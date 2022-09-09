Piotr Havik wins La Monsterrato Gravel World Series round in Italy
Nathan Haas comes second in 122km Quattordio event which comes down to a sprint
Piotr Havik (Oneway Bike) won the La Monsterrato Trek UCI Gravel World Series round in Italy on Saturday, with the gravel race coming down to a sprint from four riders.
After finishing second in France and Sweden, the Dutch rider wasn't letting this opportunity slip through his fingers. "Never stop sprinting, especially not against pocket rocket [Nathan Haas]," said the Havik in an Instagram post.
The Australian rider, Haas, came over the line just two seconds back, with Luca Cibrario (Beltrami TSA - Tre Colli) and Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Scott-Cala Bandida) just behind, but the Spanish mountain biker delivered the fastest overall time as he started 20 seconds later in the second wave.
The Italian round in Quattordio was the eighth round of 11 in the UCI Gravel World Series, with all providing the opportunity for riders to qualify for the first UCI Gravel World Championships in the Veneto region of Italy on October 8-9. The Gravelista Beechworth round in Australia was also held at the weekend on Sunday, with the Adam Blazevic (Pedal Mafia-Giant) winning the men's race and Justine Barrow (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) the women's category.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Havik (Oneway Bike)
|3:44:00
|2
|Nathan Haas
|0:00:02
|3
|Luca Cibrario (Beltrami TSA - Tre Colli)
|0:00:04
|4
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Scott-Cala Bandida)
|0:00:06
|5
|Tim Wollenberg (Santic Wibatec)
|0:04:03
|6
|Christian Kreuchler (Mobil Krankenkasse Cycling Team)
|0:04:08
|7
|Paul Voss (AUT'SAID)
|0:04:27
|8
|Mattia Viel (D'Amico)
|0:06:15
|9
|Alban Lakata (Team Bulls)
|0:06:16
|10
|Cedrick Dubois
|0:08:56
