Bell and Ralph win marathon in Clarens
UCI Marathon World Series visits South Africa
The UCI World Marathon Series headed to the Free State town of Clarens where Nico Bell (Team RE:CM) and Theresa Ralph rode to glory.
The German multiple-time Cape Epic winner Karl Platt (Team Bulls) was on of the main protagonists on the day together with the Team RE:CM duo Nico Bell and Erik Kleinhans, who rode a surgically tactical race.
The lead group formed soon after the start with all the main contenders exchanging blows from the gun. It was Platt who drove the tempo up the king of the mountain climb where Bell took the honours at the summit followed closely by Platt and Kleinhans.
The infamous slick rock climb delivered the fireworks with Platt attacking the Team RE:CM pair in anger eventually cracking Kleinhans. Bell applied some pressure in the last 20 kilometers and after realising Platt was suffering a bit he powered away to claim the win followed by the German.
In the women's race, Robyn de Groot lost her lead in the final six kilometers after an unfortunate wrong turn leaving Theresa Ralph to cross the line in 1st place followed by Candice Neethling. De Groot managed to find her way and crossed the line in third place.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Bell (RSA)
|4:54:47
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger)
|0:03:30
|3
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA)
|0:04:33
|4
|Andrew Hill (RSA)
|0:17:07
|5
|Adriaan Louw (RSA)
|0:17:12
|6
|Arno Du Toit (RSA)
|0:17:30
|7
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:17:42
|8
|Timo Cooper (RSA)
|0:18:23
|9
|Ben Melt Swanep (RSA)
|0:19:41
|10
|Charles Keey (RSA)
|0:21:00
|11
|Bradley Strober (RSA)
|0:25:03
|12
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|0:29:14
|13
|Stephan Reyneke (RSA)
|0:30:21
|14
|Guylin Van Den (RSA)
|0:31:10
|15
|Henry Uys (RSA)
|0:35:15
|16
|Andrew Duvenage (RSA)
|0:39:03
|17
|Jason Meaton (RSA)
|0:41:18
|18
|Barend Burger J (RSA)
|0:50:19
|19
|James Ross-Mars (RSA)
|0:52:20
|20
|Greig Knox (RSA)
|0:53:27
|21
|Warren Squires (RSA)
|0:54:55
|22
|Timothy Hammond (RSA)
|0:55:38
|23
|Dusty Day (RSA)
|0:55:52
|24
|David Low (RSA)
|0:56:24
|25
|Stefan Cremer (RSA)
|1:01:53
|26
|Bastian Labusch (RSA)
|1:10:35
|27
|Kevin Patte (RSA)
|1:11:32
|28
|Ian Pienaar (RSA)
|1:11:34
|29
|Shaun Mackenzie (RSA)
|1:15:15
|30
|Bryn Freeman (RSA)
|1:19:10
|31
|Lourens Luus (RSA)
|1:21:55
|32
|Travis Walker (RSA)
|1:24:03
|33
|Phetetso Monese LES
|1:51:10
|34
|Steven Holmes (RSA)
|1:53:28
|35
|Richard Damant (RSA)
|1:55:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Ralph (RSA)
|3:25:34
|2
|Candice Neethli (RSA)
|0:00:09
|3
|Robyn De Groot (RSA)
|0:04:45
|4
|Jennie Stenerha (Swe)
|0:07:52
|5
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA)
|0:08:10
|6
|Jeannie Bomford (RSA)
|0:08:59
|7
|Lise Olivier (RSA)
|0:21:07
|8
|Carla Van Huyss (RSA)
|0:21:24
|9
|Samantha Sander (RSA)
|0:22:12
|10
|Vanessa Bell (RSA)
|0:24:53
|11
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:25:12
|12
|Nicolette Griff (RSA)
|0:36:32
|13
|Diana Carolin (RSA)
|0:44:39
|14
|Carla Oberholze (RSA)
|0:49:20
|15
|Leona Kadir (GBr)
|0:49:59
|16
|Laura Herd (RSA)
|0:52:59
|17
|Mia Van Rooyen (RSA)
|0:53:33
|18
|Nicola Giliomee (RSA)
|0:56:40
|19
|Nina Sender (RSA)
|1:02:20
|20
|Amanda Hawke (RSA)
|1:04:40
|21
|Brand Nelina (RSA)
|1:10:18
|22
|Hazel Magill (RSA)
|1:19:15
|23
|Vanessa Record (RSA)
|2:20:11
|24
|Izaan De Jager (RSA)
|3:36:22
|oel
|g
|Berg
|ansen
|h
|agne
|ng
|g
|teen
|s
|ioen
|r
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy