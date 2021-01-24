Trending

Alvarado wins elite women's Cyclo-cross World Cup in Overijse

By

Branda and Bakker complete podium

Image 1 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Arrival Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin Alvarado wins the final World Cup of 2020-2021 in Overijse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Podium Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Baloise Trek Lions Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Manon Bakker of The Netherlands and Team CredishopFristads Celebration Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The podium in Overijse: Lucinda Brand, Ceylin Alvarado and Manon Bakker (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Podium Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Baloise Trek Lions Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Manon Bakker of The Netherlands and Team CredishopFristads Celebration Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The podium in Overijse: Lucinda Brand, Ceylin Alvarado and Manon Bakker (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Arrival Clara Honsinger of The United States during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clara Honsinger narrowly missed the podium in fourth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Arrival Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Baloise Trek Lions Celebration during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall World Cup winner Lucinda Brand in second place in Overijse (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Arrival Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed back to back wins in the weekend before Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos tracks world champion Alvarado on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Clara Honsinger of The United States during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclo-cross World) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Marion Norbert Riberolle of France and Starcasino CX Team during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marion Riberolle (Starcasino CX Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team Iko Crelan during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Evie Richards of United Kingdom and Trek Factory Racing Cx Team during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team 777 during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alice Maria Arzuffi (777) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Rebecca Fahringer of The United States and Team Kona Maxxis Shimano during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rebecca Fahringer (Team Kona Maxxis Shimano) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Clara Honsinger of The United States Mechanics during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Womens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

US champion Clara Honsinger in the pits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

World champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin - Fenix) used her technical ability to ride away from her rivals and clinch victory in the final World Cup round at Overijse. 

Alvarado was bronze medallist at the under-23 mountain bike World Championship earlier this year and used her descending skills to force an unassailable gap over series winner Lucinda Branda (Baloise Trek Lions). 

Under-23 rider Manon Bakker (Credishop-Fristadas) worked her way back up to Brand in the last section but had to settle for third after losing out in the sprint. 

It was Alvarado’s first World Cup win of the season and second victory of the weekend after also winning the Flandriencross in Hamme on Saturday. 

“I think we were quick in the uphill sections but the difference was always made in the downhill part and I think I stood out today in that section,” Alvarado told the television cameras. 

Talking about a crash on a technical descent earlier in the race, she added: “I was descending with a quite high speed and couldn’t keep my wheel in the rut anymore so I slipped. 

“I couldn’t handle my bike as it was too fast so I crashed. Luckily it was soft.” 

How the race unfolded

A tough road climb started the race which turned into cobbles and it was all-rounder Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma Women Team) who took charge in the early exchanges. 

Series winner Lucinda Branda (Baloise Trek Lions) got caught in an early tangle of bikes but soon got to the head of proceedings. The technical elements of the course played into the hands of Alvarado who forced the pace early on. 

Brand and Vos both used their road racing power to close the gap on the cobbled climb making a leading group. However, they could not match the technical ability of Alvarado who flew down the muddy descent pulling back away from her rivals. 

After winning the previous round in Hulst, Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) pulled back the gap to Alvarado on the power section of the second lap with Brand chasing alone in third. 

Fellow mountain bike specialist Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing CX) was also thriving on the muddy descents and worked her way through the field in pursuit of the leaders. 

Alvarado came off on the technical descents on the third of five laps allowing Brand and Betsema to claw her back making a leading trio 11 seconds ahead of the chasers. 

Under-23 rider Manon Bakker (Credishop-Fristadas) also worked her way across to the leaders on the third lap to make a leading quartet. 

After losing time on the opening lap Clara Honsinger (Team Tibco- Silicon Valley Bank) also powered across making a front group of five. Despite suffering on the cobbled climb Brand used her running ability to pull away from her rivals along with Alvarado. 

Betsema who had looked strong earlier in the race fell away following a crash leaving Honsinger to chase the leaders along Bakker who sat eight seconds back with a lap remaining. Alvarado used the technical descent section to gap Brand by nine seconds while Bakker put Honsinger under pressure in the battle for third. 

The World champion extended her gap to win by 20 seconds while Bakker had pegged back Brand but lost out in the sprint for second.

Brand won the overall series ahead of Alvarado.

 

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:49:48
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:20
3Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:21
4Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:34
5Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:40
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:00:48
7Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino cx Team 0:00:56
8Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:00:58
9Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:01:15
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:21
11Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:01:26
12Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:40
13Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino cx Team 0:01:41
14Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-fristads 0:01:44
15Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino cx Team 0:01:45
16Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-fristads 0:02:08
17Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:11
18Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam 0:02:23
19Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:02:31
20Anne Tauber (Ned) 0:02:34
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:36
22Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:47
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:02:53
24Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam 0:03:18
25Harriet Harnden (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:03:27
26Gaia Realini (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:03:44
27Madigan Munro (USA) Trek Factory Racing Cx 0:03:46
28Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:04:10
29Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:04:21
30Francesca Baroni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:04:36
31Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:04:43
32Ruby West (Can) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:04:45
33Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:04:47
34Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
35Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:04:56
36Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) 0:05:37
37Kiona Crabbé (Bel) Ciclismo Mundial 0:05:50
38Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) 0:06:02
39Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:06:08
40Chiara Teocchi (Ita) 0:06:27
41Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:06:34
42Katherine Compton (USA) 0:06:44
43Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar cx Team 0:07:03
44Julie De Wilde (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:07:30
45Tereza Vaníčková (Cze) 0:07:35
46Lara Krähemann (Swi) 0:07:39
47Pavla Havlíková (Cze) 0:07:53
48Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:08:09
49Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:09:00
50Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:09:25
51Sidney Mcgill (Can) 0:09:36
52Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:10:26
53Nadja Heigl (Aut) Ktm Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
54Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
55Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
56Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)
57Maïté Barthels (Lux) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
58Michelle Schätti (Swi)
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned)
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl)
DNSInge Van Der Heijden (Ned) -777

Latest on Cyclingnews