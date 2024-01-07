Puck Pieterse clinches crash-marred Zonhoven World Cup with solo triumph

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Race leader Lucinda Brand crashes out on third lap

Puck Pieterse
Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse mastered the sand to take a third 2023-2024 World Cup victory at Zonhoven ahead of Inge van der Heijden and Zoe Backstedt, in a race overshadowed by a heavy crash for Lucinda Brand whilst leading the field.

More later...

Results

