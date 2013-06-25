Friberg and Verhas win in La Clusaz
UCI Marathon World Series returns to France
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|4:37:47
|2
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi)
|0:09:51
|3
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|0:10:39
|4
|David Schöggl (Aut)
|0:11:26
|5
|Manuel Pliem (Aut)
|0:12:08
|6
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:17:01
|7
|Pedro Romero Ocampo (Spa)
|0:22:24
|8
|Frederic Frech (Fra)
|0:24:19
|9
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)
|0:27:40
|10
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:30:05
|11
|Vincent Arnaud (Fra)
|0:31:22
|12
|Daniel Eiermann (Ger)
|0:33:12
|13
|Sonke Wegner (Ger)
|0:34:21
|14
|Remi Laffont (Fra)
|0:34:54
|15
|Vincent Pagès (Fra)
|0:37:56
|16
|Arnaud Rapillard (Swi)
|0:39:19
|17
|Michael Wiessner (Ger)
|0:43:23
|18
|Frederic Gombert (Fra)
|0:51:02
|19
|Stijn Van Boxstael (Bel)
|0:53:46
|20
|Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)
|0:55:21
|21
|Raphael Hilaire (Fra)
|0:55:46
|22
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|0:58:37
|23
|Christian Haas (Aut)
|1:01:20
|24
|Thierry David Raison (Fra)
|1:02:05
|25
|Kevin Martin (Fra)
|1:03:50
|26
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|1:07:36
|27
|Jean Francis Pessey (Fra)
|1:08:21
|28
|Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)
|1:08:56
|29
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|1:14:16
|30
|Cyril Mariaux (Fra)
|1:20:44
|31
|Eric David (Fra)
|1:23:05
|32
|Alexandre Sauvin (Fra)
|1:27:49
|33
|Thomas Brigaud (Fra)
|1:29:06
|34
|Renaud Sarry (Fra)
|1:31:40
|35
|Raphael Bordet (Fra)
|1:31:48
|36
|Vincent Cathala (Fra)
|1:43:16
|37
|Thibault Sabatier (Fra)
|1:52:02
|38
|Alexandre Dimitriou (Swi)
|1:52:15
|39
|Vincent Bulbo (Bel)
|1:53:05
|40
|David Holland (Swi)
|1:56:09
|41
|Bernard Dardennes (Fra)
|1:58:01
|42
|Philippe Grosperrin (Fra)
|1:58:02
|43
|Yohann Ouvrier Buffet (Fra)
|1:59:54
|44
|Vincent Rogier (Fra)
|2:02:47
|45
|Frederic Sarry (Fra)
|2:06:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|6:43:47
|2
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra)
|0:02:26
|3
|Sophie Giovane (Fra)
|0:33:18
|4
|Natacha Baud (Fra)
|2:04:42
|5
|Abigail Armstrong (GBr)
|3:12:42
