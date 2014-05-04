The UCI World Marathon Series headed to the Free State town of Clarens where Nico Bell (Team RE:CM) and Theresa Ralph rode to glory.

The German multiple-time Cape Epic winner Karl Platt (Team Bulls) was on of the main protagonists on the day together with the Team RE:CM duo Nico Bell and Erik Kleinhans, who rode a surgically tactical race.

The lead group formed soon after the start with all the main contenders exchanging blows from the gun. It was Platt who drove the tempo up the king of the mountain climb where Bell took the honours at the summit followed closely by Platt and Kleinhans.

The infamous slick rock climb delivered the fireworks with Platt attacking the Team RE:CM pair in anger eventually cracking Kleinhans. Bell applied some pressure in the last 20 kilometers and after realising Platt was suffering a bit he powered away to claim the win followed by the German.

In the women's race, Robyn de Groot lost her lead in the final six kilometers after an unfortunate wrong turn leaving Theresa Ralph to cross the line in 1st place followed by Candice Neethling. De Groot managed to find her way and crossed the line in third place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Bell (RSA) 4:54:47 2 Karl Platt (Ger) 0:03:30 3 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:04:33 4 Andrew Hill (RSA) 0:17:07 5 Adriaan Louw (RSA) 0:17:12 6 Arno Du Toit (RSA) 0:17:30 7 Rourke Croeser (RSA) 0:17:42 8 Timo Cooper (RSA) 0:18:23 9 Ben Melt Swanep (RSA) 0:19:41 10 Charles Keey (RSA) 0:21:00 11 Bradley Strober (RSA) 0:25:03 12 Renay Groustra (RSA) 0:29:14 13 Stephan Reyneke (RSA) 0:30:21 14 Guylin Van Den (RSA) 0:31:10 15 Henry Uys (RSA) 0:35:15 16 Andrew Duvenage (RSA) 0:39:03 17 Jason Meaton (RSA) 0:41:18 18 Barend Burger J (RSA) 0:50:19 19 James Ross-Mars (RSA) 0:52:20 20 Greig Knox (RSA) 0:53:27 21 Warren Squires (RSA) 0:54:55 22 Timothy Hammond (RSA) 0:55:38 23 Dusty Day (RSA) 0:55:52 24 David Low (RSA) 0:56:24 25 Stefan Cremer (RSA) 1:01:53 26 Bastian Labusch (RSA) 1:10:35 27 Kevin Patte (RSA) 1:11:32 28 Ian Pienaar (RSA) 1:11:34 29 Shaun Mackenzie (RSA) 1:15:15 30 Bryn Freeman (RSA) 1:19:10 31 Lourens Luus (RSA) 1:21:55 32 Travis Walker (RSA) 1:24:03 33 Phetetso Monese LES 1:51:10 34 Steven Holmes (RSA) 1:53:28 35 Richard Damant (RSA) 1:55:48