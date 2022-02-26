Loes Adegeest wins elite women's Esport World Championships

By published

Cecilia Hansen second and Zoe Langham third

ROOSENDAAL, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 02: Loes Adegeest of Netherlands and National Team Netherlands / during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Stage 6 a 18,6km Individual Time Trial stage from Roosendaal to Roosendaal / BLR / on September 2, 2018 in Roosendaal, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) won the elite women's world title in the second edition of the UCI Esport World Championships on Saturday. The Dutch rider finished the 55km course in a winning time of 1:23 beating runner-up Cecilia Hansen (Sweden) and third placed Zoe Langham (Great Britain) by just two seconds.

More to follow...

See more

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Adegeest (Netherlands) 1:23:19
2Cecilia Hansen (Sweden) 0:00:02
3Zoe Langham (Great Britain)
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) 0:00:10
5Liz Van Houweling (United States) 0:00:14
6Mary Wilkinson (Great Britain) 0:00:16
7Emma Belfort (Norway)
8Courtney Nelson (United States) 0:00:17
9Jacquie Godbe (United States)
10Caroline Bohe (Denmark)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews