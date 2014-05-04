Trending

Bell and Ralph win marathon in Clarens

UCI Marathon World Series visits South Africa

The UCI World Marathon Series headed to the Free State town of Clarens where Nico Bell (Team RE:CM) and Theresa Ralph rode to glory.

The German multiple-time Cape Epic winner Karl Platt (Team Bulls) was on of the main protagonists on the day together with the Team RE:CM duo Nico Bell and Erik Kleinhans, who rode a surgically tactical race.

The lead group formed soon after the start with all the main contenders exchanging blows from the gun. It was Platt who drove the tempo up the king of the mountain climb where Bell took the honours at the summit followed closely by Platt and Kleinhans.

The infamous slick rock climb delivered the fireworks with Platt attacking the Team RE:CM pair in anger eventually cracking Kleinhans. Bell applied some pressure in the last 20 kilometers and after realising Platt was suffering a bit he powered away to claim the win followed by the German.

In the women's race, Robyn de Groot lost her lead in the final six kilometers after an unfortunate wrong turn leaving Theresa Ralph to cross the line in 1st place followed by Candice Neethling. De Groot managed to find her way and crossed the line in third place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Bell (RSA)4:54:47
2Karl Platt (Ger)0:03:30
3Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:04:33
4Andrew Hill (RSA)0:17:07
5Adriaan Louw (RSA)0:17:12
6Arno Du Toit (RSA)0:17:30
7Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:17:42
8Timo Cooper (RSA)0:18:23
9Ben Melt Swanep (RSA)0:19:41
10Charles Keey (RSA)0:21:00
11Bradley Strober (RSA)0:25:03
12Renay Groustra (RSA)0:29:14
13Stephan Reyneke (RSA)0:30:21
14Guylin Van Den (RSA)0:31:10
15Henry Uys (RSA)0:35:15
16Andrew Duvenage (RSA)0:39:03
17Jason Meaton (RSA)0:41:18
18Barend Burger J (RSA)0:50:19
19James Ross-Mars (RSA)0:52:20
20Greig Knox (RSA)0:53:27
21Warren Squires (RSA)0:54:55
22Timothy Hammond (RSA)0:55:38
23Dusty Day (RSA)0:55:52
24David Low (RSA)0:56:24
25Stefan Cremer (RSA)1:01:53
26Bastian Labusch (RSA)1:10:35
27Kevin Patte (RSA)1:11:32
28Ian Pienaar (RSA)1:11:34
29Shaun Mackenzie (RSA)1:15:15
30Bryn Freeman (RSA)1:19:10
31Lourens Luus (RSA)1:21:55
32Travis Walker (RSA)1:24:03
33Phetetso Monese LES1:51:10
34Steven Holmes (RSA)1:53:28
35Richard Damant (RSA)1:55:48

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Ralph (RSA)3:25:34
2Candice Neethli (RSA)0:00:09
3Robyn De Groot (RSA)0:04:45
4Jennie Stenerha (Swe)0:07:52
5Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)0:08:10
6Jeannie Bomford (RSA)0:08:59
7Lise Olivier (RSA)0:21:07
8Carla Van Huyss (RSA)0:21:24
9Samantha Sander (RSA)0:22:12
10Vanessa Bell (RSA)0:24:53
11Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:25:12
12Nicolette Griff (RSA)0:36:32
13Diana Carolin (RSA)0:44:39
14Carla Oberholze (RSA)0:49:20
15Leona Kadir (GBr)0:49:59
16Laura Herd (RSA)0:52:59
17Mia Van Rooyen (RSA)0:53:33
18Nicola Giliomee (RSA)0:56:40
19Nina Sender (RSA)1:02:20
20Amanda Hawke (RSA)1:04:40
21Brand Nelina (RSA)1:10:18
22Hazel Magill (RSA)1:19:15
23Vanessa Record (RSA)2:20:11
24Izaan De Jager (RSA)3:36:22
oel
g
Berg
ansen
h
agne
ng
g
teen
s
ioen
r

Latest on Cyclingnews