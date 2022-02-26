Jay Vine wins elite men's Esport World Championships
Freddy Ovett second and Jason Osborne third
Jay Vine (Australia) won the elite men's title at the Esport World Championships. Vine won the 55km virtual course in 1:15 beating compatriot Freddy Ovett and last year's winner Jason Osborne from Germany.
🌈 UCI WORLD CHAMPION 🌈An incredible finish from @JayVine3 🇦🇺 to claim the rainbow stripes in the Men Elite race! #NYZ2022 pic.twitter.com/4ZFVBeSnQoFebruary 26, 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Vine (Australia)
|1:15:41
|2
|Freddy Ovett (Australia)
|3
|Jason Osborne (Gerany)
|4
|Benjamine Hill (Australia)
|5
|Lionel Vujasin (Belgium)
|6
|Oskar Hvid (Denmark)
|7
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut)
|8
|Thomas Thrall (Canada)
|9
|Niki Hug (Swi)
|10
|Haavard Gjeldnes (Norway)
