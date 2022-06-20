Christian Kreuchler win’s men’s Gravel World Series round in Poland

Christian Kreuchler (Mobil Krankenkasse Cycling Team) stood atop an all German podium at the fourth round of the UCI Gravel World Series, the Gravel Adventure in Poland, with the veteran amatuer racer just beating Anton Albrecht (Best Place Racing Team) to the line in Świeradów-Zdrój.

Kreuchler finished the 98km race with 1,950m of elevation gain in the south west of Poland in 3 hours, 15 minutes and 48 seconds, with Albrecht just a second behind. Third-placed rider Sebastian Breuer (Lenas Coffee Brand) was more than three minutes further back.

Then it was Nathan Haas, who has just returned to Europe after racing Unbound and the Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina. The rider who placed second in Nannup, Australia had been racing for second place in Poland but got two flats in the last ten kilometres and, after having depleted his CO2 cannisters on earlier punctures, decided it would be quicker to ride in on them.

Less than seven minutes behind winner Kreuchler it was fifth for Adam Blazevic (Giant Australia off-road Team) – who came first in Nannup and third at Millau, France. It was another solid result, but until the final kilometres of the race it had actually looked like he was heading toward a second series victory.

“I was feeling good for this race and raced to the plan,” said Blazevic on an Instagram post. ”After being in the front group all day I made a move with 30km to go up a climb and built up a nice lead. I was really enjoying the climbs and descents over the last 30km, using those sections to extend my lead.”

“Unfortunately with 5km to go I bent some links in my chain and dropped back to 5th by the finish line. The chain wasn’t reparable so I ran the last 5km to still try and hold onto a good position, no matter what I won’t give up in a race and will always find a way to make it to the finish.”

The series – which provides an opportunity to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in the Veneto Region of Italy on October 8-9 – now heads to the United States with the Highlands Gravel Classic, Fayetteville on June 25.

