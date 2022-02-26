Loes Adegeest wins elite women's Esport World Championships
By Cyclingnews published
Cecilia Hansen second and Zoe Langham third
Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) won the elite women's world title in the second edition of the UCI Esport World Championships on Saturday. The Dutch rider finished the 55km course in a winning time of 1:23 beating runner-up Cecilia Hansen (Sweden) and third placed Zoe Langham (Great Britain) by just two seconds.
More to follow...
🌈 UCI WORLD CHAMPION 🌈LOES ADEGEEST 🇳🇱becomes the second-ever UCI Cycling Esports World Champion in the Women Elite race! pic.twitter.com/QqOdkHazPEFebruary 26, 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Adegeest (Netherlands)
|1:23:19
|2
|Cecilia Hansen (Sweden)
|0:00:02
|3
|Zoe Langham (Great Britain)
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
|0:00:10
|5
|Liz Van Houweling (United States)
|0:00:14
|6
|Mary Wilkinson (Great Britain)
|0:00:16
|7
|Emma Belfort (Norway)
|8
|Courtney Nelson (United States)
|0:00:17
|9
|Jacquie Godbe (United States)
|10
|Caroline Bohe (Denmark)
