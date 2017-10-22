Trending

Pim Ronhaar wins junior men's title at Koksijde World Cup

Kamp second, Kopecky third

Big crowds for the Koksijde race.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ronhaar (Ned)0:40:05
2Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:00:24
3Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:00:29
4Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:00:34
5Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:00:46
6Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:00:56
7Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:01:00
8Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)0:01:03
9Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:01:05
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:01:07
11Bart Artz (Ned)0:01:23
12Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:01:29
13Maxim Dewulf (Bel)0:01:36
14Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:01:43
15Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:01:52
16Ben Tulett (GBr)0:01:54
17Luke Verburg (Ned)0:02:10
18Benjamin Rivet (Fra)0:02:41
19Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)0:02:55
20Wout Vervoort (Bel)0:03:04
21Vladimír Mikšaník (Cze)0:03:13
22Anthony Courriere (Fra)0:03:17
23Luca Schätti (Swi)0:03:30
24Jelle Vermoote (Bel)0:03:48
25David Westhoff (Ger)
26Cameron Mason (GBr)0:04:01
27Yente Peirens (Bel)0:04:21
28Jenson Young (GBr)0:04:29
29Jakub Schierl (Cze)0:04:30
30Jakub Ríman (Cze)0:04:31
31Jan Sommer (Swi)0:04:50
32Jakub Toupalík (Cze)0:04:55
33Noé Barras (Swi)0:05:44
34Tomáš Ježek (Cze)0:05:55
35Rémi Premand (Swi)0:06:45
36Tim Wollenberg (Ger)0:07:09
37Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
38Mattéo Vercher (Fra)0:08:16
39Alekss Krasts (Lat)0:08:28
LAPLee Harvey (Irl)
DNFMatthew Ellis (GBr)
DNFKedup Gyagang (Swi)
DNFJoris Delbove (Fra)
DNFValentin Retailleau (Fra)

