Jay Vine wins elite men's Esport World Championships

Freddy Ovett second and Jason Osborne third

ALES FRANCE FEBRUARY 06 Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix sprints during the 52nd toile De Bessges Tour Du Gard 2022 Stage 5 a 11km individual time trial from Als to Als lErmitage ITT EDB2022 on February 06 2022 in Als France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jay Vine (Image credit: Getty Image)

Jay Vine (Australia) won the elite men's title at the Esport World Championships. Vine won the 55km virtual course in 1:15 beating compatriot Freddy Ovett and last year's winner Jason Osborne from Germany.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Vine (Australia) 1:15:41
2Freddy Ovett (Australia)
3Jason Osborne (Gerany)
4Benjamine Hill (Australia)
5Lionel Vujasin (Belgium)
6Oskar Hvid (Denmark)
7Rainer Kepplinger (Aut)
8Thomas Thrall (Canada)
9Niki Hug (Swi)
10Haavard Gjeldnes (Norway)

