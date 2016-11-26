Nieuwenhuis claims Zeven U23 win ahead of Iserbyt
Hermans nabs third
U23 Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:52:42
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:20
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:30
|4
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:34
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:42
|7
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:47
|8
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:48
|9
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:49
|10
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:01:11
|11
|Felipe Orts (Spa)
|0:01:20
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:30
|13
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|0:01:38
|14
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|0:01:40
|15
|Yan Gras (Fra)
|0:01:48
|16
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|0:01:57
|17
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|18
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:18
|19
|Clement Russo (Fra)
|0:02:52
|20
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:02:57
|21
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:03:06
|22
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:03:20
|23
|Manuel Muller (Ger)
|0:03:41
|24
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:03:57
|25
|Jonas Brezina (Cze)
|0:04:09
|26
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:04:15
|27
|Marco Konig (Ger)
|0:04:29
|28
|Maximilian Mobis (Ger)
|0:04:32
|29
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|0:04:47
|30
|Matej Ulik (Svk)
|0:05:04
|31
|Stepan Schubert (Cze)
|0:05:11
|32
|Lukas Meiler (Ger)
|0:05:12
|33
|Georg Egger (Ger)
|0:05:35
|34
|Justin Rudolph (Ger)
|35
|Paul Rudolph (Ger)
|36
|David Jary (Cze)
|37
|Adrian Garcia (Spa)
|38
|Joel Grab (Swi)
|39
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|40
|Carl Soerensen (Den)
|41
|Adrian Babic (Svk)
|42
|Frederik Hahnel (Ger)
|43
|Martin Meiler (Ger)
|44
|Andreas Lund Andresen (Den)
