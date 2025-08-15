UCI Gravel World Championships winners
Past champions from the first three editions, 2022-2024
Year
Women's elite
Men's elite
2024
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
2023
Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland)
Matej Mohorič (Slovenia)
2022
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)
Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
