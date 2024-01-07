Puck Pieterse clinches crash-marred Zonhoven World Cup with solo triumph
Race leader Lucinda Brand crashes out on third lap
Puck Pieterse mastered the sand to take a third 2023-2024 World Cup victory at Zonhoven ahead of Inge van der Heijden and Zoe Backstedt, in a race overshadowed by a heavy crash for Lucinda Brand whilst leading the field.
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
