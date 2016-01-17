Trending

Cant crushes World Cup

Belgian extends series lead, beating Van Loy, Lechner

Image 1 of 15

Katie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in fifth

Katie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Sanne Cant solos to the win

Sanne Cant solos to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) en route to fifth

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) en route to fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Ellen Van Loy, Sanne Cant and Eva Lechner on the podium

Ellen Van Loy, Sanne Cant and Eva Lechner on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Katie Compton (Trek)

Katie Compton (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Caroline Mani leads Helen Wyman through the sand

Caroline Mani leads Helen Wyman through the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Evan Lechner (Luna) in third

Evan Lechner (Luna) in third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans)

Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Katie Compton (Trek)

Katie Compton (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)

Sanne Cant (BKCP Enetherm)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea)

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Caroline Mani celebrates her fourth place

Caroline Mani celebrates her fourth place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Sanne Cant extended her World Cup lead

Sanne Cant extended her World Cup lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

European and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) crushed her rivals at the inaugural UCI World Cup round in Lignières, France. The 25-year-old completed a long solo effort to win ahead of compatriot Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Italian champion Eva Lechner (Luna Pro Team). Cant extended her lead in the World Cup standings over Lechner to 32 points.

“It wasn’t my best feeling. I had a good race. I just rode on my own so I didn’t have mistakes. It was a nice course. I’m happy that I could win. If I can train two more weeks really well, then maybe I can win in Zolder. I've worked the whole year for that. I hope I can win,” Cant said.

Cant got off to a great start, just behind Van Loy who managed the hole shot onto the fast, twisting course in the heart of France. Lechner briefly followed the two Belgian leaders, but once Cant took over the lead from Van Loy gaps started to emerge. By the end of the opening lap, Cant was three seconds ahead of Van Loy and she clearly wasn’t planning to wait for her. Lechner was trailing Cant by seven seconds, with Pavla Havlikova (MRM-Avalon) marking her wheel.

“I wanted to make the least possible mistakes while riding at the limit for most of the race. It’s been a while since I did that. Ellen rode really fast during the opening lap. Then I took a pull. It’s too bad Ellen wasn’t able to keep up. It would’ve been a good race with the two of us,” Cant told Telenet Play Sports.

The situation in front seemed decided as Cant kept riding away from Van Loy. Halfway through the second of five laps Lechner managed to ride away from Havlikova, but kept losing ground on the two Belgian riders in front. Havlikova faded back to a group featuring Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF), Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clément), Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team), and Kaitlon Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

In the two final laps Cant cruised to a very convincing win, taking off her sunglasses before crossing the finish line, and cleaning off her white World Cup jersey which only showed a few mud spots. Lechner was closing in on Van Loy but the latter had something left in her tank for the final lap and held off the Italian rider. Van Loy clinched her fist multiple times as she captured a well-deserved second place. Lechner was third.

The home crowd was able to celebrate as fresh French champion Caroline Mani was able to win the battle for fourth place. She was high-fiving with her compatriots at the side of the road after reaching the finish. Kaitlin Antonneau was fifth, well ahead of De Boer, Wyman and Havlikova. Joyce Vanderbeken was a surprising ninth, just ahead of new British champion Nikki Harris (Boels Dolmans).

In the World Cup standings Cant now holds 282 points and Lechner 250 with only next week’s final World Cup round in Hoogerheide, Netherlands left to race. Van Loy moves up from fifth to third place with 205 points. Harris remains fourth with 184 points, which is 11 more than US champion Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective).

Compton was unable to profit from her front-row start position and quickly dropped out of the top 10. A crash in the second lap didn’t help, and she went on to finish on place 33 at 4:35 from winner Cant. She dropped from third to fifth in the World Cup standings. Husband Mark Legg sent a tweet during the race, stating that Compton was sick.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)0:44:03
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:00:21
3Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:24
4Caroline Mani (Fra)0:00:43
5Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:49
6Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:00:55
7Helen Wyman (GBr)0:01:07
8Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:01:15
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:20
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:23
11Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:01:28
12Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:39
13Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)0:01:44
14Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:01:54
15Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:01:59
16Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:02:04
17Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:02:10
18Mical Dyck (Can)0:02:36
19Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:44
20Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:02:50
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:02:57
22Loes Sels (Bel)0:03:01
23Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
24Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:03:13
25Maelle Grossetete (Fra)0:03:40
26Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:58
27Juliette Labous (Fra)0:04:06
28Amanda Nauman (USA)0:04:09
29Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:04:10
30Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek0:04:14
31Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:04:15
32Anais Morichon (Fra)0:04:20
33Katherine Compton (USA) Trek0:04:35
34Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:04:40
35Lisa Jacobs (Aus)0:04:44
36Evita Muzic (Fra)0:04:47
37Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:05:15
38Gaelle Carreau (Fra)0:05:22
39Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:05:23
40Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)0:05:38
41Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bms Birn0:06:04
42Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:06:23
43Denisa Lukesova (Cze)0:07:36
44Cyriane Muller (Fra)0:07:46
45Suzie Godart (Lux)0:08:19
46Karla Kortazar Unzaga (Spa)
47Monica Carrascosa (Spa)

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)282pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita)250
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel)205
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team184
5Katherine Compton (USA)173
6Pavla Havlikova (Cze)161
7Helen Wyman (GBr)146
8Caroline Mani (Fra)141
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker137
10Sophie De Boer (Ned)125
11Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)108
12Loes Sels (Bel)88
13Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)87
14Jolien Verschueren (Bel)82
15Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling72
16Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)67
17Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata64
18Katerina Nash (Cze)60
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team58
20Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)55
21Crystal Anthony (USA)49
22Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team49
23Chiara Teocchi (Ita)45
24Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur43
25Ellen Noble (USA)42
26Georgia Gould (USA)40
27Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)36
28Nikola Noskova (Cze)36
29Catharine Pendrel (Can)35
30Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)33
31Meredith Miller (USA)32
32Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)32
33Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team30
34Laura Verdonschot (Bel)29
35Maghalie Rochette (Can)24
36Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)21
37Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek21
38Nadja Heigl (Aut)21
39Maelle Grossetete (Fra)17
40Mical Dyck (Can)16
41Juliette Labous (Fra)16
42Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)14
43Bethany Crumpton (GBr)14
44Sunny Gilbert (USA)14
45Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze)13
46Rachel Lloyd (USA)13
47Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling12
48Jessica Lambracht (Ger)12
49Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
50Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)10
51Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling10
52Lisa Jacobs (Aus)9
53Esmee Oosterman (Ned)8
54Lizzy Witlox (Ned)8
55Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)7
56Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)7
57Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)7
58Marlene Petit (Fra)6
59Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team5
60Carolina Gomez (Arg)5
61Amira Mellor (GBr)4
62Amanda Nauman (USA)3
63Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bms Birn3
64Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)3
65Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek2
66Marlene Morel Petitgirard (Fra)2
67Cassandra Maximenko (USA)2
68Laure Bouteloup (Fra)1
69Olivia Hottinger (Swi)1
70Arley Kemmerer (USA)1

 

