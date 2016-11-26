Trending

Nieuwenhuis claims Zeven U23 win ahead of Iserbyt

Hermans nabs third

Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:52:42
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:20
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:30
4Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:34
6Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:42
7Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:00:47
8Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:00:48
9Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:00:49
10Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:01:11
11Felipe Orts (Spa)0:01:20
12Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:30
13Simon Andreassen (Den)0:01:38
14Nadir Colledani (Ita)0:01:40
15Yan Gras (Fra)0:01:48
16Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)0:01:57
17Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
18Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:18
19Clement Russo (Fra)0:02:52
20Richard Jansen (Ned)0:02:57
21Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:03:06
22Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:03:20
23Manuel Muller (Ger)0:03:41
24Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:03:57
25Jonas Brezina (Cze)0:04:09
26Eric Brunner (USA)0:04:15
27Marco Konig (Ger)0:04:29
28Maximilian Mobis (Ger)0:04:32
29Paul Lindenau (Ger)0:04:47
30Matej Ulik (Svk)0:05:04
31Stepan Schubert (Cze)0:05:11
32Lukas Meiler (Ger)0:05:12
33Georg Egger (Ger)0:05:35
34Justin Rudolph (Ger)
35Paul Rudolph (Ger)
36David Jary (Cze)
37Adrian Garcia (Spa)
38Joel Grab (Swi)
39Spencer Petrov (USA)
40Carl Soerensen (Den)
41Adrian Babic (Svk)
42Frederik Hahnel (Ger)
43Martin Meiler (Ger)
44Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)

