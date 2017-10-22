Pim Ronhaar wins junior men's title at Koksijde World Cup
Kamp second, Kopecky third
Junior Men: Koksijde - Koksijde
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:40:05
|2
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:24
|3
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:00:29
|4
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:00:34
|5
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:00:46
|6
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:00:56
|7
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:01:00
|8
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:01:03
|9
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:01:05
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:07
|11
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:01:23
|12
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:01:29
|13
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|0:01:36
|14
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:01:43
|15
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:01:52
|16
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:01:54
|17
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:02:10
|18
|Benjamin Rivet (Fra)
|0:02:41
|19
|Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:02:55
|20
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:03:04
|21
|Vladimír Mikšaník (Cze)
|0:03:13
|22
|Anthony Courriere (Fra)
|0:03:17
|23
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|0:03:30
|24
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:03:48
|25
|David Westhoff (Ger)
|26
|Cameron Mason (GBr)
|0:04:01
|27
|Yente Peirens (Bel)
|0:04:21
|28
|Jenson Young (GBr)
|0:04:29
|29
|Jakub Schierl (Cze)
|0:04:30
|30
|Jakub Ríman (Cze)
|0:04:31
|31
|Jan Sommer (Swi)
|0:04:50
|32
|Jakub Toupalík (Cze)
|0:04:55
|33
|Noé Barras (Swi)
|0:05:44
|34
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:05:55
|35
|Rémi Premand (Swi)
|0:06:45
|36
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger)
|0:07:09
|37
|Matteo Oberteicher (Ger)
|38
|Mattéo Vercher (Fra)
|0:08:16
|39
|Alekss Krasts (Lat)
|0:08:28
|LAP
|Lee Harvey (Irl)
|DNF
|Matthew Ellis (GBr)
|DNF
|Kedup Gyagang (Swi)
|DNF
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|DNF
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra)
