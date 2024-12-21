Marie Schreiber dominates in Hulst to claim first World Cup victory

Lucinda Brand second, Puck Pieterse third on muddy course

Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) dominated from start to finish on the muddy course in Hulst, claiming the first elite UCI World Cup victory of her career. The 21-year-old seized the holeshot and never looked back her lead, navigating the slippery terrain with the least mistakes to finish 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

Behind her, the battle for podium positions unfolded between Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds), and Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon). Brand surged ahead on the penultimate lap to claim second, while Pieterse crossed the line in third, 28 seconds behind Schreiber.

