont (Fra)0:34:54
15Vincent Pagès (Fra)0:37:56
16Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)0:39:19
17Michael Wiessner (Ger)0:43:23
18Frederic Gombert (Fra)0:51:02
19Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)0:53:46
20Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)0:55:21
21Raphael Hilaire (Fra)0:55:46
22Jorgen Flion (Bel)0:58:37
23Christian Haas (Aut)1:01:20
24Thierry David Raison (Fra)1:02:05
25Kevin Martin (Fra)1:03:50
26Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)1:07:36
27Jean Francis Pessey (Fra)1:08:21
28Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)1:08:56
29Damian Perrin (Swi)1:14:16
30Cyril Mariaux (Fra)1:20:44
31Eric David (Fra)1:23:05
32Alexandre Sauvin (Fra)1:27:49
33Thomas Brigaud (Fra)1:29:06
34Renaud Sarry (Fra)1:31:40
35Raphael Bordet (Fra)1:31:48
36Vincent Cathala (Fra)1:43:16
37Thibault Sabatier (Fra)1:52:02
38Alexandre Dimitriou (Swi)1:52:15
39Vincent Bulbo (Bel)1:53:05
40David Holland (Swi)1:56:09
41Bernard Dardennes (Fra)1:58:01
42Philippe Grosperrin (Fra)1:58:02
43Yohann Ouvrier Buffet (Fra)1:59:54
44Vincent Rogier (Fra)2:02:47
45Frederic Sarry (Fra)2:06:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Verhas (Aut)6:43:47
2Muriel Bouhet (Fra)0:02:26
3Sophie Giovane (Fra)0:33:18
4Natacha Baud (Fra)2:04:42
5Abigail Armstrong (GBr)3:12:42

