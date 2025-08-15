UCI Gravel World Championships winners

Past champions from the first three editions, 2022-2024

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 05/10/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships, Halle-Leuven, Belgium - Women Elite Race - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships beating Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) who finished second
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) beats Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) to the finish line in Leuven to win the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
UCI Gravel World Champions

Year

Women's elite

Men's elite

2024

Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

2023

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)

Matej Mohorič (Slovenia)

2022

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)

Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)

