Pidcock wins U23 title at Koksijde World Cup
Toupalík second, Iserbyt third
U23 Men: Koksijde - Koksijde
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:52:25
|2
|Adam Toupalík (Cze)
|0:00:13
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:32
|4
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:00:39
|5
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|6
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:50
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|0:00:55
|8
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:01:08
|9
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:01:38
|10
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:01:46
|11
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:02:02
|12
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:02:07
|13
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:02:13
|14
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:02:29
|15
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:02:36
|16
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:02:44
|17
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:02:51
|18
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:03:00
|19
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|0:03:11
|20
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:03:24
|21
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|0:03:31
|22
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel)
|0:03:37
|23
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:03:45
|24
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:03:57
|25
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:04:04
|26
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:04:13
|27
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:04:54
|28
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|29
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:05:08
|30
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:07:09
|31
|Jakub Šulc (Cze)
|0:08:31
|LAP
|David Honzák (Cze)
|LAP
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|LAP
|Samuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spa)
|LAP
|Frederik Hähnel (Ger)
|LAP
|Marco Oberteicher (Ger)
|LAP
|Jan Gavenda (Cze)
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
