Pidcock wins U23 title at Koksijde World Cup

Toupalík second, Iserbyt third

Tom Pidcock on his own

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:52:25
2Adam Toupalík (Cze)0:00:13
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:00:32
4Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:00:39
5Jens Dekker (Ned)
6Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:00:50
7Yannick Peeters (Bel)0:00:55
8Sieben Wouters (Ned)0:01:08
9Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:01:38
10Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:01:46
11Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:02:02
12Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:02:07
13Timon Rüegg (Swi)0:02:13
14Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:02:29
15Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:02:36
16Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:02:44
17Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:02:51
18Eddy Fine (Fra)0:03:00
19Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:03:11
20Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:03:24
21Ben Turner (GBr)0:03:31
22Tijl Pauwels (Bel)0:03:37
23Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:03:45
24Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:03:57
25Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:04:04
26Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:04:13
27Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:04:54
28Joshua Dubau (Fra)
29Victor Vandebosch (Bel)0:05:08
30Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:07:09
31Jakub Šulc (Cze)0:08:31
LAPDavid Honzák (Cze)
LAPDaniel Mayer (Cze)
LAPSamuel Gonzalez Carrera (Spa)
LAPFrederik Hähnel (Ger)
LAPMarco Oberteicher (Ger)
LAPJan Gavenda (Cze)
DNFJohan Jacobs (Swi)

