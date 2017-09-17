Image 1 of 30 Philippe Mariën of the UCI was on hand for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 American champion Stephen Hyde pinning his race numbers to his Pan-American champions jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) arrives at the finish line after his dominant display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Euro champion Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) leading a group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) holds on to finish second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) pushes it to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Head down, Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) powering to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) riding through the sandpit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) cornering at speed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) powers up the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 The all white Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 The top riders lined out on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 while Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) takes the outside line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) jumps the barrier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 A jumping Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) in full flight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) post-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Number 1... Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 A lens change for Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 A focused warm up from Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 The top riders opted to run the hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 No chance of running up the hill unless you're in the front wheels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 'Cross attracts all kinds of fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) riding to the victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 30 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 30 Laurens Sweeck (Era-Circus), Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) and Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There were no games, or 'cat and mouse' tactics at the Jingle Cross World Cup Cyclo-Cross race. There was just Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) hammering away at the front of the field winning his first World Cup of the season with an impressive display of force.

Van der Poel's strategy appeared to have one goal, demoralize the competition. Van der Poel jumped off the start line grabbing the holeshot and an early lead.

"It's a matter of getting in your pedal right away," Van der Poel said matter of factly about his start. "There was a little bit of an advantage because there is only one ride-able path through the stones at the start line and it was good for me."

High temperatures and a 3 PM start time meant riders were forced to contend with peak sun on a bright summer day. Riders were showing up at the start line with bottles and ice packs and even the seemingly invincible Van der Poel appeared concerned with the temperatures.

"Today was less hot than the previous days," Van der Poel said. "We don't normally have this kind of weather in Belgium during cyclocross season, so the conditions are hard. For me today it was getting warmer and warmer each lap."

Van der Poel established an early lead attacking the field on Mount Krumpit the very first lap. Nobody could match the 22-year-old Dutch rider who missed last year's race due to a knee injury. Van der Poel grew his lead each lap, charging every hill and riding with his customary reckless abandon in the early laps down the backside of Mount Krumpit. His fast descents helped Van der Poel grow his lead but also caused some problems in the opening laps of the race.

"In the beginning, it was a point for me to make the gap a little bit bigger but that's where I had my chain problem as well because it is very bumpy at the bottom," Van der Poel said. "I think my advantage was enough to take it easy. Easy is not the right word, but to have a little bit of control there and not going full gas without thinking on the downhill."

Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus), the winner of Friday Night's C1 race at Jingle Cross, attacked out of the chase group behind Van der Poel and was joined by Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions.) The pair worked together for most of the race establishing enough of a lead to fend off early challenges from Wout Van Aert (Crelan-Charles), Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions) and Kevin Pauwels (Marlux-Napoleon Games.)

Van Aert struggled in the heat and hit another setback after a flat knocked him out of the main chase group halfway through the race.

"I had a flat but also the legs were not what I had hoped for," Van Aert said. "I hope to forget this fast and feel better next week in Wisconsin."

Van der Poel's lead grew to over 50 seconds leaving the Sweeck and Hermans to battle for third place. The pair co-operated for the entire race fearing a late charge from Pauwels who was being tailed by Van der Haar.

"We were chasing all race, but I think we saw that it wasn't possible anymore and we were still riding for second and third on the podium, it was necessary because Pauwels was coming on at the end," Sweeck said. "I think it was a good decision for us to be sure the gap was as big as possible. We worked good together. It makes Quentin a good mate."

Van der Poel won easily with a 42-second gap, and Sweeck outsprinted Hermans for second place. Pauwels finished fourth followed by Van der Haar in fifth.

Full Results